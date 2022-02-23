Daft Punk just streamed 1997 show & released a deluxe ‘Homework’ album

French electronic music duo Daft Punk surprised fans by dropping a livestream of a 1997 show and a deluxe edition of their debut album Homework on 22 February 2022 at 2:22 pm PT (23 February 2022, 3:52 am IST).

The ‘return’ came on the 25th anniversary of Homework, and exactly a year after their unceremonious split.

Daft Punk holds one-time only livestream

Concert not available on-demand

Daft Punk held the livestream on Twitch. Fans got to see rare footage from an original performance, which was held on 17 December 1997 at Mayan Theatre in Los Angeles.

That performance was part of Daft Punk’s Daftendirektour — their first concert tour. The show is noteworthy for at the time the duo played without their iconic metal helmets.

Announcements of the livestream and the album drop were made in back-to-back posts on Daft Punk’s official Instagram handle .

But according to reports fans were treated to the livestream only once. The act is not available on-demand on Twitch .

The album, on the other hand, is available for purchase on Daft Punk’s social media handles, including Twitter and Instagram. The re-issue of Homework is also available on streaming services such as Spotify.

Fans are hoping that release and the livestream are signs of an eventual reunion and return. But there has been no concrete indication of Daft Punk returning to music as a band.

An era-defining band

Daft Punk comprised Frenchmen Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo and Thomas Bangalter.

Gaining popularity in the late 1990s as part of the French house movement, the duo became one of the greatest acts in music history over the next couple of decades. The band has won six Grammy awards and pioneered what is known as electronic dance movement (EDM).

Beside their music, a notable feature of the band was the defining image that Homem-Christo and Bangalter created by wearing futuristic-style helmets and almost never revealing their faces in public.

Their fourth and last studio album was Random Access Memories (2013). It won four Grammys, including one for the lead single “Get Lucky”.

(Main and Featured images: Mondadori Portfolio / Contributor/Getty Images & Daft Punk/@daftpunk/Twitter)