Billie Eilish to mark end of world tour with livestream of London concert on Apple Music

American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish has announced that there will be a special livestream of her Happier Than Ever, The World Tour on Apple Music on 30 September, 7 pm PT (1 October, 10:00 am SGT).

The special livestream will showcase Eilish’s O2 Arena concert, which was filmed during the European leg of the tour earlier in 2022.

Alongside the livestream, Eilish will also bring down the curtains of the tour with a final performance at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.

Billie Eilish becomes the latest artist on Apple Music Live

Eilish, one of the most subscribed artists on YouTube, announced the livestream plan with a note for fans.

“!!!!!!!!!!happier than ever, the world tour comes to apple music live this week on september 30th!!!!!!! never been so proud of any show as i have been with this whole tour,” she wrote on Instagram, adding, “was so excited with the idea of filming one & couldn’t be happier for you all to see it and watch together from all over this friday at 7pm pt on @applemusic!!!”

Once the livestream is broadcast, it can be revisited at any time on-demand on Apple Music.

Eilish is the latest to join the growing number of artists on the Apple Music Live programme, which provides a wider platform for musicians to better connect with their fans.

Artists whose shows have previously been livestreamed as part of the Apple Music Live programme include Harry Styles, Lil Durk, Luke Combs and Mary J. Blige.

Special interview to be aired a day before the livestream

The livestream isn’t the only Billie Eilish special to be aired on Apple Music. Her interview with Zane Lowe, co-head of Artist Relations at Apple Music and host on Apple Music 1, will premiere on 29 September at 10 am PT (30 September, 1 am SGT) on Apple Music 1.

In a statement, Lowe called the show “a gift for Billie’s fans around the world” both for those who could not see any of her 2022 concerts and those who want to experience it once again.

Eilish has been on her world tour since February. As part of it, she also visited the Asian cities of Manila, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok and Tokyo.

She also performed in Singapore, where she filmed two live performances featuring her new songs “TV” and “The 30th” at Cloud Forest at Gardens by the Bay.

