10 new music albums releasing this March 2022

With an array of new music albums scheduled for release every month, keeping track of them can get difficult even for music lovers. Additionally, there are endless genres to keep a tab on, including K-pop, hip hop, R&B, country, alternative and punk rock to name a few.

Here, we have listed some top new music album releases you must watch out for this March 2022. Some of the notable ones include Charli XCX’s Crash, NCT Dream’s Glitch Mode, Michael Bublé’s Higher and BabyTron’s Megatron.

10 highly anticipated new music albums releasing in March 2022

Glitch Mode by NCT Dream

Marking the beloved K-pop boy band’s first comeback album release since Hot Sauce that came out in May 2021, NCT Dream is set to drop their second full-length album, Glitch Mode, on 28 March. Managed by record label SM Entertainment, the band’s new album will contain 11 songs.

A whimsical teaser of the new album was released on Twitter in February 2022, leaving fans eager for more.

Crash by Charli XCX

Ahead of the highly anticipated release of her fifth studio album, Crash, English artist Charli XCX dropped the titillating single “Baby” on 1 March as a treat to her fans.

Some of the singles featured in the experimental-pop and sultry-themed music album released in 2021, namely, “Good Ones”, “New Shapes”, featuring Caroline Polachek and Christine and the Queens and “Beg For You.”

“Baby,” which was released in March 2022, is the latest addition to the list of promotional singles included in the upcoming album.

Crash, however, was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the entire studio album will be officially released on 18 March under the label Atlantic Records.

Nightclub Daydreaming by Ed Schrader’s Music Beat

The American two-piece rock band, comprising cool kids Ed Schrader and Devlin Rice, will release Nightclub Daydreaming via Carpark Records. The album comes four years after their Dan Deacon-produced album, Riddles.

Due to the untimely death of their drummer, Kevin O’Meara, in October 2020, with whom they were creating and testing the tracks of their music album ahead of its release, the posthumous album will definitely carry a tinge of nostalgia and raw emotions.

Imbuing the theme of “mad euphoria in the face of doom”, as described by Schrader, Nightclub Daydreaming includes 10 achingly beautiful, dark and melancholic music tracks, of which the album’s lead singles, “This Thirst” and “Berliner,” were dropped in January 2022. Another soulful track, “Echo Base,” was released in February.

The full album will be released on 25 March 2022.

Higher by Michael Bublé



The Canadian singer and multi-Grammy winner’s upcoming release of his 11th studio album, Higher, is slated for 25 March.

The tracks in Higher will be an ode to romantic and nostalgic classics, featuring a combination of original and cover songs, which are already on their way to becoming foot-tapping earworms.

The new music releases of the Reprise Records-produced album will include melodious renditions of Bob Dylan‘s “Make You Feel My Love” and Sam Cooke’s “Bring It On Home To Me”, along with original songs. It also features bonus collaborations with musical legends like Willie Nelson and Paul McCartney.

Michael Bublé released a new single “I’ll Never Not Love You” in February 2022, along with its official music video on YouTube, creatively referencing and paying tribute to Hollywood classic movies such as Titanic (1997), Casablanca (1942), The Notebook (2004) and Love Actually (2003), among others.

Impera by Ghost

Now this one’s a treat to all hardcore metalheads. Swedish rock band Ghost will release their new album, Impera, on 11 March under the label of Gibson Records.

Earlier this year, the band released their dark new single “Call Me Little Sunshine” on YouTube, offering a glimpse into the sinister and grunge aesthetics of their new music album.

Set against a mysterious, mesmerising, dark and ominous 19th-century European backdrop, the Ghost song delivers perfect guitar riffs, gloomy melodies and classic rock beats, predisposing the 12-track Impera for a successful release.

容 : FACE by Solar (MAMAMOO)

Another addition to the list of highly anticipated upcoming albums of March 2022 is 容 : FACE by popular K-pop singer, Solar. She is part of the girl group MAMAMOO, which is managed by the label RBW.

Solar is planning to boost her solo career and will release her mini-album, 容 : FACE, loosely translating to Dragon : Face in English, which will feature sentimental, soulful and contemplative melodies. On 16 March, the upcoming album will be released nearly two years after her banging debut song “Spit it Out”.

Mainstream Sellout by Machine Gun Kelly



American musician Machine Gun Kelly will release his sixth studio album, Mainstream Sellout, under the label Bad Boy/Interscope on 25 March. Previously titled Born With Horns, the album is produced by popular rock band Blink-182’s Travis Barker.

The first single “Papercuts”, a nostalgic slow jam, was dropped in August 2021. This was followed by the release of another explosive single, “Emo Girl”, featuring the talented singer-songwriter, Willow Smith, and Travis Barker in its punk-emo-themed video in February 2022.

The singer also took to social media to share a sneak-peek into his upcoming LP, with an audio of a yet-to-release track on the same day.

It’s ME, It’s WE by TEMPEST

The highly anticipated debut of the mini-album, It’s ME, It’s WE, by boy group TEMPEST created waves across the K-pop scene on 2 March with their powerful vocals, rap skills and synchronised choreography. The album is produced by the record label Yuehua Entertainment.

The multinational rookie boy group debuted its exciting album with its lead single “Bad News” on YouTube on 2 March. The release of the Extended Play (EP) included five tracks in total, featuring songs “Just a Little Bit”, “Bad at Love”, “Find Me” and “Next to YOU”, along with its lead single.

Listen to the full album here.

MegaTron by BabyTron

Detroit-based rapper BabyTron will release his brand new 23-track album, Megatron, on 4 March. The album is produced by the record label The Hip Hop Lab/EMPIRE.

The full-length album will comprise special features from DaBoii and GlockBoyz Teejae, along with collaborative inputs from artists like Helluva and Danny G.

To hype up the release of his new album, BabyTron has released two groovy singles till now — “6 Star Wanted Level” and “Chess Players,” featuring DaBoii.

The Jacket by Widowspeak

The New York-based indie rock band, Widowspeak, consisting of guitarist and vocalist Molly Hamilton and guitarist Rober Earl Thomas, will release their newest LP and sixth studio album, The Jacket, on 11 March.

The Captured Tracks-produced album will include “Everything is Simple”, a single released in January 2022. It explores the truth about contradictory human perspectives and how nuanced life really is.

Meanwhile, the title track, “The Jacket”, pulled at the listeners’ heartstrings as Hamilton crooned its soulful lyrics in the song’s music video, which was released in February 2022.

With two beautiful and well-received singles, the 10-track album is bound to impress the band’s fans.