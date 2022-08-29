Weekly Horoscope: A tarot reading of 29 August – 4 September 2022

Virgo season is in full swing, and the week begins with the Moon entering a powerful conjunction with Mercury – informing us about the importance of balancing our mind, emotions, and most importantly – our mouth! Our thoughts can manifest reality, but our emotions can affect our health. Thus, it’s important we exercise mindfulness when it comes to expressing our thoughts and emotions this week.

What the stars have in store this week

Aries weekly horoscope

This is a week that’s all about taking charge. Be it your professional life, finances, health, or even emotional and mental space. No one else can nor will be responsible for it. That’s not to say that it’ll be a lonely journey. Au contraire, by being responsible, you might just attract fellow responsible people, or even bring out similar qualities in people around you – thus creating a powerful and holistic ecosystem of love and support. Even though our responsibilities are our own, we need to realise that we aren’t isolated beings.

It’s also important to remember that you have to learn to make the most with all resources that you have at your disposal. This is your chance to utilise your creativity and come up with unique ‘hacks’ that’ll help you not only get the job done, but also discover an entire new way of looking at and appreciating all that you have. If you’re unable to see how to make the most of all your present resources, do not hesitate to ask others whom you trust, and who can understand what you truly need. You’ll be surprised at not only how much they’re willing to help, but also how their contribution can truly propel you further along the path of your success. Make sure to give them due credit.

Taurus weekly horoscope

This week, it’s important to remember that you are not alone. There are so many who are willing to help you out whenever you need, do not let your stubborn pride keep you from receiving it. Understand that you deserve good things, and you absolutely deserve love and respect. They don’t have to come at high and painful costs. Nor do you have to prove you’re worthy of receiving them – because you already are! All you have to really do, is to ask for help whenever you need it!

Asking for help won’t make you look weak, nor will it diminish you in the eyes of others. There’s a reason why all spiritual belief systems state – ‘Ask, and you shall receive’ – because if you don’t ask for things, you won’t be in a state to receive the help and blessings you receive. When we don’t ask, we block the ethereal channels through which, ‘The Universe’, blesses us with abundance, love, and prosperity. When we get over ourselves, and just ask – those blocks are magically removed, and the Divine Forces in the heavens above begin working their magic behind the scenes, bringing much needed miracles within our lives.

Gemini weekly horoscope

Oh the webs we spin, whilst trying to get out of sticky situations – only to find ourselves entrapped within it so tightly. This is a week where it’s important for us to stop spinning new ‘webs’, and clean out the older ones we’ve spun. Yes, sometimes it’s fun to drop a little white-lie here and there to smooth things over, pander to egos, and of course, enhance our mystique. However, at the end of the day, when left unchecked, little-white-lies snowball rapidly, and before we know it, we’re trapped under an avalanche of deceit and deception – that we ourselves created. What can we do to escape? Well, before that can happen, you have to take responsibility for the mess you’ve created.

Yes, the truth can be harsh, as well as, bitter, and in some cases – incredibly boring – however, at the end of the day, it will truly set you free. More than others, it’s so important that you at least start being honest with yourself – because it’s only then you’ll be able to get clarity about your life, as well as, where you’re headed. Sure, sometimes you might get into trouble for telling the truth. However, if you do so with a clear conscience and express it in a genuine and heartfelt manner, you’ll be able to lessen the severity of the consequences, and thus will invite incredible blessings that absolute honesty brings with it.

Cancer weekly horoscope

This is a powerful week for you to ‘branch out’. The new moon of the past week has opened numerous doors for you that can lead you down interesting paths. All you have to do is choose which one to walk through, and be open to the adventures that lay ahead. Only when we’re brave enough to venture out, can we truly experience the blissful joy that life has to offer. Too much of comfort can cause us to spoil and become stagnant in mind, body, and soul. Thus, we need this reminder to stop living within our imagination, and start making moves so that our ‘reality’ becomes as exciting as our dreams.

You must remember that you do not need to be afraid of all that lays outside of your comfort-zone. You already possess all the courage you need to not only face that unchartered territory. It’s laying deep in your heart. Yes, your heart is the true source of all your courage, for it is what connects you to the highest of divine realms, along with the forces that ground and centre you. The more you keep your heart open to new experiences, the more you’ll have the courage to live life to the fullest, and accept all the magical miracles that love has to offer. However, the more you keep your heart closed, the more you’ll block yourself to the magic and miracles of life and of love.

