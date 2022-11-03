‘Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend’ trailer out, depicts clash of the two GOATS dramatically

The trailer of Frank Grillo’s inspiring movie, revolving around automobile giant Ferruccio Lamborghini, titled Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend is out. The movie will be screened in select theatres and on digital platforms (video on demand option) from November 18 onwards. It is based on the book by Lamborghini’s son Tonino Lamborghini.

The makers have dropped the trailer of the much-awaited film to the delight of the fans of this iconic car. The trailer traces the journey of Lamborghini and gives a peek into the actual efforts which went into creating this iconic brand.

The main theme of the plot is a cold war between two gods of the automobile industry, Lamborghini and Enzo Ferrari played by Grillo and Gabriel Byrne respectively. Another attraction is the racing sequence between these two titans.

What to expect in Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend?

The movie is an ode to the incredible journey of an entrepreneur who starts by manufacturing tractors and ends up creating one of the most iconic car brands in the world. The trailer opens with Lamborghini (Grillo) trying to negotiate a deal with Ferrari (Byrne) who rudely dismisses him and asks him to ‘go back to tractors’.

The trailer has numerous catchy one-liners including the one at the end where the car founder daringly challenges Ferrari at the press meet of the unveiling of 350 GT at the Geneva Grand Prix by saying, “You buy a Ferrari when you want to be someone, you buy a Lamborghini when you are someone!”

Lamborghini: The Man Behind The Legend also stars Mira Sorvino, Eliana Jones, Francesca De Martini, Luca Riemma, Giorgio Cantarini other than Grillo and Byrne. The movie is written and directed by Bobby Moresco.

Trailer shows classic Lamborghini and Ferrari cars

The movie has a race sequence between a blue Countach Lamborghini and a red Ferrari Mondial. However, car buffs claim that this is factually inaccurate. Ferrari was in his 80s when Mondial was launched, and it seems impossible for him to participate in a car race with Lamborghini at that point in time.

It also shows glimpses of how the Lamborghini bull logo came into existence and the inception of the legendary Miura in an interesting way.

Who was Ferruccio Lamborghini?

Ferruccio Elio Arturo Lamborghini, born on 28 April 1916, was traditionally a farmer but with a keen interest in mechanics. After being fascinated with his father’s tractor, he attended technical school in Bologna. He was a part of the Italian Air Force during the Second World War and was taken in as a prisoner of war by the British in 1944.

He honed his motoring skills in prison and it was only after 1949 that he started manufacturing tractors. Within a few years, he became a wealthy man and a collector of expensive cars. He ventured into manufacturing cars around the 1960s and the rest is history.

(Main and featured image credit: IMDb)