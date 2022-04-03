8 new video games for Xbox, PlayStation and Switch this April 2022

After a busy March 2022, which was all about video games like WWE 2K22, Grand Theft Auto V Remastered and JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R, gamers have much to look forward to in April 2022. A host of new video games are set to release throughout the month on platforms, including PC PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X.

April will have a lesser number of launches than the previous month. These include Nintendo Switch Sports, LEGO Star Wars and Star Wars: The Force Unleashed, along with some delays due to “recent world events.” For instance, Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp was expected to be rolled out on 8 April, but it has been postponed. Its new release date is yet to be announced.

Another highly anticipated game slated to release in early 2022 but doesn’t yet have a specific launch date is Dune: Spice Wars.

8 new video games releasing in April 2022 (+ release dates)

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Release date: 5 April

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Switch

Welcoming all fans and gaming enthusiasts, the Star Wars official website mentions, “Experience fun-filled adventures, whimsical humour, and the freedom to fully immerse yourself in the LEGO Star Wars universe like never before.”

For the uninitiated, the game is the brick-based adaptation by games developer Traveller’s Tales and Warner Bros Games. One of the most ambitious of all upcoming games, it has hundreds of characters spread across nine main ‘episode’ films. Classic ships and locations from the movies find centre stage in the video game as stunning visual effects create open worlds using Lego blocks.

Wondering which movies will be depicted? Since ‘Skywalker Saga’ generally refers to the three main trilogies, one can expect to play through Lego versions of A Phantom Menace, Attack of the Clones, Revenge of the Sith, A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, Return of the Jedi, The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker in this game.

MLB The Show 22

Release date: 5 April

Platforms: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch

So what if baseball is only a niche sport? Its global appeal and gaming visuals cannot be ignored. Additionally, the launch of the MLB game on such varied platforms will surely make it hard to miss.

Players can look forward to the new instalment of San Diego Studio’s annual baseball game series, which will sport new features like cross-save and cross-play across all platforms that it will be launched on.

The game comes with new features where gamers can create and use multiple ballplayers. Additionally, players can collect fantasy cards to make a collection by which they can earn rewards and points.

They can also pre-order the game from the MLB website.

Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition

Release date: 7 April

Platforms: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch

It was as recently as at the February 2022 Nintendo Direct that Square Enix and Nintendo announced the release of this game, which will be a remaster of the 1999’s Chrono Cross.

In Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition, players will be able to turn off enemy encounters as well as play the Radical Dreamers portion of the game that connects both Chrono Cross and Chrono Trigger.

So far, gamers were not able to play this game outside of the SNES adapter, which was only available in Japan. If this is not a good reason to dive right back into this Nintendo game, we don’t know what is.

To top it all, the newly remastered version also has some really cool soundtrack, great combat moves and tells an extraordinary story.

The House of the Dead Remake

Release date: 7 April

Platform: Switch

This will be a “remade version” of the 1997 light gun horror classic on the arcade platform. According to Nintendo’s official website developer Forever Entertainment, the Sega classic is “a whole new entourage and gameplay changes to suit modern gaming standards.” The trailer showcases some amazing modern graphics, suggesting the game would be quite close to its original.

The House of the Dead Remake looks like it will keep the rail-shooter gameplay, gory scenes and the overall tone mostly the same as the earlier version, while players shoot down hordes of the walking dead.

Originally, both The House of the Dead and House of the Dead 2 were released in arcades in 1996 and 1998, respectively. Sega then released a few versions of the game on Sega Saturn, Dreamcast and Windows PC. In 2019, Forever Entertainment announced the launch of the remade versions.

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim

Release date: 12 April

Platform: Switch

This new video game for April 2022 comes in two modes and is about teens in mechs — robots called Sentinels — and those in the world of this Vanillaware game.

While players navigate through the various paths taken by one of the game’s protagonists in the mystery-box story of the VN section called Remembrance Mode, mechs are placed on a tactical map where they defend humanity against a kaiju invasion in the RTS Destruction Mode.

To carry forward the 2020 PS4 narrative, games developer Atlus is all set to roll out the new game in a few weeks. Even if you have played the PS4 version, you can still try the Switch version, as it will have some never-seen-before content.

Vanillaware is the studio behind names such as Odin Sphere, Muramasa: The Demon Blade and Dragon’s Crown. Yet, 13 Sentinels remain its most ambitious and most graphically beautiful project. You can also pre-order this sci-fi adventure tale here.

STAR WARS: The Force Unleashed

Release date: 20 April

Platform: Switch

Play as Darth Vader’s secret apprentice whose ultimate motive is to hunt down and kill Jedi. You will have access to a host of Force powers and lightsaber combos.

Similar to the 2008 release on the Nintendo Wii, you can use the Nintendo Joy-Con motion controls to truly unleash the destructive power of the Force or challenge a friend to one-on-one combat in the local multiplayer duel mode. In this mode, you get the opportunity to choose from 27 characters to challenge your friend, and the winner becomes the galaxy’s most powerful Jedi.

On its website, Nintendo says that gamers can “discover the untold story of the Secret Apprentice set between STAR WARS: Revenge of the Sith and STAR WARS: A New Hope.” You can travel through different galaxies and defeat Jedi Masters who stand in your way to carry out Darth Vader’s commands. These include Cloud City, Wookiee homeworld Kashyyyk and other unique locations like the floral planet Felucia and the junk planet Raxus Prime.

Zombie Army 4: Dead War

Release date: 26 April

Platform: Switch

The video game, already available on PS4, Xbox One, Stadia and the Epic Games Store or Steam for PC, is all set to launch on Switch this April 2022 with some new features. After the successes of Sniper Elite 4 and Strange Brigade, Zombie Army 4: Dead War is the recent Rebellion title to drop on the platform.

With Gyro controls as one of the noted features, the game will have a dynamic resolution so that gamers get an experience of 30 frames per second, at 1080p when docked and 720p in handheld mode. Along with drop-in, drop-out and co-op from start to finish, the game can be played by up to four players.

The bigger and tougher Horde Mode is here to test your survival skills, as you will try to make your way through the canals of Venice while fighting the herds of zombies. The new x-ray kill cam is for the “undead” and will come equipped with traps and explosives.

Players can also purchase Season Pass Two and Season Pass Three at the time of launch. According to Rebellion, “Complete with an in-game Achievements system, players who complete the base game’s storyline will unlock Nightmare Mode to increase the challenge even further.”

Nintendo Switch Sports

Release date: 26 April

Platform: Switch

The wait for Nintendo Switch Sports is almost over and this time, the new Wii sports instalment comes with six new games — soccer, volleyball, bowling, tennis, badminton and the swordplay sport, chambara.

The Nintendo Switch Sports will support both local multiplayer as well as online multiplayer. It will also recreate these real-life sports to encourage players to take part in fun sports at home, using Joy-Con controllers’ motion control capabilities.

The Nintendo website also states, “In addition to customising your avatar with items collected from playing online, there are all kinds of ways to have fun, such as testing your ability in the Pro League where you can try to increase your rank by winning in the different sports.”

Fans can expect two more future updates post-launch. While the first one, arriving in the summer of 2022, will enable gamers to use the Joy-Con controller and Leg Strap accessory to play football, the second one, releasing in the autumn of 2022, will add golf to the sports list.

