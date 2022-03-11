An astrological guide to letting go of negativity and embracing the year ahead

We might be three months into 2022, but if you were still struggling, the stars have a special message to help you let go of negativity in order to embrace the numerous abundant blessings the year has to offer.

For those of you who aren’t astrologically savvy, it’s best you read the passage dictated by your sun sign. For example – if you’re born on 19 August, that means the sun was passing through the sign of Leo. Thus, the message for you will be under Leo. If you are astrologically aware of your chart, then the combined message of your Sun sign, your Moon sign, and your rising sign (also known as the Ascendant or your ‘Lagna’) will hold a greater significance for you.

Aries

The biggest thing you need to let go is your unhealthy relationship with your anger. Yes, anger is a valid emotion, and we do need it in our lives. However, when it’s expressed in unhealthy ways, anger not only damages personal relationships but creates trauma within us, as well as, those upon whom we inflict it. Burns heal, but trauma wounds can last a lifetime – sometimes several. Find a healthy way to express your anger, and if possible, channelise that energy towards something productive, creative, or even therapeutic. Why waste all that fiery mars energy?

In 2022, embrace selflessness. No, we don’t expect you to be a martyr. Nor do we expect you to be a saint. However, the simple act of being considerate towards the wants and needs of others – especially the emotional ones, will bring numerous blessings into your life. This is a year where you can clear off a lot of negative karma built up over time, just by a selfless good deed on a regular basis. Be it once a month, or once a week, or if you’re up for the challenge – once a day – do something kind and considerate for another (especially those you don’t like) without expecting anything in return. You’ll be blessed.

Taurus

You’re incredibly strong Taurus. In fact, you’re probably the strongest sign of the zodiac (Scorpio wishes). However, in the name of channeling that strength, you stubbornly close yourself off from others and refuse to take their help and advice – insisting on doing it all on your own. Let go of that! Asking for help isn’t a sign of weakness, it is a sign of vulnerability. The ability to be vulnerable is actually a beautiful sign of strength. Plus, why make life difficult by taking on things that can break us? With help, not only will challenging moments pass faster, but you’ll also have more time to enjoy the good things in life.

In 2022, embrace expressiveness. It’s important for you to speak from your heart and soul this year. No, not the usual sweet-talking you can do, nor the jokes you make to cover things up. This year, express what’s actually going on with you emotionally. Learn to process feelings and express what you’re going through on the inside. It’s important to do so because it’ll enable you to actually process the world around you, as well as, the world within you in a more effective manner, and bring about a greater sense of clarity – and surprisingly – calmness. Express yourself, don’t repress yourself.

Gemini

Let go of lying. Even the harmless fib, or the tiny white lie, or the yarns you spin for whatever reason – let them go. Yes – omitting little details and switching facts around counts! Beyond just creating chaos and havoc in our lives in oh so many ways, every time we knowingly lie – especially to ourselves – we create energetic blocks within our throat chakra, thus we blind ourselves to the truth and reality of our lives, the world around us, and the world within us. When that happens, we become unaligned with life, and beyond stress, it can be physically, as well as, psychologically and spiritually damaging.

In 2022, just tell the truth! There’s a reason why they say, ‘The truth shall set you free’. Not only will it remove unnecessary complexities and hurdles of life, but you’ll actually lead a life that’s surprisingly functional. No, you don’t need ‘drama’ to make life exciting. And no, cheap thrills from messing around with someone will never fulfill your soul. Lord knows it hasn’t till now. Thus, this year, let’s try just telling the truth. At least start with being truthful to ourselves. After all, the greatest prison we get trapped in is that of our own creation. Maybe channel some of your ‘creative takes on the truth’ into writing fictional prose.

Cancer

Although it’s wonderful you’re so in touch with your emotions, it’s high time you let go of wallowing in them, as well as, using them as a manipulative weapon – you know what I mean! Emotional wallowing can create the energy of self-pity within your life, as well as, cripple you from making actual legitimate progress in general. Emotional manipulation, just creates excessive negative karma – for emotional intent is a powerful ingredient in magic – thus emotional manipulation is a form of ‘black magic’ on it’s own. Anyone with a spiritual practice can attest to how practicing ‘black magic’ wreaks havoc on us – mind, body, and soul.

