Raining again? Try these 6 alternative indoor activities in Singapore instead

The only season in Singapore may be summer, but the unpredictable see-saw of scorching hot weather and heavy downpours can get pretty frustrating for anyone looking to head outdoors.
Besides, the sudden increase in worrying flash floods of late has made the idea of braving the elements for a picnic or a hike seem quite undesirable. Yet, we’re not one to coop ourselves at home after spending so much time working-from-home.
If you’re looking for activities to do that are weather-proof (and we’re not talking about another trip to the mall), you’ve found your people. From indoor skating and rug-tufting, to an afternoon crafting your own gin, read on for the full list of alternative indoor activities in Singapore to try.
(Hero and featured image credit: @anyanogazo via Instagram)
Perhaps it’s the currency of nostalgia that’s been making waves in the crowd, but groovy roller skates from the 90s have been spotted all over social media these days. Those wanting to give it a go can head to HiRoller, Singapore’s biggest and only rink to offer inline and quad skates. The rink is located at Downtown East, and guests will be able to rent, skate (or even just spectate if you’re into that) during their public entry hours. Need a private lesson or two to get you started? HiRoller also provides one-on-one or group guidance programs.
There’s nothing better than seeing something you’ve dreamt about come to life, and Tuft Club’s rug-making workshop allows you to do just that. In four and a half hours, you’ll learn how to weave your way through a monk’s cloth with a tufting gun and create your very own fluffy custom rugs and textiles. After drying and finishing, they’ll be delivered to you within 2-3 weeks — no additional cost required. If a rug is too big a commitment, Tuft Club also has a Tuft Mirror Workshop for you to make your very own plush, hand-tufted mirror.
Looking for something a little more freeform compared to art jamming? Welcome to Spin Paint House, Singapore’s very first splatter paint studio. Think custom-built tables with spinning canvases, paints, a trapeze of paint accessories and even a ring light with phone stand to capture all your Instagram/TikTok-worthy moments.
Anyone can get a ring off the shelf, or a customised one that’s made-to-order. To make your gift even more special? Try making it yourself. A two-and-a-half-hour workshop at Fat Anvil Studios will introduce you to the basics of silversmithing, crafting anything from 925 sterling silver rings to cufflinks to take home. Private, more intimate workshop sessions for a duo of guests are available as well.
We haven’t forgotten about all the functioning alcoholics out there. While most are acquainted with Brass Lion Distillery’s range of quality gins, we’d like to point you to the direction of their Gin School workshop. Here, the two- to three-hour classes will see you learning more about the botanicals from the local distillery’s herb garden, and will give you the opportunity of distilling your very own gin from a mini copper pot still, which you’ll get to take home with you after.
After trying out a number of VR rooms with a couple of nauseating experiences, we’re here to say that Virtual Room is one of the best ones out there. Besides using the very best hardware and software, all missions are played standing up so your brain and your body are always working together just as they would in the real world, which minimises any discomfort. Three missions (played in groups of two, three or four) are currently available — two time travel themes and a zombie apocalypse theme that are all bound to be a fun activity for players of all ages.