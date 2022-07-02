9 best music artists to follow on Instagram, from Justin Bieber to Blackpink’s Lisa

Instagram serves as a platform to keep music enthusiasts informed about all the latest releases and other news about the best music artists in the world. Enthralling fans with their youthful energy and impressive taste in fashion splattered across their pages, stars like Dua Lipa, Harry Styles, Lisa and Lil Nas X boast massive followings on one of the most famous social media platforms.

These artists around the world often take to Instagram to connect with their audience, as well as give a peek into their lives. From the Black Lives Matter movement (BLM) to the more recent Russia-Ukraine war, they also use their platforms to support meaningful causes and speak out against injustices.

Here are some of the best music artists to follow on Instagram

Harry Styles

The global pop icon has come a long way from his The X Factor UK days, when show creator and judge Simon Cowell teamed him up with fellow contestants Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik, forming the boy band One Direction in 2010.

The band catapulted to fame and released five mega-successful studio albums, Up All Night, Take Me Home, Midnight Memories, Four and Made in the A.M. They disbanded in 2016 to pursue individual music careers, and Styles signed a solo record deal with One Direction’s label, Columbia Records. Titled Harry Styles, the following year, the singer dropped his debut solo album, which peaked at number 1 in multiple countries around the world. Its lead single, “Sign of the Times,” became platinum-certified in the US and the UK.

Over the years, the singer has amassed over 45 million followers on Instagram, owing to his distinctive vocal style, eclectic fashion sense and undeniable star power. You can keep up with Styles’ life on the road while he tours his new albums, his high-fashion editorial magazine covers and the occasional selfie through his Instagram account.

Harry won big at the 2021 awards season, bagging his first Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance for his hit single “Watermelon Sugar” (2020). Recently, the singer headlined the opening night of Coachella 2022.

Dua Lipa

Born to Albanian parents, English pop sensation Dua Lipa’s journey towards stardom is nothing short of a fairytale. With a starry-eyed dream to follow in her rockstar father, Dukagjin Lipa’s footsteps, she started uploading her singing videos to YouTube at the age of 14. She moved to London at 15, and began waiting tables by day and working as a bouncer at dance clubs by night to support her dream of becoming a star.

In 2015, she bagged a contract with Warner Music Group for her eponymous debut album. The album, which comprised twelve hit tracks, including the UK number 1 and best-selling single “New Rules,” was released in 2017.

The three-time Grammy winner is a hit on social media. The globe-trotting diva posts sneak peeks of her glamorous concerts and gorgeous travel locations on her Instagram page regularly. She has over 84 million followers who she loves interacting with through her story posts regularly.

Along with collaborations with various brands and looking stunning in trendy as well as some of the most stylish clothes, Dua Lipa also makes her fans privy to updates on her podcast if you follow her on the ‘Gram.

Lisa

BLACKPINK’s iconic rapper Lisa is one of the most-followed K-pop idols on Instagram, with over 79 million followers eager to keep up with her every move. The brand ambassador for French luxury brand Celine, Lisa broke records with the release of her viral-hit single “MONEY” from her solo album Lalisa, in 2021. This secured her position as a top solo artist in the global music industry. With its catchy chorus and intense hip-hop sound, the song made history by surpassing 660 million streams on Spotify.

Follow Lisa on Instagram for a daily dose of fashion, glamour and sneak peeks from her tropical travels and luxurious parties. Her timeless style, musical talent and preppy personality has helped her gain close to 80 million followers.

Billie Eilish

American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish who first gained recognition in 2015 for the song “Ocean Eyes,” went on to become the youngest person ever to win a Grammy for album of the year in 2020.

In 2021, a song written and performed by her in collaboration with her brother FINNEAS, “No Time to Die” for the James Bond film of the same name, won the Oscar for the best original song. The pop star was featured on the Time 100 list the same year.

She often actively interacts with her fans on her over 104-million-strong Instagram account through live question & answer sessions. The young singer’s page captures her otherworldly and laid-back fashion sense along with the more vulnerable and unfiltered side of hers. Similar to the other artists on this list, Eilish also shares posts from her concerts, tours, events, brand and music collaborations and much more.

Megan Thee Stallion

Owing to her larger-than-life persona and talent, Megan creates unique rap songs oozing new-age swag and bravado. Megan Thee Stallion became popular with her 2016 “The Houston Cypher” video, for being the only woman rapper starring in the video. She released several mixtapes and singles before dropping her debut album Good News in late 2020.

She made an appearance on the Billboard chart for the very first time in 2018 with her single “Big Ole Freak”, which also became her first platinum-certified record. Megan has also won the prestigious Grammy award for the Beyoncé-remix version of her single “Savage” in the ‘Best Rap Song’ category. With BET Award for Viewer’s Choice, MTV Video Music Award, BET Hip Hop Awards, and many more accolades over the years, Megan Thee Stallion has carved a niche for herself as an elusive female rapper.

