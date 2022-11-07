ITZY to perform live at The Star Theatre on 28 January, tickets available now

Popular K-pop girl band ITZY is all set to enthral fans in Singapore as they bring their first-ever concert to Star Theatre on 28 January 2023. They kickstarted their world tour, Checkmate, in Seoul from 6 August 2022. They are performing in Asia and North America along with Singapore. It is their first world tour since their debut on 12 February 2019.

The group members — Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong and Yuna — are uber popular across South East Asia and even the US because of their single, “Dalla Dalla” which was part of their debut album It’z Different. The single smashed Billboard records after garnering around 17.1 million views within 24 hours of its release, and also became the most-viewed K-pop debut music video within a day owing to its groovy music with elements from EDM sub-genres like future house and bass house. The masses also loved the number for its empowering lyrics. ITZY is set to perform this single at the concert along with their other hit songs.

More about ITZY and the world tour

Managed by the record label, JYP Entertainment, ITZY bagged their first music show win eight days after their debut, breaking the record for the time taken by a girl group to achieve their first music show win. The song won on music shows nine times and its music video became the fastest K-pop debut music video to reach 100 million views on YouTube at the time. “Dalla Dalla” surpassed 100 million streams on Goon Music Chart by November 2019, earning the group its first platinum certification. It was given by the Korea Music Content Association (KMCA).

ITZY released their first extended play (EP), It’z Icy on 29 July 2019, along with the lead single “ICY”, which continued the group’s success on music shows, earning 12 wins in total. ITZY is the first K-pop girl group to achieve a Rookie Grand Slam with accolades including Rookie of the Year at the 34th Golden Disc Awards, New Artist of the Year at the 9th Goon Chart Music Awards and 2019 Melon Music Awards, Best New Female Artist at the 2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards, and the New Artist Award at the 29th Seoul Music Awards.

How and where to buy the tickets?

The ticket prices for the ITZY concert in Singapore start from USD 148 (208 SGD), and Singtel mobile users can enjoy an exclusive presale from 10 November between 4:00 pm and 11:59 pm. You can find more information about the booking procedure, lucky draw and other offers here.

(Main and featured image credit: Live Nation Entertainment Singapore)