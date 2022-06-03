The Weeknd collaborates with Binance for the first crypto-powered world tour

Blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency marketplace Binance announced on 2 June it is the official sponsor of The Weeknd’s “After Hours Til Dawn” tour.

According to Binance, the tour is the “first global concert tour to integrate Web 3.0 technology for an enhanced fan experience.”

It is slated to start on 8 July.

Here’s all we know about The Weeknd tour sponsored by Binance

What the singer said

The four-time Grammy Award winner said in a statement that it makes “perfect sense to work together” with Binance.

“Binance is all about the community, about people, about inclusion. I was impressed by their focus on users and innovative edge,” The Weeknd said, adding, “There are so many possibilities with crypto and I think this is just the beginning.”

Binance co-founder and CMO Yi He expressed her excitement at the prospect of “giving fans and people the ability to interact with crypto in a new avenue.”

“Crypto is community-centric and we believe this partnership embodies that, including empowering local artists and giving back, through a mainstream platform,” she said.

Binance to release special NFT collections

The cryptocurrency trading hub will release an exclusive NFT collection and co-branded tour merchandise for The Weeknd’s tour in collaboration with HXOUSE, a community incubator for creative entrepreneurs.

According to the company, fans will be able to derive a unique experience from virtual ticket stubs of the attendees, which will allow access to commemorative NFTs.

Additionally, Binance said that it will donate US$2 million to the XO Humanitarian Fund, which was launched earlier in 2022 by The Weeknd, as part of his role as a United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) Global Goodwill Ambassador.

Binance and The Weeknd will also launch a specially designed NFT collection created by them. Part of the sales of the collection will go to the XO Humanitarian Fund.

About The Weeknd

The Canadian R&B singer-songwriter’s real name is Abel Tesfaye. He is hailed as one of the greatest performers of the current generation.

In April, he joined acclaimed supergroup Swedish House Mafia to bring the curtains down on the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

In the same month, he shared a video for the new single “Out Of Time,” featuring Squid Game star HoYeon Jung and Jim Carrey.

(Main image: The Weeknd/@theweeknd/Twitter; Featured image: The Weeknd/@theweeknd/Instagram)