Leo weekly horoscope

This is a glorious week for you, Dear Leo, to not only wear your crown with pride, but to bask in the glory of all you have achieved so far within this year. Yes, your season is over, and it’ll take another solar year before it arrives again. However, in order to make the most of the time till the next season, you must express gratitude for all that you’ve achieved so far. A weaker mortal wouldn’t have been able to do even a fraction of what you’ve done since the previous year. Give yourself a well-deserved pat on your back. If you wish, throw yourself a grand celebratory soirée with your loved ones and share the spoils of that success with them. After all, success – like abundance – is enhanced upon sharing.

You must understand that there’s no such thing as a ‘minor achievement’. Do not be afraid to treat yourself for a job well done. Be sure to throw in a little something for those who helped you achieve it – gratitude multiplies abundance and joy. The more you celebrate success, the more you’ll invite future successes into all your ventures and projects. The more we brush them aside, and pay no attention to them – we just block our chances of achieving success in the future. You’re far too glorious to invite failure into your fabulous life!

Virgo weekly horoscope

This week is all about building and nurturing connections. For singles, this could indicate a blossoming of something special. Be sure to give it the room to develop organically, but don’t turn a blind-eye to red flags. For those already in romantic relationships (or married – there’s a big difference between the two), perhaps this is a week for you to deepen the bond with your partner. Maybe it’s time you both have a much needed talk about taking things to the next level. For some, this could be all about nurturing close friendships. Just remember one thing, you need to keep your heart strong enough so that it can grow large enough to make room for those who are new, as well as, create comfort for those who are already within.

Beyond just your personal life, this could even be a powerful week to build upon your network circles. In some cases, it might be a good idea to allow business to mix with pleasure – just be sure your boundaries are well defined and respected by all involved – especially you! Even if you wish to keep things strictly professional – a little friendliness and empathy can go a long way. You never know who can become a worthy ally. As capable as you are in doing things all by yourself, you need to remember that you’re not an island. Self-sufficiency is one thing, but there’s no shame in accepting an offer from a helping hand – especially when it’s given with much needed love and affection.

Libra weekly horoscope

This week, Dear Libra, ‘Let it Go’! Too much time and effort has been spent obsessing over unhealthy habits, relationships, situations, and even belief systems. It’s time to cut cords and breathe some much needed fresh air that’ll not only clear your mind, but will enable you to laugh along as you ask yourself, “What on earth was I thinking?” The more we focus on those unhealthy influences, the more we entrap ourselves into vicious circles that cause us to spiral out of control, turning ourselves into a mess and we get derailed from our own personal evolutionary journey. There’s no point in trying to wait for those situations to become ‘healthier’ – especially when they’re people who are unwilling to change on their own will.

No, moving on doesn’t mean you’ve accepted defeat. It does mean that you’ve chosen to be your own champion rather than battle over a lost cause. When you are able to let go, not only will you discover how truly wonderful and special you are, but that you do not need to diminish yourself in any capacity in order to build something or someone else up that aren’t worthy of you. However, part of the letting go process is to practice forgiveness – of others, as well as, yourself. Forgiving can be quite difficult, and sometimes it might require us to deal with unpleasant emotions that make us, as well as, those around us quite uncomfortable.

Scorpio weekly horoscope

Careful of what you say, for it can never be taken back. This week, be sure of what you speak, for you never know how something said in haste can manifest in unexpected ways that’ll catch us by surprise and drag us into a vortex of sheer chaos that could cause bridges to burn. Sure, you could use your stoic mask and show as if you aren’t affected by all that has happened. The truth is, that not only will it deeply affect you, but the guilt of knowing that you were reason why it manifested, may eat you up from within.

On a positive note, this could be an incredibly powerful week to work your manifestation abilities – especially in areas of forgiveness, moving on, and letting go. Chanting affirmations can work like a charm. The easiest is the 3,6,9 method, where you take a single affirmation and write it down three times in the morning, six times in the afternoon, and nine times at night over a period of 33 days. While you write it, make sure you repeat it out loud – just to empower it all the more. Depending on your faith, personal will power, and overall magical abilities, you could see these being manifested as early as three weeks, or as later as nine months. Just make sure to complete all 33 days of this practice. For a quicker experiment. Try writing a healing affirmation 55 times over a period of five days. Keep your heart open in order to receive a blessing and a miracle.

