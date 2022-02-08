Weekly Horoscope: A tarot reading of February 7 – February 13, 2022

The Tarot is the mirror of our soul. Each card reflects what’s not only going on within us but also, symbolises our divine connection to the forces of the Universe – those which we can see and those which we cannot. The images printed on the cards are symbols that contain the keys to unravel all the mysteries of our existence. However, these images have a life of their own, and thus, they change whenever the cards are shuffled. Every shuffle infuses them with magic. Every shuffle infuses us with magic. And so it goes for February 2022 horoscope.

All retrogrades have finally come to an end, and the planets are finally making their rightful paths across the starry heavens above the way they were intended to. What a powerful way ‘The Universe’ has found to build harmony to help make life all the more mellow in the week before Valentine’s Day. Perhaps it’s their way to keep us calm so that we can open our hearts to receive the love that’s coming our way. Let’s see what the stars have to tell us through their beautiful messages that have been lovingly divined by the Tarot.

Read your horoscope for February 2022

Aries February 2022 Horoscope

As much as you love to work hard and party harder, this is a week where you need to take it easy. Sure, life in the fast lane can be extremely fun and exciting, but when there’s too much of anything ‘extreme’ – it can cause us to severely crash and burn if we’re not careful. Thus, perhaps it’s time to just hit pause and take a deep cleansing breath and take a long hard look at where you’re heading. If it aligns with your goals – charge full speed ahead. If not, take the proper detour and make changes.

Sometimes we need a moment of rest so that we can recover. In the rush of life and its excitement (both positive and negative) we tend to injure ourselves along the way when we’re being too rash. Sometimes physically, sometimes even mentally, emotionally, and spiritually. Let’s not get started on the injuries caused to others along the way. So, take this time to heal those wounds, as well as, those relationships that have gotten bruised along the way. A simple act of forgiveness can go a long way.

Taurus February 2022 Horoscope

As much as you love doing things your way, especially since no one can do it as well as you can – this is a week to collaborate and team up with like-minded souls who can help lift the burdens that lay heavy on your shoulders. Don’t get me wrong, you are strong enough to handle them – but wouldn’t it be nicer if you got a moment of relief? After all, life isn’t a contest of strength and power – it’s a beautiful thing that’s meant to be enjoyed. Thus, collaborations enable you to experience more joys in life.

It’s also important to understand that while you shoulder responsibilities of the world around you in oh so many ways, you shouldn’t have to. People are capable of fending for themselves. Yes, it’s a beautiful thing to be someone’s rock and source of strength. However, when it goes out of hand, it can be extremely exhausting and draining to your body, mind, and soul. Don’t be afraid to tell people to figure things out on their own.

You need time for yourself – if only to rest and recuperate to get back in action.

Gemini February 2022 Horoscope

Now is not the time to play safe, Gemini. This is the time to take that leap of faith into the unknown that’ll probably have intense short and long-term effects on your life. However, that’s half the fun of living. Boredom being your biggest bane, you know you could never be happy when things care placid. It would probably make you want to rip your hair out and scream. So why not take that mighty gamble and play on? After all, fortune does favour the bold and life exists outside one’s comfort zone.

Yes, I won’t lie, there is a chance that everything can come crumbling down, and you might have to move on to something else. However, isn’t that with probably everything? From swiping right to a stranger on a dating app, to deciding whether to order something new off a menu or even switching from Android to iOS – life is all about making choices that can be incredibly transformative – even in the most subtle and obscure ways. Plus, you’re blessed with the ability to move on quickly and swiftly – so go ahead – take that leap.

Cancer February 2022 Horoscope

Sometimes we have to take an active role in shaping our lives. Yes, we are under the mercy of the stars, the planets, the phases of the moon, as well as, the flips of Goddess Fortuna’s dice. However, we also have something known as free will – a divine gift that makes us humans special when compared to all other animals on earth. When we take an active role in building the life we wish to live and do it with every bit of faith in our heart and soul, ‘The Universe’ aligns to make it happen.

Yes, we’ve all been told that “When man plans, God laughs!” Do remember that we’ve also been told, “God helps those who help themselves.” Remember, you are a reflection of the divine, so why wouldn’t you have the power to take charge? You truly do! And it’s high time you owned it and made it work in your favour. It’s not that hard to do – but the very first thing you need to do is take that mighty first step towards self-sufficiency. Once done, everything will follow. Walk on!

Leo February 2022 Horoscope

This is a beautiful week where you need to take stock of the life that you’ve been building so far and ask yourself whether it’s in alignment with the life you truly wish to live. If yes – great, carry on building. If not, then perhaps it’s important to delve into why, and when that answer is found, start again and make the ‘renovations’ and changes as required. After all, what’s the point of creating a life that you’re going to end up regretting and resenting? Life’s too short for that! You’re too fabulous for that!

The biggest way to see whether the life you’re building is in alignment with your higher self is to see whether you’re surrounded by people whom you genuinely love, and who genuinely love you back completely. Whether it’s with family, friends, loved ones, or even pets – figure out if those relationships are actually uplifting and empowering you – or whether they are draining you by sapping you of your natural radiance. If it’s the latter, well – for a garden to flourish, weeds need to be removed ASAP!

Virgo February 2022 Horoscope

This is a week where you need to truly express what’s in your heart to the people you love and care about. Even if it’s something that you feel is corny and mushy, or whether it’s hard truths that you’ve been suppressing – it’s time to just pour it all out there, because how can any kind of love flourish if you’re not being honest with both yourself and them? No matter how difficult sharing this may be, have faith ‘The Universe’ will protect your heart, and as always, the truth will set you free.

