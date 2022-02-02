2022 Chinese zodiac predictions: What will the Year of the Tiger bring for you?

The Chinese New Year 2022 is just around the corner. According to the Chinese Zodiac, also known as ‘Shengxiao’, we are all assigned a powerful animal – ‘Shuxiang’ – based on the year we are born based on the Luni-Solar calendar that has close ties with Chinese Philosophy, mainly:

The theory of the three harmonies: heaven, earth, and water.

The principles of Yin and Yang.

Wuxing: The five phases of the flow of the elements – water, wood, fire, earth, and metal.

The Ten Heavenly Stems – the Yin and Yang qualities of the Wuxing.

The Twelve Earthly Branches – The twelve Chinese animal signs.

Chinese Zodiac predictions 2022: The Year of the Tiger

Tigers are extremely competitive animals, known for their courage and their ambitions. After seeing how his cruelty and selfishness caused him to come in third place, the Tiger vowed to be generous and uplift others through their efforts. A Tiger year is all about making big changes, in both the world around you and the world within you.

Tiger years bring about an overall increase in enthusiasm, the spirit of generosity takes over us all – causing our spirits to be lifted and empowered. Progress on an individual, as well as, on a global and collective level seems all the more possible, and we might find ourselves to be all the more daring in our endeavours. After all, the ultimate mantra of the Tiger year is ‘YOLO’ (Yes, Drake himself is born in the year of the Tiger).

Let us see how the Year of the Tiger will turn out for you, based on your Chinese Zodiac Sign. Each sign is mentioned with the years they rule. However, if you’re born in January or February, Google your date of birth to confirm which year it belongs to, as the Chinese zodiac dates change every year on the modern Western Gregorian Calendar.

Rat – 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984,1996, 2008, 2020

The year of the Tiger promises to be a far more stable year, especially compared to the last. Smoother transitions are up ahead, causing less worry and stress. Focus on maintaining a balanced diet, as well as, an empowering and consistent fitness regiment. Doing so will help you lead a productive, healthy, and happy life, as well as, increase your efficiency at work without taking on too much tension. If possible take time to travel, and build your social circles. You’ll be surprised where, when, and who will come to help you in your hour of need.

Famous rats: Cristiano Ronaldo, Tilda Swinton, Lorde, and Scarlett Johansson.

Ox – 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021

Fortunes will steadily pick up for you this year. Many prospects shall come your way, as well as, there’ll be an overall positive sense of development in many aspects of your life. Just remember to not rush things. Be down to earth, humble and diligent. Rash decisions are not to be taken on this year, for that may disrupt things, creating unnecessary obstacles to peace and success. Single Ox’s have a higher chance of finding love this year, while those who are coupled up, might consider taking their relationship to the next phase.

Famous Oxes: Barack Obama, Princess Diana, Kylie Jenner, and Camilla Cabello

Tiger – 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022

Yes, Tiger, this is technically your year. However, it is important not to keep high expectations, for things may not always go as you plan. However, the more you surrender the need to control, the more you’ll run into luck from unexpected places. Thus, just be present, and live in the moment. However, there is a chance of high-risk undertakings yielding high rewards, so when your intuition feels right, take the leap and soar high. Chances of singles finding love are high, and for many, there might be a probability of wedding bells ringing.

Famous tigers: Queen Elizabeth II, Shawn Mendes, Elizabeth Banks, and Leonardo DiCaprio

Rabbit – 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011

Let go of all feelings of guilt and shame, dear Rabbit. This is the year to release all past baggage and smoothly transition into a new world of possibilities. New doors open in the realms of career – especially for those in creative fields – and there are chances for a possible upswing in matters of finance filled with unexpected growth opportunities. Many believe this is a year of being lucky in love for Rabbits. Some might even have a few brief flings here and there, as well. Just be certain not to give in to temptation too easily.

