Raining again? Try these 6 alternative indoor activities in Singapore instead

The only season in Singapore may be summer, but the unpredictable see-saw of scorching hot weather and heavy downpours can get pretty frustrating for anyone looking to head outdoors.

Besides, the sudden increase in worrying flash floods of late has made the idea of braving the elements for a picnic or a hike seem quite undesirable. Yet, we’re not one to coop ourselves at home after spending so much time working-from-home.

If you’re looking for activities to do that are weather-proof (and we’re not talking about another trip to the mall), you’ve found your people. From indoor skating and rug-tufting, to an afternoon crafting your own gin, read on for the full list of alternative indoor activities in Singapore to try.

(Hero and featured image credit: @anyanogazo via Instagram)