Weekly Horoscope: A tarot reading of 13 June – 19 June 2022

This June 2022 horoscope shows that as Saturn continues its karmic retrograde in the heavens above, there is a rather strange, rare, yet interesting trio that’s creating a buzz in the cosmos.

Venus has entered into a curious threesome with Rahu and Uranus. The former encourages her to be a femme fatale and lure us into doing crazy things in the name of love, while the latter sends her in a tizzy – causing us to explore unconventional means to express and experience love and all its glories (and horrors).

All this, with a powerful and mighty full moon this week, shall open up numerous emotional and psychic floodgates. However, worry not, for the stars have beautiful messages to help us navigate through this time.

June 2022 Horoscope for all zodiac signs

Aries June 2022 Horoscope

This week is all about giving a voice to your thoughts. Whether it’s a brand new idea or a flash of inspiration, or even if it’s an emotion that’s been uncharacteristically pent up for a while – express it with all your heart. At the end of the day, our thoughts create our reality. However, when they’re suppressed within the dark crevices of our minds – they become toxic and end up feeding into our energy shield, causing us to feel drained and depleted all the more. Thus, it’s always better to express ourselves instead of repressing the way we feel. If it’s hard for you to put them into words, try writing them out, maybe even paint them – but whatever you do, get them out.

Remember, the fact that you have this thought within your mind and/or your heart, means there’s someone out there who is meant to hear them out. Be it a friend, a lover, a coworker, a superior, or even a family member. For all you know – maybe it’s even your therapist (whose job is essentially to hear you out). Thus, never hesitate to share what’s going on within your heart and mind.

Taurus June 2022 Horoscope

This is a week where you have to use every trick up your sleeve, every tool in your arsenal, and every talent and skill you’ve been born with or learned in the past. No, this isn’t about being overworked. This is about finding creative solutions to everything that ‘The Universe’ throws your way, in a way that’s wholesome and self-sufficient. Think of it as a way where ‘Divine Forces’ are testing you, not only to show how much you’ve learned from the past, but also as a way to help you discover your true strength and capabilities, and get you out of the mentality where you second-guess or short-change yourself.

It may seem a tad drastic, but remember, you are a stubborn bull! Thus, the Universe needs to grab you by the horns in order for you to ‘see the light’. Just remember that you don’t need to overwhelm yourself in order to prove your worth. Take all the rest, and mini-breaks you need to pump yourself back into action, and never skimp on your sleep. Most importantly, do not be afraid of asking for help!

Gemini June 2022 Horoscope

This is a week for you to allow yourself to have some fun without any traces of guilt, shame, or even the need to lie about or hide it from others. ‘The Universe’ wants you to let your hair down, and gallop away into the night, dance merrily under the fireworks, and not have a care in the world, nor worry about the consequences the next morning brings. You need such moments of wild abandon, because more than anything, it’ll give your over-thinking-ever-anxious mind a rest. This will enable you to gain greater clarity of life and your path ahead.

The more you gain that clarity and understanding, the more you’ll be more forgiving of yourself and others. This way, you’ll find yourself not being so easily triggered by the world around you. No, peace does not mean boring! In fact, the more you find yourself at peace, the more you’ll be able to see and appreciate all the things that make the world unique and beautiful.

Cancer June 2022 Horoscope

This week is all about finding the things that make life wholesome and meaningful and appreciating them for what they are. This is a time for you to learn to see the beauty in everything that’s around you. It’s important to remember that ‘beauty’ isn’t the same thing as how useful something (or someone) is to you. Nor can it be measured by any tangible worth of any sort. ‘Beauty’ in its truest essence is the ability to exist at its true self, without having the need to prove its worth and self. Thus, we learn a powerful lesson in humility, when we start appreciating the beauty that is around us. The first place to start could perhaps be the mirror.

