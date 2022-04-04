Clubs and other nightlife businesses in Singapore to fully reopen from 19 April

This just in: Singapore has announced that clubs and all nightlife businesses will be allowed to fully reopen from 19 April 2022.

Yes, that includes bars, pubs, karaoke establishments, discotheques, and nightclubs.

The announcement comes slightly less than two weeks after Prime Minster Lee Hsien Loong broadcasted on national television new measures that include optional mask wearing outdoors and increased group sizes as part of efforts to “live with Covid-19.”

All clubs and other nightlife establishments in Singapore will be subjected to Safe Management Measures (SMM) that has been imposed on food and beverage establishments, retail liquor establishments, and live performances (where applicable) including vaccination-differentiated SMMs. This includes measures like groups of 10 fully-vaccinated individuals, mandatory mask-wearing indoors, safe distancing of at least 1 metre between individuals or groups when masks are off, as well as capacity limits of 75 per cent for large settings with more than 1,000 participants.

Guests of nightclubs and discotheques, locations which involve dancing activities, will have give proof of a negative antigen rapid test (ART) supervised by an MOH-approved test provider, either in-person or remotely before entering the premises. The COVID-19 test will be valid for 24 hours from the time of the test result.