BLACKPINK becomes the first girl group to top Billboard’s Global 200 with ‘Pink Venom’

South Korean pop band BLACKPINK has added another feather to their cap with its latest pre-release song “Pink Venom.” The girl group is now the first to top both the Global 200 and the Global Excl. U.S. charts. The “BOOMBAYAH” singers also recorded the second-highest streaming numbers in a week globally since the debut of the two charts in 2020.

In October 2020, the quartet garnered massive success with “Lovesick Girls,” which gained the number 2 position on Global 200.

The Global 200 is calculated with the help of sales and streaming data acquired from more than 200 regions. Meanwhile, Global Excl. U.S. is based on the results of all countries, excluding the United States.

BLACKPINK debuts at No. 1 on Billboard 200 and Global Excl. U.S.

BLACKPINK has made history with “Pink Venom” by becoming the first girl group ever to garner a number 1 on the Billboard 200 and Global Excl. U.S. charts. Additionally, their latest song from the forthcoming album, Born Pink, became the fastest K-pop music video of 2022 to cross the 200-million-view mark.

Among other impressive achievements, “Pink Venom” also became the first K-pop song to top the Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA)’s Singles Chart. Moreover, the South Korean girl group is also the first female K-pop act to top Spotify’s Global Top 50 list.

On 28 August, the “How You Like That” singers took home the Best Metaverse Performance award at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs), whereas member and lead dancer Lisa bagged the Best K-pop award. She created history by becoming the first Korean soloist to gain the title at VMAs.

Additionally, they stunned the attendees and viewers with a live performance of the pre-release hit single.



Managed by YG Entertainment, the girl group features four members — Jisoo, Rose, Lisa and Jennie — who will be releasing their second studio album Born Pink on 16 September 2022.

In more recent news, to promote their new album, the girls will go on the “Born Pink World Tour,” which will commence on 15 October 2022 with the girls rocking stages in cities like Seoul, Dallas, Chicago and Newark.

(Hero and Featured Image: BLACKPINKOFFICIAL/@BLACKPINK/Twitter)