Weekly Horoscope: A tarot reading of 28 March – 3 April 2022

The Tarot is the mirror of our soul. Each card reflects what’s not only going on within us but also, symbolises our divine connection to the forces of the Universe – those which we can see and those which we cannot. The images printed on the cards are symbols that contain the keys to unravel all the mysteries of our existence. However, these images have a life of their own, and thus, they change whenever the cards are shuffled. Every shuffle infuses them with magic. Every shuffle infuses us with magic. And so it goes for March 2022 horoscope.

This week is a powerful and transformative one in the heavens above. The two nodes of the moon – Rahu (the North Node / Dragon’s Head) and Ketu (the South Node / Dragon’s Tail), have once again surrounded all our planets, creating the energy vortex of the ‘Kaal Sarp Yog’, but also, they’re at the cusp of changing signs – which will finally happen by the twelfth of April – making the days till then incredibly cataclysmic in oh so many ways. However, have no fear! The stars have powerful messages for us that have been lovingly divined by the Tarot to help us navigate through this week in an empowering manner.

Aries April 2022 Horoscope

Not all burdens are yours to carry. Nor are you meant to carry everyone else’s burdens. This is a week of actively shedding your load (pun unintended) – physical, emotional, mental, and spiritual burdens that have been weighing you down and preventing you from living your life to the fullest. Yes, you have responsibilities that you have to live up to – honour those for sure – but prioritise what truly needs your focus and attention, and what are the things that you can freely delegate away or just free yourself from. Once you’re able to do so, not only will you feel oh so much freer, but you’ll gain greater clarity of life than ever before.

In the realm of your professional life, it’s important to remember that you work to live a comfortable life. You don’t live to work. The former allows you to have fun without feeling drained, while the latter just eats you up from the inside, leaving you feeling hollow and dejected. Choose wisely.

In the realm of your personal life, you need to remember you don’t have to take on everyone else’s burdens. All relationships, be it marital, platonic, romantic, or even familial – they’re two-way streets. All parties involved need to give and take with a sense of equity. Saying ‘no’ to the unjust demands of others could be the biggest act of self-love you could ever commit.

Taurus April 2022 Horoscope

This is a powerful week for you to consider what kind of legacy you are leaving behind. Whether it’s a literal legacy of assets to leave to your descendants, or if it’s the memories you’ll leave behind with those who loved you, or even if it’s how you wish to be known by the world around you after you go – start working on it! It’s important to start thinking in terms of the greater collective than just the individual. Broadening our scope of concern can help us not only reach our full potential but also discover strengths and depths within us that have gone untapped and unnoticed so far. Your actions impact others deeply. Consider that!

In the realm of your professional life, it’s time to take full stock of your finances and see how you can take them to the next level. Whether it’s updating your investment portfolio (or even starting one), or whether it’s finding ways to get a bigger tax return (through ethical means), or increase your savings – go for it. After all, it takes wealth to create wealth.

In the realm of your personal life, it’s time to check whether the people you’ve allowed in your life (and heart) are adding any value to it. It may sound unromantic, but sometimes we need to examine the practical side of our relationships and see whether our heart is growing in profits or diminishing in losses. If the latter is apparent in any particular relationship or situation – you know what you have to do.

Gemini April 2022 Horoscope

Sometimes we have to be the ‘bad guy’. Sometimes we have to deliver unpleasant news. And sometimes, we just have to not only dish out but consume a large portion of ‘tough love’ – without crumbling from within. However, it’s important to remember that we don’t need to be mean about it – especially towards ourselves. After all, a spoonful of sugar does help the medicine go down. A little bit of sensitivity can go a long way – even the prickliest cactus is filled with water that can help us survive within the desert of life. At the same time, remember those thorns are for your protection, and never to harm. Defend, but never offend.

In the realm of your professional life, make sure that you not only establish your authority but that others acknowledge and respect it. Do not be afraid to call out those who disrespect you in the workplace. Just remember to keep things professionally kosher. You’re a powerful force of nature, and if others can’t see it – make sure that they do and never forget it.

In the realm of your personal life, tough love is the motto this week – just deliver it kindly. Always remember that there’s a context to everything, and not all battles are worth fighting – just be sure they know that you wield a mighty sharp sword, in case they even consider messing with you in any way. The sword is, however, a double-edged one, thus be careful, and use it wisely with proper discretion.

Cancer April 2022 Horoscope

Sometimes we have to learn new ways of not only living but also new ways of being. It’s not that easy to unlearn years, perhaps even decades, worth of knowledge and wisdom that’s been accumulated – especially when it comes to identifying ourselves. However, the first step in doing so is the approach life with a child-like sense of innocence and wonder. After all, a child isn’t deluded by the world and the numerous life circumstances that have led us to this point. A child’s mind is desperate to learn new things and new ways of being. Channel that energy by healing and nourishing your inner child. Doing so will create numerous miracles within your life.

In the realm of your professional life, don’t be afraid to try a new approach to problem-solving. Don’t hesitate to start afresh from square one. Focus not on the time that’s been lost, focus more on how much you’ve learned along the way, and how there’s a beautiful path ahead that’s waiting for you to walk upon it.

In the realm of your personal life, it’s time to add a sense of ‘freshness’ towards the relationships that hold a special place in your heart. It’s time to forgive the past and let it go. We may not be able to forget it completely, but we can find ways to unburden ourselves with the guilt and shame that comes along with past mistakes and live freely within the present.

Leo April 2022 Horoscope

Competition can be a good thing, especially when it helps us not only improve and add to our existing skill-set but also to broaden our horizons and enhance our problem-solving skills, as well as, improve our overall diplomacy. When things take an unhealthy turn, that’s when competition becomes a toxic burden that starts eating us from within, and our numerous relationships begin to deteriorate. When the latter happens, we need to remember that at the end of the day, success should never come at the cost of our personal happiness and well-being. If that is happening, then we need to change our definition of success.

