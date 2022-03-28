Here’s what we know about Doja Cat’s announcement, “I Quit”

Over a series of tweets on 25 March, Doja Cat suggested that she is quitting the music industry.

The American rapper seemed frustrated with the backlash she received from her fans after the cancellation of her performance on 22 March at the Asunciónico music festival in Paraguay because of extreme weather conditions.

The “Woman” singer was so appalled at the negative comments that she had temporarily changed her Twitter handle to ‘I Quit’, according to Billboard.

Here’s what we know about Doja Cat’s announcement

How did it begin?

After tweeting about the cancellation of her 22 March show, her fans from Paraguay commented that she didn’t seem to care about their country. One of them wrote: “Not a single photo being in Paraguay, not a single tweet, not a single Instagram story!!!! You made us empty!!”

Further down the Twitter thread, she replied, “I’m not sorry.”

Fans also called her “public enemy #1,” to which the singer commented, “I moved on, I’m just gonna let everybody be mad,” and “I’m not taking pictures again with anybody else after this tour.”

Following the flak, she sent a series of tweets, one of which said that she doesn’t care about anything anymore and is quitting her career as a rapper. Doja added she can’t wait to disappear and does not need anyone to believe in her anymore. For her, along with everything, music is dead. She further wrote that she is a “fool for ever thinking I was made for this.”

She went ahead and told her fans to unfollow her.

This s**t ain’t for me so I’m out. Y’all take care. — mike penis (@DojaCat) March 25, 2022

On 26 March, she also shared a 43-second Instagram video with the caption “im bouta bust”.

However, on hearing this news, American rapper Kodak Black tweeted, “Doja Cat Bet Not Quit Musik B4 We Do A Song Together,” on 25 March.

This isn’t her first outburst

Earlier in November 2021, Doja Cat expressed contempt through an Instagram Live video where she admitted that she no longer wanted to make music.

As of now, we cannot confirm if Doja Cat is actually quitting the music industry. Even her agency, RCA Records, has not confirmed the news.

