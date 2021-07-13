Your guide to sound therapy, and how you can do it at home

As we ease in and out of lockdowns, there’s one thing that’s been a constant throughout this pandemic: Anxiety.

Some people have found ways to cope, with yoga, meditation, and aromatherapy being hot favourites for quieting inner demons. But just as anxiety manifests itself in different ways for different people, so does its relief.

For those who’ve tried everything but still struggle to find respite, let us introduce you to sound therapy, and how you can do it at home.

Until recently, sound therapy (or sound healing) has been generally regarded as an analog experience you could only experience at a special studio in an expensive neighbourhood. The transportive and acoustically-driven form of therapy typically involves an expert who plays singing bowls, gongs, and other instruments that have the ability to produce resonance — sounds you can not only hear, but also feel.

While sound waves usually bounce off the space around you — like furniture and walls — these vibrations also move through you, entraining brainwaves into a slower rhythm and bringing your mind and body into a state of deep relaxation.

Untethering the mind can bring about plenty of physiological changes, from stress reduction and decreased anxiety, to better memory, reduced blood pressure, and a decreased risk of heart disease and stroke. Many also use sound therapy to get relief from chronic headaches and migraines.

Ready to give this alternative treatment a shot? Here’s how you too can let go of your anxieties and reach a state of relaxation with sound, even at home.

Set the mood

Like meditation, you’ll want to ensure that you’re in a comfortable place for the whole duration. This means no distractions like phones, children, and television; instead, create a cozy environment with blankets, pillows, dimmed lights and — if you’re feeling fancy — aromatherapy. Candles also create a soothing space as you drift into a deep state of relaxation.

Have an open heart

Sound therapy might come across as baloney to the uninitiated, but having an open mind and heart is most important in getting the most out of your session. Allow yourself to be present and to surrender to all the thoughts and emotions that will flow through you. Like meditation, this will require a bit of practice before you’re able to fully immerse in the experience.

Go online

Don’t want to invest in all the tools? You can always find a sound bath with a learned practitioner online instead. These experts have a deep understanding of the intricacies of frequencies, brain states, and music, and curate their experiences with plenty of mindfulness and care. Alo Moves, Goop, and The Rebel Human offer free sound baths online, each with a unique feel and flavour so you can experiment to figure out what resonates with you best.

Or, DIY

Because nothing beats feeling the resonance of the tools in real life, we’ve put together a quick shopping guide below to help you get the good vibrations going without any hassle.