7 best skateboard shops in Singapore for the coolest decks and gear

Now that COVID-19 restrictions have re-tightened its grip on us, it’s only a matter of time before cabin fever kicks in once more. If you’re dying for the wild outdoors and/or a new hobby, let us point you towards skateboarding — the trendiest sport out there (again).
Following the Olympic Games’ inclusion this year, and the fact that girls can too, kick ass in this male-dominated sport, skateboarding has seen a massive resurgence again, and it’s easy to see why.
Beside being convenient and ultra-portable, skating — be it skateboarding or longboarding — promises tons of fun, and is more affordable as compared to purchasing a new bike. Besides, Singapore’s year-round summer and well-paved roads mean that you’ll be able to cruise around just about anywhere with no hassle at all.
The first step then, is picking up the right skateboard for your needs and skating style. In light of this, we’ve rounded up the best skateboard shops in Singapore today. These skateboard shops not only offer plenty of options, but are also helmed by staff who are skaters themselves, so you’ll be in good hands especially if you’re a beginner.
Whether you’re picking out your very first deck or are adding to a burgeoning collection, here are the best skateboard shops in Singapore to check out today.
If you wanted options, you’ll want to make a beeline for this popular outpost at Bedok. Besides impossibly cool skateboard decks with limited edition designs, you’ll also find a generous selection of penny boards, longboards, and even streetwear by Nike SB, Trasher, and Santa Cruz. Because all products have been tried and tested, the good folks here will be able to guide you to making the best purchasing decisions possible.
As Singapore’s first longboard brand, Odyssey Boards’ offerings are all designed and assembled on local shores. Here, the team (all skaters themselves) handpicks every component of the longboard — from each layer of material to every curve of the deck — to ensure that the end product is perfect. Surfskates are also available here, each designed to replicate the feeling of surfing on land. Don’t know how to skate? Odyssey Boards’ classes (from S$39) will get you going in no time.
Inlinex Henderson specialises in most roller sports, but expect them to offer a wide range of skateboarding gear too. If you didn’t want a complete skateboard from the get go, the store and its knowledgeable staff will help you put together a customised one from scratch, so you’ll have a truly unique skateboard to start off with.
Started out of its founder Gary Tay’s love for the sport, Longboard Love stocks over 300 longboards and skateboards for any type of skater. Those in the market for fancy decks will appreciate that there are limited edition ones with Back to the Future and Stranger Things graphics too. Expect more than 25 specialised skateboarding brands here, but if you need help, the friendly staff will know exactly where to point you towards, whether you’re looking to learn tricks or just cruise around in style.
Located on Orchard Road, Go Sports Skate Shop offers everything you could possibly need for your newfound skateboarding career, including apparel. Special decks worth checking out here include Iron Maiden limited editions, although you’ll probably want to keep those for decorative purposes. Otherwise, you’ll find plenty of options in a plethora of designs here beyond the usual skateboards, from plastic cruisers and longboards to surf skates and yes, even fingerboards.
Another popular outpost at Orchard Road is Halfpipe Skate Bar, and it’s more than just a skate shop. It’s also a cafe and bar where you and your sk8er friends can come and hang out at. You’ll find plenty of options around the establishment, including longboards and cruisers, for all your skating needs, but it’s really the camaraderie amongst fellow skaters there that will have you returning for more. That, and the craft beers.
Touted as Southeast Asia’s largest action sports store, The Ride Side stocks hundreds of the latest skateboards, longboards, and gear for every type of skater. If you’re new to the sport, the store has a demo area for you to try out over 35 different boards, so you know what you’re getting into before you make the commitment. The Ride Side will be opening the doors to its brand new Kallang Wave outpost later this week.