‘Ted Lasso’ is returning to Apple TV+ this spring; check out season 3 first look here

The hit comedy series on Apple TV+, Ted Lasso, is officially confirmed to return for season 3 and it is slated to roll out in spring 2023.

From seeing what’s in store for AFC Richmond, to getting a glimpse of Ted and Nathan’s competitiveness, there’s a lot to look forward to in the upcoming season.

Ted Lasso season 3: All the details

The first look of season 3

At the end of season 2, the titular character Ted (Jason Sudeikis) and Nathan Shelley (Nick Mohammed) emerge to be rivals. This is where the streaming giant seems to pick up the threads for season 3.

The first image released, shows the two characters standing face-to-face in an intense situation. Standing between them, at the back, is the series’ villain, Rupert Mannion (Anthony Head).

Season 3 announcement

The announcement about an ensuing season 3 was made briefly at Apple’s presentation during Television Critics Association (TCA)’s winter 2023 press tour. During the panel of another upcoming comedy series Shrinking, when Ted Lasso makers were asked about the next instalment, co-creator Bill Lawrence remained close-mouthed about the subject but said, “I’ve seen cuts, and it’s f****** amazing.”

Also present was writer and actor Brett Goldstein (who plays Roy Kent). He too expressed his love and shared how proud he is of the season.

Plot, cast and crew

Ted Lasso depicts the journey of Ted, a college team football coach hailing from Kansas. He is hired to train a professional British team despite very little experience. However, during times when he lacks knowledge, Ted’s optimism and underdog spirit fill the void. And well, his biscuits too.

At the end of season 2, after being insulted by Ted, Nathan leaves AFC Richmond to coach a rival team that is owned by Rupert, the former husband of AFC Richmond owner Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham).

Sudeikis serves as the executive producer along with Jeff Ingold and Lawrence via the latter’s Doozer Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Universal Television. Liza Katzer joins as co-executive producer.

Ted Lasso is created by Sudeikis, Lawrence, Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly, and is based on the current format and the same characters from NBC Sports.

Will there be a season 4?

Though there is no official confirmation, the upcoming season 3 might be the last instalment of the series as per hints in comments by the cast and staff members.

(Main and featured image credit: Ted Lasso/ IMDb)