No, that’s not being narcissistic at all. In fact, it’s actually the opposite. Narcissists have no empathy. Seeing beauty in your reflection (without measuring it to any societal standard), is basically learning to accept what you see as part of great divine intelligence that’s sparked into existence. In other words, love yourself for just being you, and marvel at that fact. Soon, when you’ve got a hang of this, you’ll start seeing the powerful beauty in others around you, as well as, in all the twists and turns along your life path.

Leo June 2022 Horoscope

This week may bring about the temptation to charge full speed ahead, especially with your words. However, ‘The Universe’ advises you to be cautious while doing so. Not only because you never know how your words may affect people, but you also never know who is actually listening. Thus, a little mindfulness would be in order. Furthermore, it will also prevent people from using your words against you by twisting their meaning and blowing things out of proportion by changing the original context.

Beyond just the spoken word, this is also a week where it would be wiser to have things in writing so that a proper record is being kept. The sensitivity of those around you is quite heightened this week, and the last thing we would want is something minor escalating beyond the point of no return. Staying quiet doesn’t mean you have nothing to say, it means they’re not ready to hear your thoughts. However, if things go beyond a point, and holding yourself back isn’t working – then just let it all out! Just be mindful of it.

Virgo June 2022 Horoscope

Sometimes, it’s okay to just pause for a moment, and take a breather. Beyond just all the crazy things that are happening around you, the stuff that’s also happening with your mind and your heart, can be incredibly overwhelming – physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually. Hence, you should not feel guilty at all about just taking a much-needed and well-deserved break. Doing so will allow your body and internal system (especially your digestion) to heal and recover, as well as, enable you to be more effective and efficient when you return back to ‘active mode.’

Taking a break can also provide an incredible amount of clarity. You’ll be able to see not just who you are, but also, where you are in life. You’ll discover the kind of progress you’ve been making, and will also have the bandwidth to determine whether you’re still on your true path, or if any deviations or detours have happened. So go ahead – take a break!

Libra June 2022 Horoscope

If life is an eternal balancing act, then it’s time that you find the beauty in both sides of the spectrum that tip things over. This way, at least you’ll be able to turn this balancing act into a joyful dance, which will not only be a lot of fun, but you’ll be able to dazzle the world – as they think, “I don’t know how they do that!” Easier said than done, especially when one of the things throwing you askew is sheer drudgery in the most painful way. However, if you keep viewing something as a miserable experience, then it’ll just become all the direr. A shift in perception can work miracles if done right.

This doesn’t mean that you have to fake enjoying it. Life has taught us all about the sheer disadvantages of faking any kind of pleasure – in the short, as well as, in the long term. It’s all about focusing on one aspect of it that is good. A lone rose blooming in the thickest and thorniest briar can make even the most thin-skinned individual brave enough to bear cuts and bruises only to savour its sweet fragrance and they’ll admit that it was worth it. Thus, find your ‘rose’ in your ‘thick and thorny briars’, and see how every dire and dysfunctional situation becomes all the more a pleasant experience.

Scorpio June 2022 Horoscope

This is a powerful week for you to embody the overall theme of – ‘refreshing’. It can be as simple as increasing your water intake – because let’s face it, in this heat, a cool glass of water can be incredibly refreshing. It can also take the form of self-care, like a ‘refreshing’ trip to the spa, or getting a ‘freshen-up’ facial at the salon, or perhaps even taking a dip in a pool to beat the heat. For some of you, it may even involve a small trip to cooler and ‘refreshing’ climates. However, the deep meaning of this theme is actually about opening up emotionally to the people who are closest to you in your heart and learning to form stronger and deeper loving bonds with them.

Yes, the earlier suggestions will help, but the truth of the matter is, those are mere bandages that perhaps can help to a certain extent, but won’t fully heal the bigger wounds. This is a powerful week for you to actually take time to heal big deep wounds of your heart, and in turn, heal the various relationships within your life – especially the relationship with yourself. The above-mentioned self-care tips can come in handy, for they’ll not only help smoothen out the process, but they’ll enable you to articulate and understand your emotions without any fear or hesitation, and will help make the healing journey all the more empowering.