In 2022, embrace detachment. No, it doesn’t mean you have to be heartless. Detachment is all about learning when and how to draw your boundaries and making sure they are respected – by others, as well as, yourself. When detachment is practiced mindfully, we can go through life without being sucked into emotional vortexes that derail us from our path. It also enables us to have healthier and happier relationships with those around us, as well as, ourselves. Most of all, we let go of cumbersome pre-conceived expectations within our relationships and just learn to accept each other for what they are. Isn’t that a good thing?

Leo

All planets of our solar system revolve around the sun. However, just because your sign is ruled by the sun, doesn’t mean the world revolves around you. As powerful it is to have a good sense of self, and be proud of who you are; when we take it too far, it becomes egotistical, sometimes even narcissistic, and well – as the old adage goes, pride comes before the fall.

There’s a big difference between self-love and bragging. The latter causes us to crave attention oh so much, making it a thirst that can’t ever be quenched. Why limit your glory by such a toxic trait? Let it go and shine bright with abundant universal blessings.

In 2022, a little humility will go a long long way. No, you don’t have to diminish your light in any way. However, rather than being the one who has to inform others how bright you shine, allow them to bask in your illuminating presence based on your actions, as well as, how you treat those around you.

Rather than seeing how something can serve your best interests, ask yourself, in what way do my thoughts and actions better the world around me and serve the greater good. The answer to that is what shall make you rise higher in all aspects of life, as well as, become a better version of yourself.

Virgo

The time has come to let go of being a perfectionist. Yes, it’s important to strive to become better versions of ourselves. Yes, the devil is in the details, and one can exorcise him by going through those details meticulously. However, it’s important to understand that perfection is unrealistic. The more we seek it, the more elusive it becomes, and in the process, we create intense bitterness and dissatisfaction within ourselves – causing us to narrow our world-view, and limit our growth and personal evolution due to our crippling self-criticism – which so easily is spilt onto others as a toxic way of coping with it.

In 2022, let’s try cutting ourselves some slack. It’s okay to make mistakes. Mistakes are what make us human, and they teach us how to become better by not making them again. Along with that, let’s open ourselves to seeing the beauty of flaws and imperfections. They are what make us unique and special, and within them is where all the magic of ‘The Universe’ is hidden. By accepting our flaws, we accept ourselves, and thus, we’re able to lift the immeasurable burden of perfection off our shoulders. You may even find that it might just improve your stomach issues, and even help you digest life all the better!

Libra

Dear Libra, not all battles are worth fighting, and not all opponents are worth taking on. As much as a ‘good fight’ can perk you up in ways that you can’t ever explain while baffling those around you – it’s important for you to remember that the collateral damage that happens after can’t always be reversed or even repaired – no matter how hard you throw your Venusian charm and diplomacy at it. True, you are ruled by Venus, and all is fair in love and war – but is it really fair to yourself to constantly lose out on connections and possible blessings, just because you just had the itch to fight – even for cheap thrills?

In 2022, let’s build bridges, rather than burn them. It’s important for you to bury the hatchet, and wave the white flag. Surrendering for peace isn’t a loss – it is actually the biggest power move you can ever make. For making peace, will actually create more room for ‘win-win’ situations in life, as well as, enable you to make lasting connections that will support you, and celebrate you thriving in life.

Burning bridges only isolates us in an unhealthy way that makes us desperately form new bonds with similar levels of toxicity. The people may be different, but the same issues crop up. So channel your higher self and make peace.

Scorpio

The world isn’t black and white. It isn’t even numerous shades of grey. It’s a plethora of numerous colours with millions of hues, shades, and tints. Perhaps what we need to let go of this year is negativity and an extreme level of thinking, for swaying between opposing ends can sometimes create unwarranted pain and suffering – especially upon ourselves.

There’s much beauty in the world – even within darker moments, there’s the beautiful hopeful glimmer of a silver lining. Letting go of extremism of all sorts allows us to not only discover that beauty but also gain tremendous amounts of strength and wisdom from it.

In 2022, let’s embrace the virtue of moderation. Let’s embrace the beauty of the present moment, rather than dwell on the pain of the past or the uncertain anxiousness of the future.

Let’s give people the chance to redeem themselves and build their trust. Let’s forgive ourselves for the way we’ve let ourselves down. Life doesn’t always have to be so complex, nor does it have to be so extreme. Life is meant to be lived – to be celebrated – and to learn from in order to evolve into better versions of ourselves. Everything is fleeting, yes, but why mourn its loss when we could have spent that time cherishing it in the present?

