BTS’ J-Hope drops concept pictures of single from solo album ‘Jack In The Box’

“MORE,” the first single from BTS member J-Hope’s solo album titled Jack in The Box will be released on 1 July 2022, few days ahead of the album launch on 15 July.

While the album’s title was announced a couple of days ago, the 28-year-old singer-rapper revealed the title of the song on 27 June on his social media.

J-Hope’s album announcement comes after fellow BTS member Jungkook released a single with American singer-songwriter Charlie Puth. Titled “Left and Right,” the song marks Jungkook’s first song outside the band.

More about J-Hope’s solo album Jack in The Box

Concept pictures show BTS member posing in a box, corridor

After announcing the album’s name, J-Hope has been dropping concept images of the song and the album. In one of them, he is seen posing inside a huge teal coloured box wearing a white suit, with a jester-inspired hat and shoes.

In another series of concept pictures, he is seen inside what looks like a corridor with multiple rooms. Vinyl, a phonograph player and J-Hope lying on a sofa in a room, are among the other pictures.

According to Billboard, the album has been described as representing J-Hope’s “aspirations to break the mold and grow further.” There is no other information about the song or the album.

First true solo outing

On 14 June, all seven members of the Grammy-nominated BTS, including RM, Jin, Suga, Jimin and V announced an indefinite break from performances as a band to focus on their respective solo careers.

RM, the band’s leader, said that he felt “trapped inside myself” while Jimin added that they are “trying to find our identity.”

J-Hope is the first of the seven BTS members who will officially go solo with the album Jack in The Box. Previously, J-Hope released his seven-track mixtape (non-regular album) titled Hope World in 2018.

He is also scheduled to perform at the Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago on 31 July, becoming “the first South Korean artist to ever headline a main stage at a major US music festival,” according to BTS’ management agency, Hybe.

