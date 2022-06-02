This just in: MARQUEE Singapore will reopen on 1 July 2022

This just in: After a long two year hiatus, Singapore’s largest nightclub, MARQUEE Singapore will reopen on 1 July 2022.

The Marina Bay Sands establishment is set to operate on Fridays, Saturdays and the eve of public holidays, from 10pm till 6am after its reopening, with tickets going on sale later this month.

“The return of MARQUEE represents not only a tour de force for the nightlife scene in Singapore, but also a significant step towards normalcy as it is the last of our venues to re-open since the nation’s Circuit Breaker was implemented over two years ago. As a leading entertainment destination in Asia, the re-opening of our iconic nightclub is part of our commitment to revitalise our nightlife offerings and enliven the party experience for our guests,” says Marina Bay Sands’ Chief Operating Officer Paul Town.

Photo credit: Marquee

The nightspot will be subjected to the same COVID-19 rules as other establishments in town, which includes a requirement that all guests be either fully vaccinated, have recovered from Covid-19 in the past 180 days, or be medically ineligible for Covid-19 vaccination. Guests must also present a valid supervised ART result for the duration of their visit and wear a mask except while eating or drinking within the venue.

Besides reservations, MARQUEE will also allow walk-ins, subject to venue capacity and availability of tables. Guests can either e-mail marquee.reservations@marinabaysands.com or call +65 6688 8660 for reservation enquiries. Head over to their website here for updates on the DJ lineup and more.

MARQUEE Singapore is located at 2 Bayfront Avenue B1-67, Galleria Level, The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, 018972.