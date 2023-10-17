Gone are the days when a simple and earnest ‘hey’ would draw the attention of someone you’re interested in, because let’s face it, modern dating is quite cutthroat. You can keep lurking at your crush’s profile for all you want, but mustering the courage to slide into their DMs isn’t easy (especially when you don’t know what to say). In a generation where you’re as good as your opening line, one wrong move can make all your romantic escapades go down the drain. It’s difficult to decide whether you want to take the funny, friendly or flirty route to arouse someone’s interest, that too without going overboard or coming across as too cliche and mundane. So how do you effortlessly slide into your crush’s DMs? We’ve rounded up some of the best and wittiest pickup lines for you.

If you’re blessed with a great sense of humour and wit to charm your way with a potential partner, GREAT! However, most of us get ‘friend-zoned’ or tagged as a ‘creep’ if our jokes don’t land the way we intended. If you’re struggling to craft the perfect opening DM, we’ve got you covered. Check out the best pickup lines to smoothly slide into your crush’s DMs and land your dream date.

Smoothly slide into your crush’s DMs with these pickup lines!

Get creative with your questions

One thing that’ll guarantee you a response is a well-curated question. No, we’re not talking about sliding in with a deadbeat ‘Hey, how are you?’, but picking cues from your crush’s profile to slide in with a prompt they can’t ignore. Scour their profile or pick up hints from their stories and send in a personalised question that’ll make them feel you’re really keen on knowing them. Here’s what you can try:

Your pictures have a very retro-funky vibe that’s so cool! Can you teach me how to click such pictures?

I love all the books you’ve been posting in your story. What are you reading right now?

I’m obsessed with your puppy! How long have you had them?”

Living for all your travel #TBTs. Where’s the next place you want to visit?

The music in your stories is amazing! Can we share playlists?

That cake looks taste-tastic! Teach me some of your superior cooking skills?

I have to ask… how do you make that butter coffee you always post?

Is that your niece? She’s so cute!

Let your punny side take the lead

Love it or hate it, but you can’t ever ignore those really well-thought-of funny puns and one-liners! They can make you chuckle or sigh in cringe – but are sure to fetch a response. Take your cue from the following:

This is probably pretty bold of me, but you know what they say: carpe DM!

What do the first base and your inbox have in common? I’m terrible at sliding into both of them, but I’m still going to give it a try.

Take another little pizza my heart now, baby.

I’ve been thinking about you from a.m. to p.m., so I figured it’s time to send you a DM.

I’d run away with you but I cantaloupe.

Oh no! You’ve caused me to slip and slide into your DMs!

Sometimes, straightforward works too

If you’re an old soul, looking for simple and subtle ways to text your crush, don’t worry! Sometimes, you don’t even need all these fancy advances to grab someone’s attention. While this in no way implies that you can text your potential partner with all those overused cliches and downright mundane conversation starters, you can be upfront about your intent and feelings. Try out some of these pickup lines:

Hey (name)! How are you? This is random but I noticed we have a lot in common. I also play tennis and pickleball. When did you start playing?

Congrats on your promotion! Sounds awesome. If you feel like celebrating sometime soon, drinks are on me!

We have been following each other for quite some time. And so now I thought, why not break the ice? So, hey there!

I’m really clumsy in starting a conversation. Can you help me out?

Hey, how are you? I noticed we have some friends in common! Have we met before?

Cheesy, but don’t overplay

Sure, cheesy pickup lines can be extremely corny but are sure to make your crush crack a smile. These over-the-top lines are ‘too bad that they’re too good’, so why not go the bold way? While you’re at it, just don’t go overboard so that you end up being seen-zoned for good. Here’s what you can try:

Hey, my name’s Microsoft. Can I crash at your place tonight?

Are you my wisdom teeth? Because I have a feeling that I should take you out as soon as possible.

Baby, if you were words on a page, you’d be fine print

I’d say God bless you, but it looks like he already has!

Even in zero gravity, I would still fall for you!

If you were a flower, you’d be a daaaaaamn-delion.

I’m not currently an organ donor, but I’d love to give you my heart.

I have a phone number, you have a phone number—think of the possibilities.

Do you play soccer? You look like a keeper.

Feel my shirt. Know what it’s made of? Boyfriend material.

