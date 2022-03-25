‘The Batman’ director releases a deleted scene of the Dark Knight meeting the Joker

On 25 March, Matt Reeves’ The Batman (2022) revealed a deleted scene from the DC superhero film starring Robert Pattinson as the Dark Knight. The clip reveals more about Reeves’ version of the Batman and the Joker played by Barry Keoghan.

Additionally, it is interesting to see how the deleted scene can be viewed on the website of Rataalada, a treat for those who love to solve riddles. It reminds all Batman fans of the Riddler, an iconic villain from the superhero film and series as the website mimics word puzzles on the screen for its visitors to solve, in his style.

More about the deleted scene from The Batman

The riddles

The website opens with a blinking green question mark on a black screen, followed by the first riddle. It says: “To wit: a wild card in the truest sense.” The answer to this is “Joker.”

The second riddle says: “Once you’ve been set up, it hits you at the end. Straight on,” to which you must answer “Punchline.”

The last one says: “It’s not a joke, but sometimes you need to shout it twice to really mean it,” and the answer is “Ha.”

The order in which the riddles appear is randomised for every visitor to the website. Once users have solved all three riddles, they are rewarded with the five-minute-long deleted scene.

Keoghan also tweeted about the deleted clip.

What the deleted scene includes

The clip is from before the Batman arrests the Riddler. It shows the Dark Knight visiting Arkham Asylum to meet the Joker. The Caped Crusader does so to get into the Riddler’s mind. Media reports suggest that the scene was rightly deleted as it could have revealed the Riddler’s true identity.

The scene opens with Batman approaching someone who’s behind the meshed separator, and it is none other than the Joker.

“Almost our anniversary, isn’t it?” Joker reminds Batman, to which the latter responds: “He’s a serial killer.”

Batman then asks Joker why the Riddler has been leaving behind notes for Batman at all of the crime scenes.

“Maybe he’s a fan of yours?” Joker says. “Or maybe he’s got a grudge against you, too. Maybe you’re the main course.”

Although the deleted scene may not give a clear look at Keoghan’s entire Joker face but Batman fans can catch glimpses of his horrifying smile, parts of his scarred face and patchy head, while Joker’s sinister laugh echoes long after the clip ends.

Check out the video below:

The cast

Besides Pattinson who essays the roles of Bruce Wayne/Batman, Zoë Kravitz portrays Selina Kyle/Catwoman. The cast also includes Jeffrey Wright as Lt. James Gordon, Colin Farrell as The Penguin, Paul Dano as Riddler and Andy Serkis as Alfred.

The Batman has so far earned an estimated USD 600 million at the box office, making it the second-highest-grossing film post pandemic.

Watch the film’s trailer here.

(Main and Featured Images: © Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures/ ™ & © DC Comics)