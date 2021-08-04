Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack inks deal with indie production house A24

After taking over the music industry and then the streetwear scene, Travis Scott has his sights on something way bigger.

With his sights set on also being a filmmaker, Scott and his company, Cactus Jack Films, have signed a production deal with A24, an independent entertainment company which already has films like “The Florida Project”, “Uncut Gems”, and “Moonlight” to its name, the latter of which won the Academy Award for Best Picture in 2017.

With this partnership, Cactus Jack and A24 will create “special projects” that will no doubt be nothing short of out-of-this-world. After all, Scott isn’t one to be shy with pushing the boundaries, what with the blockbuster that was “Astroworld” and most recently, his QR code projection via drones at the Rolling Loud Miami festival that led his audience to a pre-save link for his latest single.

And it looks like the two powerhouses aren’t wasting any time. Scott and the content studio are already working on a movie, as teased on both Instagrams with an image of a script bearing the partially covered word “Utopia”. No word yet on when this cinematic collab’s going to drop, but the rapper’s been busy with other projects in the meantime, including being a part of Kanye West’s latest track, which he premiered at his Atlanta listening event late July.

