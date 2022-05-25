Lifestyle Asia
Home > Culture > Entertainment > Eminem announces expanded edition of ‘The Eminem Show’ on its 20th Anniversary
Eminem announces expanded edition of ‘The Eminem Show’ on its 20th Anniversary
Culture
25 May 2022 02:01 PM

Eminem announces expanded edition of ‘The Eminem Show’ on its 20th Anniversary

Nishtha Grover
Eminem announces expanded edition of ‘The Eminem Show’ on its 20th Anniversary
Culture
Eminem announces expanded edition of ‘The Eminem Show’ on its 20th Anniversary

Renowned rapper Eminem announced, on 24 May (25 May Singapore time), that he will be releasing an extended version of his chart-topping album The Eminem Show to mark its 20th anniversary.

Here’s what we know about the expanded edition of The Eminem Show

The announcement

Eminem took to Instagram to share the news about celebrating the 20th anniversary of his album that was a best seller in the year 2002, posting a video that featured clippings of songs from the album.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Marshall Mathers (@eminem)

He posted the clip with the caption, “‘Well, if you want Shady, this is what I’ll give ya’ #TheEminemShow 20th Anniversary Expanded Edition drops Thursday 5/26. (sic)” The expanded version will be released on 26 May.

The clip included snippets from some of Eminem’s popular songs such as “Superman,” “Without Me,” “Sing For The Moment” and “Cleaning Out My Closet.” The news cheered the rapper’s fans.

More about the original album

The Eminem Show was the rapper’s fourth studio album, and was released on 26 May 2002. It became his second number one Billboard 200 album and was a bestseller around the world. Additionally, it is the second best-selling album of the 21st century as it has since sold over 27 million copies globally.

The only artist to achieve a higher number is Adele, with over 31 million copies of her album 21, sold worldwide.

Another great achievement for The Eminem Show is that till now it has been certified as a platinum album 12 times by the Recording Industry Association of America.

This year seems to be a good one for Mathers. Apart from celebrating his album’s anniversary, he will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

(Main and Featured Image Credit: eminem/Instagram)

eminem album releases Platinum album
Nishtha Grover
A travel fanatic who loves exploring new dishes and cultures only to later write about them. You will either find her reading, trying new skincare products or sleeping during her spare time. Also, loves rock music and cannot do without it.
Travel Food Entertainment Culture
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiasg

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.