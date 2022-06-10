6 best karaoke spots in Singapore to sing your heart out at

You can’t talk about karaoke spots in Singapore without mentioning Teo Heng KTV Studio.
While most of us would remember going to the (now-defunct) Kbox years ago, it’s safe to say that Teo Heng has pretty much dominated the game here with its affordable prices and widely accessible outlets around the island.
Singaporeans also love to sing (whether they do it well or not is a different issue), so when the government announced the closure of karaoke outlets from 27 March 2020 because of COVID-19 restrictions, to say all of us were devastated is putting it lightly. Most had to resort to switching to Youtube with a remote in hand, while others took it a step further by buying or renting whole KTV systems for the home. Karaoke apps also saw a surge in downloads.
When nightlife resumed together with karaoke lounges and bars, the news sent us into a frenzy. Think 6,898 likes and over 300 comments on Teo Heng’s Instagram post announcing their return. The popular chain however, had to close a couple of outlets during the pandemic, which meant that they’re all booked out across their remaining establishments for a number of months. We, however, can’t wait that long.
Read on for all the alternatives to book in Singapore for your performing fix.
Best karaoke spots in Singapore to sing your heart out at other than Teo Heng:
Those who’ve been hit by the K-wave hard can unleash their best version of Taeyang’s Eyes Nose Lips here at Kommune. Here, they make use of the best sound system from the biggest karaoke company in South Korea, and 80 percent of the songs in the system are Korean, so we’re pretty sure you’ll be able to find most of the latest hits on there too. The rooms here are a little on the cosy side — best for two or four guests — and alcoholic beverages are strictly not allowed.
Live out your best Mando-pop dreams at Candy K-Bar. The Somerset-based locale is home to 18 unique themed rooms, all equipped with the latest systems and lighting technology for a smashing good time. They operate from 12pm – 3am daily, meaning you’ll get to sing at just about anytime of the day. They also have a neat selection of snacks, dishes, and drinks for when the hunger pangs hit. The VIP room can accommodate 35 to 50 guests, while the Small Room is cosier, fitting four to six friends.
Besides Teo Heng, Cash Studio Family Karaoke is also a chain that’s family friendly with affordable rates. They have several locations around the island, including central outlets at Prinsep Street, Clarke Quay, Paya Lebar, Cuppage Plaza as well as in the east like Bedok.
Whether you’re at Somerset, Toa Payoh, Yishun, or Downtown East, you’ll be able to sing your heart out at HaveFun Karaoke. They are home to 76 themed karaoke rooms in total, and rooms here fit anywhere from six to 30 guests, with differing rates across outlets.
Here’s a public service announcement to manage your expectations: the rates here are not 10 dollars. Don’t fret though, the psychedelic rooms at Jewel Music Box by Ten Dollar Club are still affordable. Think S$12 to S$18 per person for three hours, which includes free flow hot beverages and soft drinks. Our favourite bit? The mini stage in the room for (attention-seeking) friends immersed in performance.
With over 100,000 songs to choose from, you’ll be spoilt for choice here at Ziggy’s. The locale is dressed with private rooms and party suites for intimate and larger gatherings, complete with late-night dining options for those who love supper. Did we mention party games, percussion instruments, in-room phone chargers, and a champagne pong table too?