However, this is also the time to tell yourself some truths about yourself and your life, that you’ve been suppressing and turning a blind eye to. Why? Because the greatest loving relationship we need to build is the one we have with ourselves. And no, this isn’t about your usual self-critical inner-Virgo-monologue that goes on twenty-four/seven. This is about loving yourself enough to open your eyes to the ‘truth’ of your present and being honest enough with yourself to accept it and work on it.

Libra February 2022 Horoscope

This is a week when ethics come into play. Whether they are yours or those that belong to the people in your life – make sure that the highest level of integrity is being maintained. Yes, the temptation to bend the rules may be great, but at the end of the day, no matter how crafty and intricate the plan is – eventually every con gets caught. The question is – are you the one playing the con or are you the one being conned. A little introspection can be quite illuminating as long as you’re being honest.

If you discover someone around you isn’t being ethical – call them out on it ASAP. Sure, it may sour ‘relations’ between the two of you – but do you really want to be on good terms with a ‘swindler’ of sorts? If it’s you who’s ethics are being bent – by choice or by circumstance – understand that even if it’s something trivial or for fun, there can be severe karmic trickling effects that can end up being quite intense in the long run. Honesty, though frightening, can be incredibly healing. Try it out!

Scorpio February 2022 Horoscope

Traditions and rituals are what make us human in many ways. Whether they’re complex ones that are steeped within religion and culture or mundane ones that we take for granted – like waking up and brushing our teeth. This is a week, where you need to explore the ones that you’ve been following, as well as, those that you’ve been ignoring. Do the former empower you in any way? Is the absence of the latter bringing you down? The answers to those questions can be hard but are necessary.

It’s important for you to understand that traditions and rituals are what ground and centre you. These are the ‘anchors’ that keep you safe and secure when times are turbulent. If they’ve let you down constantly in the past, then it’s time you adopt new and empowering ones that will make you feel safe and secure not just physically, but mentally, emotionally, and also spiritually. After all, you know better than others how the sudden twists and turns of life can leave us totally shattered. Ground yourself!

Sagittarius February 2022 Horoscope

This is a powerful time to take charge of life and not let anyone tell you otherwise. After all, it is your life that you’re living. Why surrender control to someone else who isn’t dealing with all that you have to? Yes, circumstances may seem dire and bleak, but remember, you have the power to make changes as you see fit. If you’ve forgotten about it, then it’s high time you re-learn it. You are the fiery child of Jupiter – the great expansive benefic of the heavens. Tap into that power right now.

This is also a time to remind yourself of not just who you truly are but also all that you’re completely capable of doing. No one has the power to make you feel less than unless you give them permission to wield it. If you have, take it back, and channel that energy into revitalising your might and authority. You are far more powerful than you think you are, and it’s a great pity if you’re allowing the myopic, narrow minds of ‘haters’ to make you feel powerless in any way.

Capricorn February 2022 Horoscope

One of the most powerful ways to open channels of not just happiness, but also of prosperity, abundance, and overall ‘good luck’, is by expressing gratitude. Be it thanking others in your life for all that they’ve done and continue to do for you, or even thanking ‘The Universe’ or whatever higher power you believe in for even the most subtle moments of joy and positivity you experience. Gratitude is the key to multiplying all the blessings within your life and inviting many more in with love.

You’d be surprised how even a simple, ‘thanks’ can go such a long way – provided you mean it with every ounce of your heart. Gratitude works only when it’s truly genuine. Beyond that, this is also a powerful time that’s filled with manifestation energy. So be mindful of all that you put out into ‘The Universe’ – it’s being recorded and will come back to you. Thus, give gratitude, love, kindness, and positivity – it’ll all return to you threefold, as well as, your dreams and goals will easily manifest in ways you cannot even imagine.

Aquarius February 2022 Horoscope

One of the most powerful acts of self-love you can ever do for yourself is the act of letting go. It’s one thing to be detached from the drama, but the ability to forgive and truly forget and move on is almost like a mighty superpower in its own right. Yes, it can be hard, after all, it’s only human to have dregs and remnants of past traumas. This is why this week is a powerful one to work on healing yourself. How you choose to do it is totally your call, but always remember, taking help will make it easier.

If you allow yourself to introspect deeply with an open heart and open mind, you’ll discover many things that can incredibly be illuminating. Many of which may perhaps be startlingly new discoveries that might completely transform the way you view your past, and perhaps even alter the course of the future ahead – in a positive way of course. Part of this means we have to embrace ‘darker’ aspects of our persona that we aren’t ready to accept. Remember, darkness is where growth happens.

Pisces February 2022 Horoscope

This is a beautiful week for you, dear Pisces, to focus on beautifying the world around you, and within you. Whether it’s actually re-decorating your space, or even embarking on a much-needed diet and exercise routine to beautify the outer you – or perhaps even do some self-work and healing to bring out the beauty of the inner you – go ahead and do it with full aplomb, for ‘The Universe’ will support all those efforts you put in. After all, the outside is a reflection of the inside. Changes work both ways.

However, it’s important to remember that we can’t beautify something without thoroughly cleaning it first. After all, even one of the cardinal rules of make-up is to make sure your face is completely clean. So, what is it that’s a chaotic mess around you and within you? Before you spiral down a scary rabbit hole of sorts, please understand that only by being honest with yourself can you actually see things for what they are, and make changes. Life can be beautiful even without Instagram filters, as long as, we are willing to do the work to clean it all up.