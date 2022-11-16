The Princess Diaries 3 is happening – here’s what we know

Your attention, please! We have the biggest news that will give you all the nostalgic feels. The Princess Diaries 3 is in works at Disney.

It’s been 18 long, torturous years since the last Princess Diaries movie came to theatres, and Amelia Mignonette Grimaldi Thermopolis Renaldo fans have been waiting for another installment ever since! Finally, Debra Martin Chase, who worked on the first two films, will produce the movie and Quantum Leap’s Aadrita Mukerji will write it.

The Princess Diaries 3: The third installment will be a continuation of the series

Fair to say, we have many questions! Will we get to see Chris Pine? Will Raven-Symoné return? Is Fat Louie still alive? Can we be the witness to another epic slumber party? If we believe the reports, the third sequel of the beloved franchise will not be a reboot but a ‘continuation’ of the series.

It was way back in January 2019 when we learned the ‘The Princess Diaries 3‘ was in the cards. Anne Hathaway casually confirmed a script was ready and waiting. While there is no confirmation from Anne, we are crossing our fingers. We know that Mandy Moore wants to return. The actor told Drew Barrymore on the latter’s talk show that she would happily reprise Lana’s role in the third installment. Meanwhile, Andrews — aka Queen Dowager Clarice — said during ‘The Talk’ appearance in 2020 that she’s still interested.

The movie was Anne Hathaway’s big screen debut

While many may credit The Devil Wears Prada as the best Anne Hathaway movie, those who watched The Princess Diaries beg to differ. Did you know the 2001 Disney comedy happens to be the big-screen debut of Hathaway? Besides, who wouldn’t want to be Mia (Hathaway), an ordinary high schooler turned Princess of Genovia? She lives in a fabulous house, has an incredibly cool grandma (Julie Andrews), and gets to do cool stuff like go to beach parties and royal balls.

The Princes Diaries gifted us more than the epic makeover moments and that one Mandy Moore song that inspired thousands of college-group dances. The movie was empowering in its own right! For the novice, the film follows a regular San Francisco high schooler who learns she’s royalty. She goes from being an average girl to discovering she has the grit and character to lead a nation.

The makers are yet to reveal the details and cast of The Princess Diaries 3. But when they do, we know one thing: it won’t be late; we’ll all simply be early.

(Hero and feature image credits: The Princess Diaries/Disney)