BTS’ Suga to stop in Singapore for his first-ever solo world tour

2023 will see BTS’ Suga – a.k.a Agust D – embark on a world tour with a number of concerts in the works. His first solo rodeo will take him to the US, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, and South Korea, which kicks off on 26 April at Belmont Park, New York. Read on for ticket details, venues, and more.

The first member of BTS to hit the road on his own – Suga took to social media to drop a slate of dates in spring for the official announcement of his world tour concerts. Billed under his stage moniker Agust D, the outing will go on from 26 April – 25 June 2023. The dates for Japan are yet to be announced.

First access to Suga’s world tour concert goes to BTS Army Membership holders

The lineup includes performances at iconic spaces like UBS Arena in Belmont Park, KIA Forum, Newark Prudential Center, Singapore Indoor Stadium, and IMPACT Exhibition and Convention Center. This includes a two-night – 24 and 25 June – performance in Suga’s home county South Korea at the Jamsil Indoor Stadium, Seoul. Here’s the complete itinerary:

26 April — Belmont Park, NY at UBS Arena

27 April — Belmont Park, NY at UBS Arena

29 April — Newark, N.J. at Prudential Center

3 May — Rosemont, IL at Allstate Arena

5 May — Rosemont, IL at Allstate Arena

6 May — Rosemont, IL at Allstate Arena

10 May — Los Angeles, CA at Kia Forum

11 May — Los Angeles, CA at Kia Forum

14 May — Los Angeles, CA at Kia Forum

16 May — Oakland, CA at Oakland Arena

17 May — Oakland, CA at Oakland Arena

26 May — Jakarta, ID at Indonesia Convention Exhibition Hall 5-6

27 May — Jakarta, Indonesia at Indonesia Convention Exhibition Hall 5-6

28 May — Jakarta, Indonesia at Indonesia Convention Exhibition Hall 5-6

10 June — Bangkok, Thailand at Impact Arena

11 June — Bangkok, Thailand at Impact Arena

17 June — Singapore, SG at Singapore Indoor Stadium

18 June — Singapore, SG at Singapore Indoor Stadium

24 June – Seoul, KR at Jamsil Indoor Stadium

25 June — Seoul, KR at Jamsil Indoor Stadium

Japan dates TBA

How to get BTS Suga’s concert tickets

Tickets for the concerts will reportedly go on sale to the general public on 3 March 2023. However, those with a BTS Army Membership will have first access on 1 March – via Ticketmaster.

On Valentine’s Day, Suga took to Weverse to clue fans in before the official announcement. “I can’t say much, but yes..let’s see each other at the concert. It’s late now so I’ll be going. Let’s see each other soon,” he said. This follows a video in December where the rapper was seen strutting in a hip-hop 101 class with a private instructor. “I’ve learned some basic hip-hop moves. I’ve suddenly got an interest in learning at the age of 30,” he shared with fans. “I’m taking all kinds of lessons now. I’ve started playing the keyboard again. I’m also taking guitar and dance and Japanese and English.”

It’s been a busy couple of months for BTS. Most recently, J-Hope and RM announced their respective solo albums while Jungkook wowed the world with his FIFA World Cup track Dreams. Jimin is also set to release his debut solo album in March. Meanwhile, Jin performed his single The Astronaut, with Coldplay in Argentina last October to much acclaim. Suga has released two mixtapes Agust D (2016) and D-2 (2020) which are expected to feature in his tracklist. For more information head here.

All images: Courtesy BTS Suga