What went down at the BTS Permission to Dance On Stage concert’s first weekend in Las Vegas

BTS concluded weekend one of ‘Permission to Dance On Stage’ concert in Las Vegas spectacularly, with both the Allegiant Stadium and MGM’s Grand Garden Arena coming alive to parties, light ‘bombs’ and music, on 8 and 9 April.

The globally popular K-pop group regaled the ARMY with a live performance, comprising some of the finest hits from their illustrious career.

A special Korean café named CAFÉ IN THE CITY, BTS-themed rooms in 11 hotels on the Las Vegas Strip and pop-up stores across the city added to the excitement of fans.

BTS wins hearts with unforgettable performances in Las Vegas

A show divided in three acts

According to Billboard, the boy band’s performances were divided into three acts. In Act One, the septet of Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, Jin and Jungkook wore red-and-white tracksuits and performed on numbers like “On,” “Fire,” “Dope” and “DNA.”

In the second act, dancers wearing outfits with black plumed sleeves, joined the BTS boys to the tunes of “Black Swan.” Each of the band members wore black suits with chain accents. Act Two ended with “Fake Love.”

The top hits by the band came in Act Three. In this part, BTS performed on “Dynamite” and “Butter” — two of their biggest global chartbusters.

Keeping in tune with the songs, the band members gave a nod to the 1970s, wearing Easter egg pastels. The colours were beautiful to look at, amid all the fireworks that illuminated the stage.

Special vignettes to kick-off the acts

Before the start of every act, a video vignette, simply titled ‘VCR’, was played for the audiences. Each of the VCR showed the group in different settings, which made the show all the more interesting.

The first portrayed them as some kind of prisoners in an interrogation room. The boys were seen freeing themselves from the shackles and getting ready to perform. In the second VCR, the BTS members were seen in a more relaxed environment like playing pool or hanging out.

In the last VCR, BTS members found a magical case in a hotel room. As one of them touched it, a rainbow confetti dropped over the audience present at the venue.

Each of the seven members also addressed the crowd and shared some personal experiences from their journey.

The next weekend of BTS in Las Vegas is scheduled for 15 and 16 April, with a livestream on the closing night.

(Main and Featured images: BTS_official/@bts_bighit/Twitter)