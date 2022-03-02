Red Velvet releases teaser of ‘The ReVe Festival 2022 – Feel My Rhythm’

K-pop band Red Velvet announced the date of its much-anticipated mini-album The ReVe Festival 2022 – Feel My Rhythm with a unique teaser.

The teaser was released on the official social media accounts of Red Velvet on 2 March. The teaser included the date and details of the mini-album.

A reference to Red Velvet’s past releases

The teaser, which is in the form of an animation poster, shows a young girl with a box over her head sitting on a table. In the background is a beautifully decorated wall. The table itself has an assortment of things including a candle stand, a teddy bear and a lamp.

Lights and a fan are switched on when a gear on the box is activated. The 15-second teaser ends with the gear’s deactivation. Some of the elements in the teaser are references to Red Velvet’s past releases.

When is the mini-album dropping?

The ReVe Festival 2022 – Feel My Rhythm is set for release on 21 March at 6 pm KST. The title harkens back to the group’s The ReVe Festival trilogy — a set of three successful albums released in 2019.

The mini-album reportedly contains six songs, including the title track “Feel My Rhythm”. All the songs are of various genres.

The pre-order of the mini-album started on 2 March with the release of the teaser.

Before the release of The ReVe Festival 2022 – Feel My Rhythm, the K-pop group will be holding a special live event, 2022 The ReVe Festival: Prologue, at the SK Handball Stadium in Seoul Olympic Park on 19 and 20 March. It will provide an opportunity for fans of Red Velvet to meet the K-pop idols before they drop their latest release.

Red Velvet: an acclaimed five-member act

The group is one of the most acclaimed K-pop acts in the world. They started as a four-member band in 2014. Today Red Velvet consists of five members — Wendy, Irene, Seulgi, Joy and Yeri. Irene is the lead vocalist and the eldest in the group.

Managed by SM Entertainment, Red Velvet has had two studio albums so far. Some of the group’s most famous songs are “Red Flavor”, “Power Up”, and “Queendom”.

(Main and Featured images: Red Velvet/@RVsmtown/Twitter)