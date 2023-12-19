7 best romance manga books of all time to read now

The best romance manga is targeted at two primary audience groups — shonen (manga for boys) and shojo (manga for girls). Irrespective of the viewers they primarily cater to, romance manga is more widely understood for the simplicity of their storylines. But what is manga, and what are shonen and shojo?

Manga is the name for Japanese comics and graphic novels originating in the country. Most manga are typically black-and-white and are marked by their expressive art style, such as large eyes, exaggerated facial expressions and dynamic action scenes.

There is a great diversity of genres in manga, and all manga books fall within a mix of multiple genres. These include shonen, shojo, action, adventure, fantasy, isekai (otherworld adventure), science fiction, horror, yuri (relationships between women), yaoi (relationships between men), seinen (targeted at youth) and mecha among romance manga as well.

The popularity of romance manga, however, can be attributed to several factors. One of them is that they explore a universal human emotion — love — irrespective of their age, gender, culture or social status.

Romance manga, as the name suggests, is all about the exploration of the romantic relationships of its protagonists and often side characters, offering a welcome escape from everyday life and creating a feel-good emotion in the readers.

Nearly all of them follow completely different storylines from one another; thus, they are not all about the clichéd boy-meets-girl trope. The characters are relatable and come from all walks of life. As the readers find their kind of personality in the characters, they get to connect with the joys and heartbreaks of love depicted in the manga in a safe and controlled environment. Since most romance mangas have happy endings, it makes the reading experience rewarding, fulfilling and inspirational.

Additionally, there is the visual appeal. Manga artists (mangaka) draw unforgettable characters whose persona gets imprinted in the minds of the readers long after they have completed reading the tale.

Hundreds of romantic manga have been released over the last few decades. Some of them have gone on to win critical acclaim and have been adapted into other media, especially anime.

Here are some of the best romance manga books to read