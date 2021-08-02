Gamers and anime fans are sure to get excited about this particular Olympics event.

The excitement from watching Tokyo 2020 doesn’t only come from the fashion and the competition itself. Besides the opening ceremony, a handful of theme songs from various Japanese video games and animes have been played at various competition venues. And until the last day on August 8, we anticipate more theme songs to be played throughout the event. Now that the Olympics is halfway through, we’ve curated the list of theme songs that we’ve heard so far.

[Hero Image Credit: Slam Dunk; Featured Image Credit: Naruto]

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Bangkok.