Watch Chris Evans’s Buzz go to infinity and beyond in the latest ‘Lightyear’ Trailer

Brace yourself, Buzz Lightyear of Star Command is coming to the theatres near you soon.

Chris Evans, aka our favourite Captain America, voices the iconic character from Toy Story movies in Lightyear. The film’s first trailer was released by Disney on 8 February.

Lightyear is set within the Toy Story universe but tells the backstory of the human, after whom the Buzz Lightyear toy was created. In the Toy Story movies, the Buzz Lightyear figurine was among the other toys that come to life and go on an adventure of their own.

The film is essentially an intergalactic adventure of the famed fictional spacefaring hero.

Lightyear trailer is full of adventure

Expect action and hilarity

The Lightyear trailer begins with Buzz expressing his displeasure to his colleague, Diaz, about training for a year for a flight lasting just four minutes.

Suddenly, a tentacle appears out of nowhere and starts dragging Lightyear. As people around him panic, someone calls out, “We have a breach in the perimeter!” He is saved by a machete-wielding fellow who chops down the tentacle.

It is then revealed that Lightyear and others are marooned on a distant planet and are preparing for a test flight that can carry everyone home.

As Buzz flies into space at hyper-speed during the flight, we see him suddenly thrust into a war against alien robots.

Audiences get glimpses of how Buzz became the famed hero and got a toy of his own. He must protect his people while keeping himself alive. And while performing all sorts of heroics, Buzz needs to handle a talkative robot cat companion that can emit “white noise” to help him fall asleep.

The trailer also features the hit David Bowie song “Starman”, playing in the background as Buzz goes on a space-saving mission.

The cast

While Chris Evans is Buzz, Peter Sohn voices the cat robot.

Other voice actors include Taika Waititi, Keke Palmer, Dale Soules, Uzo Aduba, James Brolin, Mary McDonald-Lewis, Efren Ramirez and Isiah Whitlock Jr.

The music has been composed by Michael Giacchino, best known for his Academy Award-winning score for Up. Giacchino, a Pixar regular, is also behind the music of Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) and the upcoming The Batman.

The film is directed by Angus MacLane and will be released in theatres on 17 June.

(Main and Featured images: Pixar/PIXAR – © 2022 Disney/Pixar. All Rights Reserved./IMDb)