20 of the best fiction books you must read in this lifetime

Whether it’s book lovers looking for their next good novel to read or someone who wants to keep a date with a new book, here are the best fiction books that are a must-add to your library.

Stories are incredibly fascinating. They have the power to inspire, open our minds and broaden our horizons; to help us see the world in a different light, and teach us a thing or two about human nature and compassion. Some tales also transport us to a whole new world, fuelled only by our – and the author’s – imagination, creating a new universe in which you wouldn’t mind being lost in. Reality might seem bland in comparison to these fiction novels, especially when they take us through unique dimensions with characters engrossed in gripping storylines.

Our hit list of the best fiction books below includes titles that have won prestigious awards and are bestsellers and acclaimed titles. From The Great Gatsby to The Kite Runner, find your next read from these fiction books that have played an important role in shaping the literary world.

Disclaimer: This list is in no particular order

20 best fiction books that’ll transport you to a different world today: