Weekly Horoscope: A tarot reading of December 6 – December 12, 2021

The Tarot is the mirror of our soul. Each card reflects what’s not only going on within us but also, symbolises our divine connection to the forces of the Universe – those which we can see and those which we cannot. The images printed on the cards are symbols that contain the keys to unravel all the mysteries of our existence. However, these images have a life of their own, and thus, they change whenever the cards are shuffled. Every shuffle infuses them with magic. Every shuffle infuses us with magic. And so it does for the December 2021 horoscope.

The following are divinely guided messages from The Universe through the medium of the Tarot. Though divided through the twelve signs of the zodiac, the message is highly personalised for you. The same force that guided me to pull the cards is the very same force that’s guiding you to read the message. I encourage you to keep an open heart and an open mind – that way, you’ll be more receptive to magic, and find the guidance you need for the week.

As the year is upon its festive final chapter, we move past a severe dark moon and a powerful solar eclipse, into a whole new week filled with potential and possibilities. The stars have beautiful and powerful messages for us that have been lovingly divined by the Tarot. Let’s see what they have to tell us, shall we?

Read your horoscope for December 2021

Aries December 2021 Horoscope

Communication is key this week. Express yourself without any hesitation, but make sure you’re being mindful about it. For even with the best intentions, the smallest slip can turn a genuine compliment into a snide shade. Remember that communication is a two-way street, hence an important aspect of it is ‘listening’. Only when we listen, can we understand everything that isn’t being spoken?

This is also a time to pay special attention to your siblings. A lot can be discovered about yourself when you go deep within the dynamics of these relationships. It’s a beautiful time to resolve all rifts between them and deepen your love for each other. After all, siblings can be a great source of strength and powerful allies in times of need.

Taurus December 2021 Horoscope

Now is the time to start organising your life. Yes, it’s the festive season, and a lot is going on, but if you don’t prioritise now, you’ll end up being overwhelmed later on as everything piles up into insurmountable mountains of regret. Yes, it’s boring and tedious work to organise one’s life, but once you get it out of the way, you’ll be able to enjoy the festive season, without the irritable nagging feeling of undone work.

This is also a good time to focus on your diet and issues regarding your stomach. If not for anything else, remember this is a month where you’ll be feasting and drinking away – literally till the year ends. So find a way to balance it out before, so that you can be mindful and not overindulge during the upcoming parties. Why end the year and start the new one with regret, bloating, and a painful hangover?

Gemini December 2021 Horoscope

Carrying forward the theme of last week, this week is again about the virtues of building bridges. It’s important you understand that having a supportive community will enrich your life in ways you can’t even imagine. There is indeed strength in numbers, and you’ll be surprised when and where and in what capacity can a friend or a ‘friend’ come incredibly in handy.

Beyond this, ‘The Universe’ would like you to think of causes that go ‘beyond yourself’. In other words – in what way can you give back to the world at large. The end of the year is coming, and thus embracing the spirits of charity and generosity would bring incredible amounts of good karma your way – and potential tax breaks. So give and donate with an open heart – it’ll be rewarding in every which way.

Cancer December 2021 Horoscope

Bravo, you survived the dark moon and the eclipse. Give yourself a pat on the back. However, as the moon begins a new, this is bringing you to look deeper into darker aspects of your psyche with a fresh and new perspective. Of course, if it’s too overwhelming, it’s always a good idea to get a fresh, unbiased, (professional) third-person point of view, in order to gain clarity.

It’s also important to remember that ‘darkness’ isn’t really evil. The night is when the world sleeps and healing begins. A seed blossoms in the darkness of the earth. A child is created within the darkness of a mother’s womb. The darkness can be enriched, but we all need help navigating through it. Seek that help, and explore your darkness in order to enrich your life.

Leo December 2021 Horoscope

Shine, oh mighty lion of the zodiac, shine! This is your week to do so. Not only for the grandeur of your magnanimous self, nor for the glory of the praises that’ll be showered on you generously by others – but because your strength, as well as, your radiant warmth may just help others who are struggling with so much darkness that they need you to sparkle inspiration and hope within their lives.

Of course, boundaries are essential at this time too. Draw them thick and make sure they’re constantly respected. You can only inspire others to find their own source to shine – you can’t have them leech off you and parasitically rob you of your light! Remember, the sun shines brightly because that’s what it does. It doesn’t need to go to every individual planet and light it personally. It stays where it is, and the rest falls into place.

Virgo December 2021 Horoscope

What are you passionate about, Virgo? What are the things you’re really good at? Have you expressed them to their full potential? What are the things you’re keen to explore and learn? What has stopped you from doing so? What are the things that fulfil the cravings of your heart and soul in ways that words cannot even do justice? Have you been able to pursue them without being bogged down by the bane of ‘practicality’?

