Fortnightly Horoscope: A tarot reading of September 16 – September 30, 2021

The Tarot is the mirror of our soul. Each card reflects what’s not only going on within us but also, symbolises our divine connection to the forces of the Universe – those which we can see and those which we cannot. The images printed on the cards are symbols that contain the keys to unravel all the mysteries of our existence. However, these images have a life of their own, and thus, they change whenever the cards are shuffled. And so it goes for September 2021 horoscope.

The following are divinely guided messages from The Universe through the medium of the Tarot. Though divided through the twelve signs of the zodiac, the message is highly personalised for you. The same force that guided me to pull the cards is the very same force that’s guiding you to read the message. I encourage you to keep an open heart and an open mind – that way, you’ll be more receptive to magic, and find the guidance you need for the fortnight.

For those who aren’t familiar with their astrological chart, I would suggest reading the passage pertaining to their Sun Sign – i.e. the zodiac sign that the Sun was passing through at the time of your birth. For example, if you were born on August 19th, the Sun was passing through the sign of Leo. Thus, you would find your divinely guided message under Leo.

For those who are familiar with their astrological chart, I would suggest reading the passage pertaining to their Sun Sign, their Moon Sign, and their Rising Sign – also known as the Ascendant or the ‘Lagna’. The combined message will be all the more powerful for your journey.

The drastically dramatic times we’re experiencing on earth is a reflection of the drastically dramatic times in the heavens above. The cosmos is undergoing a major energetic shift and its effects are rippling over to our lives. However, this is all part of a great divine plan that is essential in our evolution. We may not see it now, but soon it will all make sense.

As Jupiter and Saturn conjoin in their retrograde paths, having a perverse chuckle at our collective Dharmas and Karmas going off the deep end – Mars battles with Mercury – demanding frank, honest, and to the point communication not just with others, but also with ourselves (especially our higher selves). Venus is at her home, thus reminding us to not only take time to pamper ourselves but open our hearts to love. The stars in the heavens above have beautiful messages for us that are delivered lovingly through the magick of the Tarot.

Read your horoscope for September 2021 —

Aries September 2021 horoscope

Always remember that prosperity is a mindset – as is poverty. The more we focus on the lack of anything – we invite the latter. The more we focus on expressing gratitude (and being genuinely grateful internally) for what we do have – we open channels of abundance and prosperity.

The Universe is always taking note of not only your hard work but also how you live up to your ethics, as well as, your ability to carry on doing what you do – irrespective of the obstacles your way. Focus on keeping up the quality of your work – rewards will follow in unexpected ways.

Taurus September 2021 horoscope

You must remember that you shine the brightest when you’re able to express your inner truth – your genuine feelings and thoughts. The more you try putting on a mask and suppressing yourself – or making yourself ‘agreeable’ – the more you’re dimming your light. Be true to yourself!

By expressing your truth, not only will you lighten the burdens you’re unnecessarily carrying, but it’ll also help you weed out the chaff and focus on what’s truly important. There’s no growth nor evolution if we can’t be true to ourselves. Take of the mask – breathe – express yourself!

Gemini September 2021 horoscope

This is a time when you need to be your own source of ‘motivation’ and ‘enthusiasm’ – be it for finishing particular projects, starting the journey to achieve new goals – or just even living life itself. No external stimuli will be able to keep you focused. You have to do it on your own!

This can be quite daunting, but you must remember that at the end of the day, you have to take responsibility not only to honour your commitments but also to take charge of the flame that stokes your passions and ambitions. Easier said than done, I know, but, it’s definitely possible.

Cancer September 2021 horoscope

As much as introspection is powerful, it’s also important to get out of our own personal headspace and ask those around you for a fresh – and unbiased – point of view. This way, you’re exposed to different dimensions of life that you had no idea about – thus expanding your view.

Just listening to a different take on whatever it is you’re struggling with will be a powerful eye-opening experience. Don’t be surprised if all of a sudden you get numerous, ‘Ah Ha! Moments’, or bursts of sudden inspiration – creative or otherwise. Don’t get defensive – just listen.

