Warner Bros. reveals Ryan Gosling’s first look as Ken in ‘Barbie’ movie

The first look of Ryan Gosling as Ken in the upcoming film Barbie, was released by Warner Bros. on 15 June, piquing everyone’s attention.

In the world of Mattel’s Barbie dolls, Ken is Barbie’s tanned, toned and plastic boyfriend.

What all we know about Barbie

Ryan Gosling rocks as Ken

The 41-year-old Hollywood heartthrob is seen striking a pose in an all-pink setting.

The shirtless Gosling wears a 1980’s style denim vest, through which his perfectly sculpted eight-pack abs and tanned body are clearly visible. The white waistband of his underwear bearing the name ‘Ken’ is evident over the jeans too.

Also, Gosling’s dyed platinum blond hair keeps everything in line with the original doll version of Ken.

Margot Robbie’s Barbie picture already released

The two-time Academy Award nominee’s Ken look comes around two months after the makers revealed Margot Robbie in the titular role of Barbie.

In her picture, Robbie can be seen smiling while posing in a hot pink convertible.

Robbie, who is also a two-time Academy Award nominee, serves as a producer of the film as well. In a 2019 press release, she had underlined the contribution of Barbie dolls in empowering children.

“Playing with Barbie promotes confidence, curiosity and communication throughout a child’s journey to self-discovery,” Robbie said.

She added, “Over the brand’s almost 60 years, Barbie has empowered kids to imagine themselves in aspirational roles from a princess to president. I’m so honored to take on this role and produce a film that I believe will have a tremendously positive impact on children and audiences worldwide.”

Cast details

Barbie is the first live-action film on the eponymous dolls. Directed by Greta Gerwig, the film is set to release on 21 July 2023.

Besides Robbie and Gosling, Barbie has a stellar ensemble cast including Simu Liu, America Ferrera, Issa Rae, Alexandra Shipp, Will Ferrell, Hari Nef, Ncuti Gatwa, Michael Cera and Kingsley Ben-Adir.

The plot details are not known, but reports say that some of the other actors play different versions of the characters, such as Simu Liu, who plays another version of Ken.

The Barbie doll was created by Ruth Handler, and debuted on 9 March 1959, at the New York Toy Fair. Since then, it has become one of the world’s most famous toy ranges, including celebrity-inspired dolls.

(Main and Featured image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures/@wbpictures/Twitter)