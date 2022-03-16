BTS, Billie Eilish, and Olivia Rodrigo to perform at the 2022 Grammy Awards

On 15 March, the Recording Academy officially announced seven names, including South Korean K-pop band BTS, that would be performing at the upcoming 64th annual Grammy Awards.

BTS shared the news about their participation on their official instagram account with a video. The post read, “We will be performing at the #GRAMMYs April 3 on @CBS! See you on Music’s Biggest Night @RecordingAcad!”

Hosted by Trevor Noah, the Awards will be broadcast live from Las Vegas’ MSM Grand Arena on 3 April, at 8pm ET/5pm PT (5:30 am IST) on CBS. It will also be live-streamed on Paramount+.

The lineup includes other big names like Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Brandi Carlile, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow and Brothers Osborne.

Produced by Fulwell 73 Productions, the Grammy Awards’ executive producer is Raj Kapoor, who is also the showrunner. Along with him, Ben Winston and Jesse Collins also serve as executive producers and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay is the co-executive producer.

Hamish Hamilton will be directing the Awards once again. Meanwhile Eric Cook is the supervising producer with fellow producers Tabitha D’umo, Patrick Menton, Fatima Robinson and David Wild.

More on the 2022 Grammy awards

A quick look at the Grammy nominations, including BTS

BTS has earned its second nomination in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for its hit song “Butter”. The first nod was in 2021, for their popular number “Dynamite” in the same category.

Brothers Osborne are also nominated twice for Best Country Duo/Group Performance (“Younger Me”) and Best Country Album (“Skeletons”). Even Jack Harlow is up for two awards for Montero in Best Melodic Rap Performance and Album of the Year.

Also, Lil Nax X and Olivia Rodrigo, who have been nominated multiple times before, are competing for Record of the Year and Album of the Year categories this year.

Seven-time Grammy winner and current nominee Billie Eilish has received the highest numer of nods for 2022 Grammy Awards, including Record of the Year and Album of the Year.

The delay in Grammys

The 64th annual Grammy Awards was going to take place on 31 January, 2022 but were postponed because of the ‘uncertainty surrounding the Omicron’ as stated by the Recording Academy. It cited the health and safety of a ‘live audience’ as a reason for the delay.

(Hero and Featured Image Credit: Blair Caldwell/ Louis Vuitton)