Leo September 2021 horoscope

This is the time to hone in your skills – new, as well as, old ones – especially those that you’ve lost touch with. Set aside time daily to do this, for not only will it keep you sharp, but it’ll open doors of opportunities where these skills would come in handy.

By constantly updating your skillset, you’re not only giving thanks to The Universe for them but putting them to good use is your gift to The Universe. Thus, opening major channels of abundance and prosperity to flow your way – making life all the more rewarding.

Virgo September 2021 horoscope

Accept all appreciation and honour you receive. Even if it’s a random compliment, or even a stoic – ‘not bad’ – accept it! Own it! For it’s something you’ve earned for your work – and if you won’t appreciate and celebrate your accomplishments – who will?

Self-criticism, though is needed from time to time, can sometimes become too debilitating – especially if it is scathing. To negate the efforts you’ve put in will just set you up for feeling thankless and under-appreciated. You’re far too good for that! Just smile and say ‘thank you!’

Libra September 2021 horoscope

This is a beautiful time for you to begin exploring your creative side. Whether it’s a regular part of your career, a hobby that keeps you at peace, or just doing something for fun – for the sake of beautifying yourself and your surroundings – do it! You’ll thank me for this.

By allowing ourselves to be creative, we lift numerous blocks – especially self-imposed ones – that prevent us from evolving further. Expressing creativity can sometimes remove obstacles from your path organically, and bring you success in places you least expect.

Scorpio September 2021 horoscope

You don’t need to keep your guard up all the time. Doing so only creates more anxiousness, internal chaos, and oh so much unnecessary aggravation. Why complicate life just because you don’t want to let go of some strange upper hand or power position? Be vulnerable!

By listening to your vulnerable feelings, you open yourself to divine wisdom and inspiration. Letting your guard down opens you to more opportunities, and you find the strength to focus on your priorities. Plus, you’ll be surprised how helps shows up from places you least expect.

Sagittarius September 2021 horoscope

There are forces beyond our realm that are helping you in ways you least expect. Surrender all your doubts, cares, worries, and everything that’s plaguing your mind and robbing you of peace to The Universe (or whatever divine force you believe in). Trust that they’ll handle it all.

This is a beautiful time to build – or even – rebuild your spiritual faith. Even if you’re a sceptic or even agnostic, just keep an open mind. Through trusting the divine, you’ll not only discover life smoothening itself out organically, but you’ll experience peace unlike ever before.

Capricorn September 2021 horoscope

Dream big, Capricorn. This is a wonderful time to be honest with your dreams, hopes, and ambitions – no matter how lofty or impossible they may be. Honour them! Respect them, as well as, yourself for being able to see such a powerful vision of accomplishing them. You’ll win it all.

Feel free to create vision boards, Pinterest pages, or even keep a journal where you can write about all that you wish to achieve. Do so with complete faith that The Universe is listening. Surrender, and start working towards achieving it. Keep your eye on the prize and enjoy the journey ahead.

Aquarius September 2021 horoscope

You have so much talent that’s being hidden – why not share it with the world? After all, your talents are a gift from The Universe. To keep them hidden, you’re basically saying that you don’t appreciate them at all. Doing so creates blocks for prosperity, abundance, and joy.

By sharing your talents with the world, you not only honour The Universe – and open channels for the flow of prosperity, abundance, and joy – but you also can perhaps make a significant difference in the lives of others – even on a global scale. After all, a diamond shines brightest when it’s out of the mines and cut and polished for the world to marvel.

Pisces September 2021 horoscope

Be honest with yourself, dear Pisces. What is it that you actually want? What is it that you truly need? What are your deepest desires? Express them honestly and openly. No one has the time to read your mind, and thus you need to honestly and openly express yourself.

Clear communication with yourself, others, and even The Universe help avoid misunderstandings. It also has a surprisingly healing effect on the world around and within you. Prayers get answered quickly and easily if it comes from a clear and honest heart. So don’t be shy – express yourself.