Famous rabbits: Elliot Page, Lionel Messi, Lil Nas X, and Johnny Depp

Dragon – 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012

This is a powerful year for growth, especially in your career. Even those who are ‘freelancers’ will be able to gain many new gigs, and perhaps even raise

their fees substantially. However, pay attention to your words and your deeds, for a mighty ego can lead to a mighty king’s downfall. Be brave enough to express your love for the people in your life – especially those you wish to attract. Friends and loved ones will always be ready and willing to lend a helping hand whenever you need it. Be sure to express gratitude.

Famous dragons: Shakira, Rihanna, Adele, and Kamala Harris

Snake – 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013

This is a year where caution is key. It is important to remain patient during times of crisis, as that’ll help you find solutions quicker, thus enabling you to sail past them smoothly. Respect the women in your life, especially family members and colleagues. They’ll be your biggest allies, and will always have your back. When you’re able to shed the old skin of the past, you’ll open up space for new love to enter and fill your world with joy. Those in relationships must learn to forgive and start afresh with mutual respect.

Famous snakes: Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Robert Downey Jr, and John Cena

Horse – 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014

Slow and steady wins the race. Thus instead of galloping fast, it’s best you take a gentle trot towards a steady rise in your career and overall success. It’ll last longer that way. Do not be afraid of making bold changes, but remember, no rushing – take your time to assess the situations and the opportunities at hand. This is a year to focus on your growth and expansion. Thus those who are single may have to prioritise their career over their personal lives. However, coupled up horses, make sure you don’t neglect your partner. They’re your lucky charm.

Famous horses: Greta Thunberg, Joe Biden, Kristen Stewart, and Barbra Streisand

Sheep – 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015

This promises to be a smoother year than before. However, it is essential that you showcase your talents and skills in all that you undertake. It is important for those around you to know your brilliance, but the only way they’ll be able to is if you put it out on display. Modesty may be a powerful virtue, but this isn’t the year to live by it. If you’ve got it – flaunt it. It might just end up bringing unexpected opportunities in meeting and attracting potential love interests if you’re single. Just make sure to take it too slow instead of rushing it in.

Famous sheep: Jason Stratham, Julia Roberts, Nicole Kidman, and Ed Sheeran

Monkey – 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016

This is a year to expect the unexpected. That’s not necessarily a bad thing, but it’s important to remember that the devil is in the details, especially those you overlook. So please make sure to read and re-read the fine print – literally and metaphorically. Don’t let trivial things escalate – especially in your personal life. Words, though lighter than air, can hit harder than a rock – especially when hurled carelessly in the heat of the moment. Keep track of your finances and investments, and make sure all your accounts are in order.

Famous monkeys: Zayin Malik, Kylie Minogue, Tom Hanks, and Selena Gomez

Rooster – 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017

Your mantra for the year 2022 is Carpe Diem – seize the day! Grab onto any and every opportunity that comes your way. Don’t be afraid to take big risks and major leaps of faith, for they’ll be rewarded in ways you cannot even imagine. Just make sure to wear a ‘helmet’ as you do so. Safety first, after all! Just remember that your heart is tender, and thus be gentle with it. Be sure to be good to yourself on a daily basis, and you’ll be surprised how ‘The Universe’ rewards you for doing so.

Famous roosters: Serena Williams, Beyoncé, Ariana Grande, and Britney Spears

Dog – 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018

This is a powerful year of inspiration. Those of you in creative fields will perhaps create works that many may consider masterpieces that will be appreciated by not only your peers, but even your haters will begrudgingly applaud you. However, while you’re caught up in this inspirational swing, make sure you

Be careful with your finances and investments, and avoid doing anything too risky. The art of saving will go a long way this year.

Famous dogs: Madonna, Cher, Nicki Minaj, and Prince William

Pig – 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019

This is a year of learning for you. In a literal sense, this is a wonderful time to further your education, or perhaps even embark upon updating your existing skill sets or perhaps even learn a brand new one that is completely alien to you. Doing so will have incredible long term benefits in the years to come. It’s also an important time to learn more about yourself. The more you spend time trying to understand yourself – especially the ‘darker’ aspects of your psyche, the more you’ll be able to form better connections in your professional and personal lives.

Famous pigs: Chris Hemsworth, Idina Menzel, Mariah Carey, and Hillary Clinton

