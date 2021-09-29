7 best skateboard shops in Singapore for the coolest decks and gear

Now that COVID-19 restrictions have re-tightened its grip on us, it’s only a matter of time before cabin fever kicks in once more. If you’re dying for the wild outdoors and/or a new hobby, let us point you towards skateboarding — the trendiest sport out there (again).

Following the Olympic Games’ inclusion this year, and the fact that girls can too, kick ass in this male-dominated sport, skateboarding has seen a massive resurgence again, and it’s easy to see why.

Beside being convenient and ultra-portable, skating — be it skateboarding or longboarding — promises tons of fun, and is more affordable as compared to purchasing a new bike. Besides, Singapore’s year-round summer and well-paved roads mean that you’ll be able to cruise around just about anywhere with no hassle at all.

The first step then, is picking up the right skateboard for your needs and skating style. In light of this, we’ve rounded up the best skateboard shops in Singapore today. These skateboard shops not only offer plenty of options, but are also helmed by staff who are skaters themselves, so you’ll be in good hands especially if you’re a beginner.

Whether you’re picking out your very first deck or are adding to a burgeoning collection, here are the best skateboard shops in Singapore to check out today.