How to watch BTS Permission To Dance Las Vegas concert online

The Bangtang Boys (BTS) are busy with their global concert ‘BTS Permission To Dance’ and the group will be holding their Las Vegas leg of the tour on 8, 9, 15 and 16 April 2022.

The mega in-person event will take place at the Allegiant Stadium and MGM Grand Garden Arena. ‘BTS Permission To Dance’ is their first physical concert in two years after the COVID-19 pandemic broke out.

Here are all the details of the BTS Permission To Dance online and offline shows

For the online ARMY

On 16 April 2022 at 7.30 pm PDT or 17 April 2022 at 11.30 am KST or 17 April at 10.00 am SGT, fans can stream the concert live. One must make sure to meet the right system requirements for the best viewing experience and get the maximum feel.

There is also a viewing guide for those joining virtually. Tickets will be available at the Weverse shop. After purchasing one needs to go to the live streaming page and log-in using the Weverse shop account used to buy the ticket. Enter a nickname, validate the ticket and enjoy the show.

A delayed streaming option is also available and it will be a replay of the original event. It will take place only once and its date and timing also varies. One can watch it on 22 April 2022, at 7 pm PDT or 10 pm EDT or 23 April 2022 at 11 am KST or 23 April at 10.00 am SGT. It will be available only in HD single view option.

Concert timing and venue attractions

The concert will begin at 7 pm PDT or 10 am SGT the following day however, soundchecks will start from 3pm PDT or 6 am SGT the following day and venue doors will open from 4.30 pm PDT or 7.30 am SGT the following day. All the four days will follow the same pattern.

If you are visiting the concert in person, there are a number or attractions to enjoy before and during the show. These include an official BTS merchandise store and booth at MGM Grand Garden Arena and the Stadium respectively.

Official BTS light stick version 3 or a special edition will be paired with every seat. A separate booth will be there at the Stadium, however, pairing won’t be necessary at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

There will also be cafés serving food and beverages at the venues.

What’s more in store?

Fans can find all information regarding locations, waiting time and in-venue attractions on the Weverse app. 11 hotels will have BTS themed rooms across Las Vegas. Other entertainment options include parties, photography exhibitions and fun at the Fountains of Bellagio.

(Main and feature image credit: BTS_official/ @bts_bighit/ Twitter)