You must check out the rapper on Instagram to follow her bold fashion, behind-the-scenes of her music videos and funny reels. Megan has close to 30 million followers on her page.

Lil Nas X

With over 12 million followers on Instagram, fans of Lil Nas X get to see his risqué photoshoots, creative promotional campaigns, funny, sassy moments and pro-LGBTQ posts.

Montero Lamar Hill, popularly known as Lil Nas X, kicked off his career with his first country rap song “Old Town Road” in 2018. The song appealed to the TikTok audience and went viral. Claiming the No.1 spot on the Billboard 100, it retained the position for 17 weeks, after being re-released by Columbia Records in 2019. The song won two Grammys, four Billboard Music Awards and two BET Hip Hop Awards, among other accolades.

The rapper’s highly awaited eponymous debut album Montero, released in 2021, was a phenomenal success. He secured the No. 1 spot on Billboard Hot 100 for the second time in his career with the lead single “Montero (Call Me By Your Name).”

Drake

With numerous No.1 albums, surpassing the record sales of iconic music industry veterans, including Eminem, Tupac and Jay-Z, Canadian rapper Drake’s journey to stardom started when he was just 14 years old.

By 2009, Drake had released his third mixtape, So Far Gone, which received critical acclaim. Its lead single “Best I Ever Had” was also nominated for two Grammy Awards — Best Rap Solo Performance and Best Rap Song. Kicking off the singer’s long-standing reign on music charts, the song also grabbed the number two spot on the Billboard Hot 100 that year.

With several major music labels vying to get him on board, rapper Lil Wayne finally signed Drake for his new label, Young Money Entertainment, in 2009. Following this, he collaborated with some of the industry’s biggest names, including Kanye West and Eminem.

His albums like Thank Me Later, Take Care and If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late, sold like hot cakes, and garnered billions of views and record-breaking Spotify streams, making him one of the most successful music stars of the generation.

He was honoured as Billboard’s Artist of the Decade at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs), owing to his 10-year-long dominance on the charts. He has also won four Grammys over the years. Follow Drake’s Instagram page to keep up with his latest projects, high-end brand collaborations, events and glitzy parties. The rapper also shares tender moments with his young son Adonis from time to time. The star has garnered a whopping 114 million followers on Instagram over the years.

Justin Bieber

The Canadian singer and teen heartthrob, whose fresh-faced good looks and catchy tunes sparked a global craze in 2009, was adept at playing multiple music instruments, participated in local singing competitions and posted YouTube videos of the same since he was a child. The 13-year-old prodigy’s talents caught the attention of Scott (“Scooter”) Braun, a music promoter and talent agent, which led the singer to meet American R&B singer Usher, who took him under his wing.

Justin Bieber released his first single, the upbeat “One Time,” and dropped the seven-track EP My World, six months later, and the rest is pop culture history. His music style and lyrics matured with the 2015 album Purpose and its first three singles peaked at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Bieber also won a Grammy for the electro-pop hit “Where Are Ü Now” under the ‘Best Dance Recording’ category. In 2021, he bagged another Grammy for best country duo/group performance for “10,000 hours” with singers Dan+Shay.

Peppered with adorable moments with his supermodel wife Hailey Baldwin-Bieber, along with snippets of his music tours, rendezvous with other famous musicians and updates about his personal life and career, Bieber’s Instagram page is not to be missed. The pop star boasts 243 million followers on his page.

Jack Harlow

Featuring smooth rap flows, nimble wordplay and endless ambition, Jack Harlow makes music with old-school passion and unwavering individuality. The American rapper got hooked on the art form in middle school and even recorded and sold $2 mixtapes to his classmates. Gradually, he landed meetings with industry giants like Scooter Braun with big dreams. As fate would have it, DJ Drama signed him for his Generation Now label, through Atlantic Records in 2018.

Harlow’s celebrity status reached new heights, with millions following his moves on social media. He first went viral on TikTok with his single “What’s Poppin” in 2020. Subsequent tracks like “First Class” and “Industry Baby,” which was his Grammy-nominated hit with Lil Nas X, cemented his place as a pop culture mainstay. He released his 15-track album Come Home the Kids Miss You in May 2022, featuring catchy beats and moody lyrics.

Check out Jack Harlow’s Instagram page, which has over 6 million followers. Harlow’s feed is a treat for his fans who can catch a glimpse of him recording at the studio, his new releases, tour announcements, clips from his videos, award nominations and his glamorous lifestyle.

(Hero and featured image credits: Kevin Winter / Staff/Getty Images & Jack Harlow/@jackharlow/Instagram)