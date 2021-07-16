The secret’s out: self photography studios are the next trending activity to do with your loved ones.

While they’ve just landed in Singapore, these self photography studios have been trending in South Korea for quite some time, with K-pop celebrities such as Cha Eunwoo, Girls Day, as well as HyunA and Dawn heading down for mini photoshoots of their own. In case you think the hype’s just manifesting with Korean celebrities, Billboard Music Award winner Post Malone also found himself at a Korean-run studio in Los Angeles.

The allure of a self-photography studio is simple: the subjects are in control of the pictures, so no photographers will be around. All you need is a shutter clicker and you’ll be able to take as many pictures as you’d like within the time frame. The result? Natural poses and studio quality pictures that are perfect for those who are camera shy in front of a photographer they just met.

If you’re wondering where to go, don’t fret. Read on for the full list of self-photography studios in Singapore you’ll want to head to.

(Hero and featured image: Dollop Automat)