Sagittarius

Just because you justify it by saying, “I’m just being honest and frank”, doesn’t mean you can get away with saying incredibly hurtful things. Sure, you might say that the truth is bitter pill to swallow, but imagine if you had someone constantly force-feeding those bitter pills to you? As much as, you may think that you’re only helping someone with your brutal honesty, you’re actually just rubbing salt on their wounds, causing them to just resent you all the more. Let go of that tactless behaviour. Let go of the need of giving advice and opinions you were never asked for. It’ll just save you from suffering from your ‘foot-in-mouth’ disease – or should I say ‘hoof-in-mouth’.

In 2022, let go of negativity, embrace compassion and restraint. Rather than rush to dole out unsolicited advice and opinions – listen and try to empathise. Not only will this be appreciated by others, but it’ll open your heart, and create new levels of awareness within you. Your interpersonal relationships will dramatically improve, along with the relationship you have with yourself. The act of listening will actually bring about great spiritual awareness within you – far more than the act of talking.

You’ll experience life – especially the ‘truth’ of it – in a beautiful way, and through that, you’ll help make the world a better place.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn, there’s a reason why our new year falls in your astrological season. This is a powerful time for you to undergo rebirthing of sorts, and it would be a shame if you brought along with you the baggage of the past – especially the past year. Let’s let go of our hold onto crumbling structures – especially those of limiting beliefs and points of view.

They haven’t served you well in the past, nor will they support you in the present, nor provide a safe haven in the future. It’s far harder to live a life based staunchly upon them than it is to release and let go of negativity. All you shall lose in the process is the un-evolved version of yourself.

In 2022, let us embrace new empowering beliefs and points of view. Let’s build our lives on a foundation of love. Let’s open our hearts and trust in the truth that ‘The Universe’ will always take care of us no matter what happens. With that faith, not only can we move mountains that we’ll eventually conquer – but we’ll also create a more peaceful and content life for ourselves. One isn’t a hypocrite for having a change of heart. Not at all! It’s a sign that they are willing to expand their horizons, and evolve on a physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual level – thereby coming closer to their true divine self. Isn’t that lovely?

Aquarius

Some might accuse you of being emotionally aloof and distant. True, the art of detachment is a powerful self-defence mechanism, as it helps us make logical choices to move on in life. However, life isn’t logical. Life isn’t idealistic. Most of all, emotions are valid and are essential in what makes us human.

Thus, let go of the barriers we create for ourselves emotionally. It not only help us form genuine bonds with the world around us, as well as, the world within us – but will also help us discover the true depths of joy that can sometimes feel so elusive in oh so many ways.

In 2022, learn to finally let go of negativity, let down your guard, and embrace your emotions for what they are. Again, they are valid. As are the emotions of those around you. Don’t be afraid of getting into sticky situations that create emotional swings. It’s an essential part of your humanity.

Boundaries are good for they protect us. Yes, we must honour and respect them, as well as, the boundaries of others. However, sometimes they can also get incredibly stifling – isolating us not only from those around us but also from our true inner self. By building empathy and allowing yourself to feel without judgment of any sort, we can experience the beauty of life.

Pisces

As much as Pisceans wish to escape into rose-coloured fantasies of our imagination as a way to process the harsh realities of life, we must understand that at the end of the day – it is merely an illusion – one that can create falsehoods so deep that we forget who we truly are.

Let go of negativity and the need to be lost into escapist flights of fancy, for dwelling in them too long can just cause deep-seethed resentment not only towards the world around us but also towards our own true self. As much fun as it is to run wild with the fantasies of our own creation, we must remember they’re not real. They’ll never serve us well. Let them go!

In 2022, let’s attempt to ground ourselves in reality. No, it’s not boring. In fact, by lifting the veil of fantasy and digging our feet into the firm reality of the present, not only do we become stronger individuals – physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually – but we can also gain greater clarity of our purpose and our true place in this wonderful world we live in. Yes, there are tough times.

Not every moment is going to be of heightened romanticism. But isn’t that a good thing? In a way, it’ll also help us let go of negativity and appreciate what we actually have at present, rather than pine for a past that’s gone or a future that never was. Get grounded and grow!

(Hero and featured image credit: Denis Novikov/Getty Images)