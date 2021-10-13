Lupin star Omar Sy lands film deal with Netflix. Here’s what we know

Netflix has just announced a multi-year partnership with Omar Sy. The French star will develop films for the streaming giant. The actor behind the hit series “Lupin” announced the good news on his Instagram account.

Omar Sy is in the process of achieving his American dream. The French actor has already enjoyed great success in the United States and on Netflix. After the worldwide success of the series “Lupin,” the actor has now signed a multi-year contract with the American giant. According to information revealed by Variety, Omar Sy will develop original films for the streaming platform with his production company Korokoro.

Oui Oui! LUPIN star Omar Sy will develop, executive produce, and star in original feature films in an exciting multi-year partnership w/Netflix. Up first, Sy is partnering again with Louis Leterrier on the action comedy film TOUR DE FORCE, launching on Netflix globally in 2022. pic.twitter.com/3bfuISiU6T — Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) October 12, 2021

On Twitter, the account “Strong Black Lead” announced the news while Omar Sy shared it himself on his Instagram account.

Projects in which he will be able to play the lead role, as well as take on the role of executive producer: “I have experienced Netflix’s collaboration with artists and their passion to bring unique and diverse stories to homes all over the world,” he told Variety.

The actor, who was also a producer for a few episodes of the series “Lupin” said he was “happy to have the opportunity to extend the relationship and look forward to this next step of our journey together.”

“We look forward to working together with Omar and his team as he grows as a producer and brings more unique stories and voices to Netflix,” producer Gaelle Mareschi told Variety.

This article was published via AFP.