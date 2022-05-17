‘The Boys’ season 3 trailer shows a problematic Homelander and Soldier Boy’s powers

On 16 May, Amazon released The Boys season 3 trailer, introducing a major new character from the comic books on which the show is based. It also showcases the increasing insanity of its most powerful superhero.

Scheduled for release on 3 June 2022, the series is set a year after the events of the second season. It will take forward the story that is essentially about a group of humans bent on unmasking the truth about the superheroes of their world — that they are all essentially evil.

The trailer shows a lot of blood, crude language, violence and gore, indicating that The Boys season 3 will continue with what the series is known for.

Here’s what The Boys season 3 trailer reveals

A new superhero

The trailer begins with Homelander (Antony Starr) appearing on a talk show, addressing what he did throughout the year. The scene is followed by multiple interviews where he is seen saying the same thing.

“So I spent the last year really slowing down and reconnecting with myself, and I am very excited for everyone to meet the real me,” he says, looking right into the barrel of the camera.

“There’s something wrong with Homelander. Something broken,” says a voice, before Starlight (Erin Moriarty) tells someone on the phone that he has lost his mind.

In another scene, Homelander appears before the people laughing maniacally right after someone has been thrown off a building.

“I think I have something,” Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott) tells Billy Butcher (Karl Urban), adding, “Maybe we can use it to blow Homelander’s f***ing brains out.”

At this point, viewers are introduced to Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles). In the comic books, Soldier Boy is a World War II-era superhero who had his own team of superheroes.

As the trailer progresses, Butcher receives green vials containing the serum that grants superpowers for 24 hours.

Hughie (Jack Quaid) is seen working with Congresswoman Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit), Butcher meets Ryan, who’s being taken care of by Grace Mallory (Laila Robins), and Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso) meets his family.

In the final scene, Soldier Boy is seen coming out of some kind of containment and firing an energy blast from his chest.

What happened in season 2

The Boys season 2 revealed more about Vought, the company which created the superheroes by secretly exposing children to chemicals. Butcher and his team up the ante against Homelander and the other superheroes, including a deranged Nazi.

When the secret behind the Nazi masquerading as a superhero emerges, Vought goes into damage control. In the meantime, Butcher rescues his wife, and the child born with the powers of Homelander.

(Main and Featured images: Screenshot/Prime Video/YouTube)