Sagittarius June 2022 Horoscope

This week, ‘The Universe’ wants you to be honest about how you truly feel. Sure, it may help to rant and rave about all the things that are troubling you at the present, but it’s important to understand that sometimes we use that as a way to cover up something that’s far deeper and perhaps even far darker than what we are willing to face at the moment. Thus, we use our rants as a smokescreen to try to project a more confident and nonchalant demeanour, and give the perception that everything’s fine. Let’s not hide behind petty issues that we enjoy blowing out of proportion. Let’s be brave enough to express what’s really bothering us.

This can be quite the scary thing for us to do, especially when we’ve spent a large chunk of our lives running away from actually dealing with our emotions or just overall messiness. However, aren’t you tired of all that running? Too much of it can lead to an injury – emotional ones can be way harder to heal than physical one. Why not use this week as a chance for you to heal, and hopefully that leads to a series of subtle, and not-so-subtle changes within you, and all around you – that make you realise that you are safe to express your vulnerable side and that it doesn’t make you weak in any way.

Capricorn June 2022 Horoscope

This is a week for you to discover your light. This is a powerful time for you to not just see, but also understand, acknowledge, and appreciate your true worth, and value yourself for all that you are. You’ve spent far too much time short-changing yourself and believing yourself unworthy of good things. That has to stop now, for ‘The Universe’ has big plans for you, and it believes in you to see them through successfully. All that’s missing is your own belief in yourself and your abilities. Let’s take advantage of the time we have this week, and start building ourselves up, because if we are not our own biggest cheerleaders, no one else will be.

Let’s strip ourselves of all the negative perceptions and limiting self-beliefs that we’ve been carrying due to past traumas. This can be quite hard, so do consider working with a qualified therapist and/or healer to help you out. Once that is done, start seeing yourself for all that you are, and understand all that untapped potential within you that’s just waiting to burst through and help you thrive and flourish. This may not happen overnight, but this week is a perfect time to start.

Aquarius June 2022 Horoscope

Now is a powerful time to build your connection with a special someone in your life. It can be a romantic partner, your marital spouse, or perhaps even a close friend, or a member of your family. This is a week where, ‘The Universe’ wants you to focus on that special someone – especially if they have been feeling neglected off late. Take some time to rediscover who they are, and why you loved them in the first place. Appreciate their growth – where they came from to where they are now – and the immense strength and courage it took them to take such a journey. You’ll be amazed how even the smallest act of kindness towards them can work like magic on their well-being.

It’s great if you have more than one special someone in your life, however, one of them is definitely feeling your absence – be it physically or emotionally. It’s important that you reach out and make the first move towards strengthening your bonds. Take an interest in their lives and find pleasure in knowing what excites them. Do not fake an interest in those things, but at least learn to appreciate how it makes them feel. However, while it’s important to show them that you care for them, it’s also important to ensure that you establish clean and clear boundaries and talk them out honestly.

Pisces June 2022 Horoscope

Sometimes, we have no other option than to be brave and face our fears. No matter how much we try to delay the process, no matter how much time we spend contemplating our next move at life’s crossroads. Eventually, we have to make the move and go on forth. We can either do it by our own free will, or ‘The Universe’ will subtly pull strings behind the curtain, and cause events to happen around us that force us to make a move. The difference between the two is that the former makes us stronger, and gives us a chance to master our destiny. The latter makes us a slave to the unseen forces. So, do you wish to be the master or the slave? Answering that question can perhaps change the course of your life.

What you need to remember is that you are not helpless. You know this! Even in your darkest and most dire moments – you know that you aren’t helpless. The sun will always shine after the darkest of the nights. Now, you just have to decide whether you’d prefer waiting for the sun to rise, whilst you suffer through the night – or whether you would rather shine your own light to overcome the burden of the dark night. You have the potential to do the latter in tremendous capacities, but you have to want to be able to do so.