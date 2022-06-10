6 best karaoke spots in Singapore to sing your heart out at

You can’t talk about karaoke spots in Singapore without mentioning Teo Heng KTV Studio.

While most of us would remember going to the (now-defunct) Kbox years ago, it’s safe to say that Teo Heng has pretty much dominated the game here with its affordable prices and widely accessible outlets around the island.

Singaporeans also love to sing (whether they do it well or not is a different issue), so when the government announced the closure of karaoke outlets from 27 March 2020 because of COVID-19 restrictions, to say all of us were devastated is putting it lightly. Most had to resort to switching to Youtube with a remote in hand, while others took it a step further by buying or renting whole KTV systems for the home. Karaoke apps also saw a surge in downloads.

When nightlife resumed together with karaoke lounges and bars, the news sent us into a frenzy. Think 6,898 likes and over 300 comments on Teo Heng’s Instagram post announcing their return. The popular chain however, had to close a couple of outlets during the pandemic, which meant that they’re all booked out across their remaining establishments for a number of months. We, however, can’t wait that long.

Read on for all the alternatives to book in Singapore for your performing fix.

Best karaoke spots in Singapore to sing your heart out at other than Teo Heng:

(Hero and featured image credit: Nikola Đuza on Unsplash)