What is Bondee, an avatar-based next-gen social app by Metadream

If you’ve been scrolling social media app feeds recently, you’ll encounter friends and acquaintances sharing avatars with the word ‘Bondee’ above them. These cute personalised virtual identities remind us of The Sims and Habbo Hotel – but in 3D.

What is Bondee?

Launched earlier this month, Bondee is a virtual avatar social app created by Singapore technology company Metadream. Users can chat and interact with each other on this social media platform via its ‘metaverse’ environment. Bondee’s aim is to ‘live with your friends’ through this virtual world home setting.

Regarding its origins, Metadream acquired the intellectual property rights of the app True.ly in May 2022 and has since given it a creative and international overhaul.

How Bondee works?

Upon opening the Bondee app, users can customise their personal 3D virtual ‘self’ from a wide selection of adorable avatars, hairstyles, clothing, shoes, and accessories. Once confirmed, the next step is to create your virtual space or ‘home’.

In this space, users can share personalised statuses, moods, hobbies, and daily life happenings like a diary entry anytime and anywhere. This also applies to your friends and all users. Conversations can occur with its in-built instant messaging platform function using your avatar and also select a status, action, or animation to enliven these interactions.

Similar to video games like Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Bondee allows you to visit friends’ spaces. Also, you can post comments as if you were actually living with them. Using a QR code or by typing in a user ID, friends can connect and appear in a single space and discover each other’s activities.

An open-world concept seems possible in Bondee too. A special ‘floating’ feature allows users to explore unknown universes. In addition, you can create messages in drifting bottles, make new friends, and even win virtual gifts.

Impact since its launch

We’re sure you’ve encountered friends sharing their cute avatars and personalised status on Instagram. According to a press release by Business Wire, current users share that Bondee’s appeal is its “addictive and endearing nature”. The team at Bondee are also creating several metaverse creative items to supplement the app. It’ll not be surprising if an NFT element will incude into Bondee soon.

Bondee is now available for download via both the Apple app store and Google Play store.

(Hero and featured image credit: Jocelyn Tan for Lifestyle Asia Singapore)