The secret’s out: self photography studios are the next trending activity to do with your loved ones.
While they’ve just landed in Singapore, these self photography studios have been trending in South Korea for quite some time, with K-pop celebrities such as Cha Eunwoo, Girls Day, as well as HyunA and Dawn heading down for mini photoshoots of their own. In case you think the hype’s just manifesting with Korean celebrities, Billboard Music Award winner Post Malone also found himself at a Korean-run studio in Los Angeles.
The allure of a self-photography studio is simple: the subjects are in control of the pictures, so no photographers will be around. All you need is a shutter clicker and you’ll be able to take as many pictures as you’d like within the time frame. The result? Natural poses and studio quality pictures that are perfect for those who are camera shy in front of a photographer they just met.
If you’re wondering where to go, don’t fret. Read on for the full list of self-photography studios in Singapore you’ll want to head to.
(Hero and featured image: Dollop Automat)
Fotomat Studios is Singapore’s first self black and white self photography studio, and just about the most popular locale on this list. Here, slots are open for two guests to take an unlimited amount of pictures within 15 minutes, and guests of the session can also select two photos to print and receive on the same day. Each slot will set you back S$30, and an additional S$30 has to be paid for an email transfer of all the original files. If you’re in a friendship trio, don’t fret. Each additional person in the picture will cost S$10, which includes an extra printed photo.
Fotomat Studios is open from Mondays to Sundays from 11am to 9pm.
(Image credit: @fotomatstudios via Instagram)
A session at Photobytes costs S$35 for two guests, inclusive of 15 minutes for photo taking, and another 15 minutes of photo selection. Guests will also get three five-by-seven inch photos printed and received on the spot. Here, you’ll have to choose the concept you’d like when you make your reservation: the Dark Mood concept comes with with a Dark Mood Monochrome theme or the Dark Mood Colour theme, while the guests have to take their pick between a red, green or blue background colour with the RGB concept. Original soft copy files cost an additional S$25.
(Image credit: Photobytes)
You’ve probably seen Dollop Automat at an event in pre-COVID times, since they were best known for their photo booths. Now, they’ve added another service in their line up: the Dollop Automat Self Studio. Each 15-minute session costs S$30, valid for two guests. While the backdrops are in a minimalistic white, guests can select between black and white or colour images. You will also receive four 4R photo prints with the session, but if you really can’t choose, simply spend an additional S$40 to receive all monochrome and full colour digital files.
(Image credit: Dollop Autotmat)
Studio03 Room may be one of the “pricier” options on this list, but this is because the Korean-inspired studio also helps to edit one picture of your choice after the session, and all the raw images are yours to keep. A package for two guests will cost S$65, with S$10 increments with every additional guest. Studio03 Room is also pet-friendly, so you can have a photoshop with your fur-babies without worry.
(Image credit: @studio03.room via Instagram)