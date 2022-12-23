BTS’ V drops ‘It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas’ cover, sets a holiday mood

Kim Taehyung, better known as V of BTS, is one of the most prolific artists in the Korean music industry today. The supergroup member is not just a great singer and performer, but he is also known for his avant-garde fashion. And now, the K-pop idol is in the news yet again with the release of the cover of “It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas.”

The song was dropped on SoundCloud at 12 am KST, followed by on Weverse. However, his fans had been expecting an announcement, as V teased them with a story on Instagram earlier on 23 December 2022. It said, “It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas.”

Here are all the details about V and his new cover

Joining renowned musicians, like Meghan Trainor, Michael Bublé and J. Mathis, who have created covers of “It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas,” V ushered in the holiday spirit, giving a perfect chance for the ARMY to celebrate. Listen to the cover here.

The video of V singing the cover was soon released on YouTube.

V’s future plans

V, in his latest interview with Vogue Korea, hinted at the kind of music he would like to pursue in the foreseeable future. He said, “I want to present a kind of music that I’ve never tried before, something that sets apart from the style BTS’ V has shown. I would think as if one of my other personas were to make a new debut.”

About V

For the uninitiated, V made his debut in 2013 with BTS. His talent is not just limited to singing, as he made his acting debut in 2016 with a drama series called Hwarang: The Poet Warrior. For his contribution to the growing Hallyu wave, he has been presented with the prestigious honour of the fifth-class Hwagwan Order of Cultural Merit medal by the President of South Korea.

In other news, V is turning 27 on 30 December, and fans across the world have made grand preparations to ring in this occasion. His Chinese fanbase, which goes by the name China Baidu V Bar, has come up with an ‘Underground Project’ dedicated to their favourite BTS member. From 30 December to 3 January, around 199 LED screens at South Korea’s subway stations will display photos of him as a tribute to V.

(Main and featured image: Courtesy of THV/Instagram)