Answering these questions is important this week, for it’ll perhaps give you the clarity you’ve been seeking oh so long. And since the year is coming to an end, maybe it’ll give you something to look forward to in the coming year. Whatever those answers are, make sure they’re honest and coming from the depth of your heart and soul. Unlike the mind, they aren’t weighed down by the cynical discouragements that life throws at us.

Libra December 2021 Horoscope

This week, dear Libra, open your heart. No, that doesn’t mean you go about on a dating spree – that can actually damage your heart even more. To open one’s heart means to create a loving environment around oneself – be it in your physical space, or even by surrounding oneself with loving and supportive individuals that elevate us rather than deflate us. It’s to do anything that helps us heal and evolve and not close ourselves off.

It’s so important to let go of all things that are toxic. Whether they are habits and behaviour patterns, relationships that just bring us pain and heartache, or even thoughts and beliefs that do not serve our greater good. Holding onto them damages our heart chakra, blocking us from having a happy loving relationship with ourselves and others. Release this toxicity – by yourself, or with the help of others. Open your heart to love – especially self-love.

Scorpio December 2021 Horoscope

Home is indeed where the heart is, but home can also be a place where all our issues and troubles originate from. This week, focus on ‘cleaning up your home’. Of course, a thorough literal clean up is always a good thing, however, this is more about getting rid of all the proverbial ‘skeletons in the closet’ and ‘bodies buried in the back yard’. Yes, unveiling it all can be an incredibly daunting experience, but it’s incredibly healing as well.

This is also a wonderful time to heal relationships at home. Be it with parents, siblings, ancestors, distant relatives, or even feuding cousins – work on healing the bonds you share with them. Even if it’s difficult to forgive them for all that’s happened in the past – at least give it a try. If nothing else, at least attain a sense of ‘closure’ so that you can stop being haunted by the pain and move on into a future of peace and joy.

Sagittarius December 2021 Horoscope

Sensitivity is key this week, Sagittarius. Yes, your feelings are real and incredibly valid, and they deserve to be honoured and respected. Do not suppress them – for doing so can be incredibly poisonous to the soul, and thus create more chaos – even if the reason for their suppression is for the sake of maintaining the peace. No external peace is worth the cost of your inner peace. Always remember that! It’ll serve you well.

It’s also important that you remember that sensitivity works both ways. While you’re focusing on honouring your feelings – remember that there are others involved, and their feelings and emotions are valid and deserve respect too. Yes, it can be tricky. No, we can’t ignore and move on. All that’s needed is a little empathy and the ability to balance it all out so that everyone feels heard. A win-win can be a tough task – but it definitely isn’t an impossible one.

Capricorn December 2021 Horoscope

This week, dear Capricorn – be yourself! Oh, it’s not as easy as it sounds, and you know it. The key is authenticity and maintaining that throughout – which can be incredibly daunting when we have so many walls around us, making it hard for those who love us – and those who wish to love us – to actually do so! Even saying ‘fine, thanks’ when someone asks how you are when you truly need a good cry and a hug is basically being inauthentic.

So, how do you break those walls, that too in the span of a week? Well, it’s not easy. But the good thing is, you don’t need to demolish them completely. Take it slowly, one day at a time. To live an authentic life means to allow oneself to be vulnerable. Vulnerability is not weakness – it’s how we build our strength and eventually become stronger and better versions of ourselves – opening ourselves to love. All walls do is isolate and disassociate. So why keep them up?

Aquarius December 2021 Horoscope

You have oh so much with you, Aquarius. Perhaps even more than you think and believe you do. In fact, you probably don’t even know your own potential, as well as, the potential with all that you have. Thus, this week, it’s time to actually explore all that potential and see how you can make the most of it and where it can take you further in life. After all, all our potential is basically a gift we haven’t explored.

Think of your potential like coal. Yes, it can light a fire to keep us warm, but coal can be a very powerful resource that can fuel multi-billion-dollar industries. Through enough pressure and perseverance, coal can transform into a sparkling diamond whose brilliance even makes gold shy and envious. So, you’re literally – well, metaphorically – sitting on un-mined diamonds. Why not explore your potential and allow it to enrich your life?

Pisces December 2021 Horoscope

This week, dear Pisces, is all about structure. This is a week where it’s important for you to be firm with yourself and bring order to all things within and around you that are chaotic. Although that can seem daunting to achieve, you need to understand that all you need is a little something that many groan at upon hearing – discipline. I know, it’s not the most fun thing ever – but, at this time, it’s what you truly need.

However, discipline doesn’t have to be stern and traumatic – like toxic school teachers that haunt us even to this day. You are in charge of disciplining yourself – you decide what works best for you. And yes, it’s very possible to discipline oneself in a loving manner. Positive reinforcement is far more powerful than negative criticism. After all, the whole point of gaining structure in life is to build ourselves up and grow to greatness. Thus, do it with love.