Sagittarius weekly horoscope

This is a beautiful week for a fresh start in life. A powerful time for you to rinse out the old, the tired, the frayed, and all that is messy, and make room to accept the new, vibrant, healthy, and the beautiful that ‘The Universe’ has to offer. Remove all traces of guilt, fear, and shame from your heart, so that you can wholeheartedly accept those blessings, as well as, make the most of them. This is a wonderful opportunity to not only see the world around you, but also the world within you, with love and compassion so that we can access the true power that’s been hidden in plain sight but we were blinded by all our sorrow and grief to actually see it in all it’s glory.

This is also a beautiful week to make amends and repair the damage of the past. Remember, no matter how major the damage, it’s never too late to mend and heal things – especially the heart. Yes, love is a powerful force, but an equally powerful one is forgiveness. Forgiveness has the power to not only heal wounds of the past, but also those of past lives (including those that weren’t on this earthly plane). Forgiveness is never about the other person. It’s more for lightening the burdens that entrap and tarnish our heart and soul. Thus, find ways to forgive those that have hurt you, and forgive yourself for all that you’re punishing yourself over. Be brave enough to seek forgiveness from those you have wronged. As long as you do it sincerely, you could heal not only your soul – but the souls of your ancestors, as well as, the souls of those yet to be born in your lineage.

Capricorn weekly horoscope

Stop worrying where you’re going, Capricorn, just move on. The past is over, so there’s no point dwelling on it. The future is yet to be written, so it’s futile to get anxious about it. The only thing you have control over is your present, because that’s all we truly have. Thus, it’s so important to keep on moving, for it’ll allow us to not get engulfed by the torrential winds of over-thinking. Just keep the end goal in mind – and do not waver from the vision. No matter how choppy the waters you navigate become, no matter how dark the path may be, and no matter how distant the horizons may get – as long as you’re focused on your goal, and have faith that you can achieve it – then every divine force within ‘The Universe’ will do everything in their power to make sure that you are successful.

This is not just for you alone. Your success will not only impact your own life, but also the lives of those who love and care for you. Your unwavering focus is symbolic of your faith in not just your own powers and abilities, but also your faith in the Divine. You don’t have to believe in them personally, but you just need to believe that they will help you out no matter what. Contrary as it might sound, you must know that those divine forces love you unconditionally, whether you believe in them or not. Just knowing that they’re there to help you (do give them thanks now and then) is enough to manifest your success all the more surely.

Aquarius weekly horoscope

Sometimes, we just need to let others know that we love them. Yes, emotions can be so tricky, and at times even downright confusing. However, emotions are what make us human – and we need to remember that they can’t be quantified, measured, or valued in any ‘logical’ and ‘practical’ manner. Thus, rather than wonder why couldn’t people just be logical and practical robots – maybe it’s time to get over your aversion to sentimentality, and just let people know that you love and care about them. Even if it’s a professional setting, people do appreciate knowing that their presence in your life is a valued one. No, they don’t already know how you feel about them, you absolutely need to let them know – directly!

For non-professional settings, perhaps this would be a wonderful time to acquaint yourself with the concept of ‘love languages’. Everyone has one or two that are personal for them. They are as follows – words of affirmation (compliments and praises), quality time (with all digital devices turned off – or at least on airplane mode), physical touch (with boundaries respected), acts of service (can be simple as long as they’re heartfelt), and receiving gifts (socks don’t count). This week, discover the love language of the people who are closest to you, and then make sure you communicate your love and affection for them through it. As long as you do so from a pure place in your heart, you shall be rewarded generously from ‘The Universe’.

Pisces weekly horoscope

This is a week all about the inner journey. Rather than looking for solutions or answers from others, it’s best you look within yourself – for what you discover there will not only answer your questions at present – but also questions you’ve pondered about for years. However, it’s not all ‘love and light’ when we undergo this inner journey. A simple moment of self-reflection can cause us to stumble upon dark and perhaps even scary aspects of our psyche. Do not be afraid, for those are just aspects of who you are. The more your suppress or ignore them, the more they shall haunt you like demons. Thus, the best way to deal with those aspects is to just accept them for what they are and embrace them with love.

Even though the work required for this inner journey is one that you need to do by yourself, it doesn’t have to be a lonely sojourn. A qualified professional will be able to guide you in a safe and effective manner through this inner journey, and whenever needed, will hold your hand along the way. If you wish to do this on your own, then be sure to keep yourself grounded so that you aren’t swept away by the waves of emotions that you may experience. Taking this inner journey can truly be a powerfully rewarding experience. Do make this journey with love.