In the professional realm, do not take things personally. Competitive foes become so from a place of their own insecurity, as well as, their inability to match up to you. Do not stoop to their level. Keep your head held high, with your crown placed upon it firmly. Keep rising higher, they’ll get exhausted eventually and leave you alone.

In the realm of your personal life, remember that not everything needs to be a fight and not all fights are worth entering into a battlefield. Unlike the smash hit of Pat Benatar, love is NOT a battlefield. Love is the respite we get from all the battles we fight within our lives. Thus, examine which relationships are draining you, and which are the ones worth fighting for. The answers may surprise you, but may also liberate you greatly.

Virgo April 2022 Horoscope

Love is a powerful force that can not only elevate our soul to new heights but can also make the world go ‘round. However, love isn’t a romantic solution to all of life’s problems. Sometimes the energy that’s spent upon loving others – especially those who are particularly hard to love – needs to be redirected towards our own heart (even if you believe you’re particularly hard to love). After all, a heart needs to be full in order to experience the glories of love. When it’s depleted of its energy, it robs us of our light and makes the world a darker place. Thus, illuminate your life by allowing your heart to be open to love – especially from yourself.

In the professional realm, maintaining professional relationships is of utmost importance this week. Take time to heal those that have been strained, and nourish those that are still solid. Focus on building new ones with people who share a common goal with you. You’ll be surprised how many are willing to help you out – just be open to accepting them.

In the realm of your personal life, unlike the bad movie from the seventies, Love does indeed mean saying ‘sorry’. When we don’t feel the need to apologise, it means we’re taking them for granted and not valuing their presence within our lives. Apply this to yourself as well, and be mindful of those who are taking you for granted in any way. Don’t be afraid to call them out on it – lovingly.

Libra April 2022 Horoscope

This is a powerful time for learning. For those of you who are pursuing an academic pursuit of any kind, now would be a good time to plan out your further studies. For those who are ‘students of life’, now is the time to not only apply all that you’ve learned in the past but also, open yourself up towards learning new ways of dealing with and coping with the ‘reality’ of your life. Life’s lessons can be hard, and experiencing them can lead to major cataclysms of all sorts. However, when we’ve mastered them in a way that allows us to still remain open towards learning new things from the beginning, we transform our lives for the better, and the wisdom we keep gaining will help us evolve beautifully.

In the professional realm, this is an ideal time to learn new skills, as well as, update your already existing ones. Life will continue to move on, and thus we need to keep on learning not just to keep up with the competition, but to also gain the most out of it – literally and metaphorically. The more you broaden your horizons, the greater are your chances of success.

In the realm of your personal life, it’s important you remember the lessons you’ve learned from past relationships. This way not only will you not make them again, but you’ll be able to let go of the toxic trauma of the past, and experience, as well as, appreciate the present ones for all that they have to offer. However, just remember to be easy with yourself and those around you. We’re all students in the school of life.

Scorpio April 2022 Horoscope

This week, Scorpio, set all systems to ‘go’! This isn’t the time to take mere steps, but to take massive jumps and leaps ahead. Keep the momentum going, and don’t look back, for the past is over, and now we need to gallop into the future which we’re creating through the actions of our present. Do not be afraid to explore new paths – especially those that you’ve avoided in the past for they seemed too daunting for whatever reason. Do not be afraid to expose yourself to new experiences, as well as, do not be afraid to change course midway if that’s what your inner intuitive source tells you. Life is for living, and we can’t get anywhere by sitting down enclosed between four walls (wear a mask).

In the professional realm, explore new horizons, especially when paths are leading nowhere in your current professional situation. Keep an open mind towards taking on tasks outside your realm of comfort. Doing so will not only help you learn new things, but it’ll also accelerate your journey towards achieving even your loftiest ambitions.

In the realm of your personal life, do not be afraid to wear your heart on your sleeve. Whether it’s showing your vulnerable side to the people you love, or even direct towards expressing your affections towards someone new – take that risk. Doing so may perhaps be an incredibly empowering experience because putting oneself out there in our soul tells ‘The Universe’ that we are ready to experience all the loving energy it has to offer.

Sagittarius April 2022 Horoscope

This is the time to focus on the solutions, rather than the problems that demand them. The more we dwell on our problems and issues, the more we’re going to give power to them and thus allowing them to dominate our minds and our lives as a whole. No matter how big a problem we face, there is always a solution. Apply it without any hesitation – even if the solution isn’t the easiest one for our hearts. After all, a simple band-aid isn’t what’s going to heal the root of all the bane we experience. Do not hesitate to make quick decisions, but always remember, they will have powerful long-term consequences. Your heart will guide you best!

In the professional realm, cut right to the chase. Now is not the time for wishy-washy diplomacy that gets us nothing except a lot of residual tooth-grind from all the fake smiling. Do not be afraid of taking ‘unpopular decisions’, especially if they’re the only way of resolving issues. Just make sure professional decorum is maintained.

In the realm of your personal life, it’s time to just clear the air. There’s too much chaos in the world around us, so why should we allow more to fester within our relationships – especially the one we have with ourselves? Find ways to make a truce and heal broken situations. If the love is strong, then there’s always hope of a happy and loving resolution. If it isn’t strong, then don’t be afraid to light the match that’ll be tossed upon the bridge.

Capricorn April 2022 Horoscope

Harsh times become even harsher when we push away the people who care about us the most. Even though we may not like to burden others with our problems, we need to remember that we don’t have to suffer in isolation. The people who love us will always come through for us, no matter what. But we need to ask. They can’t read our minds, nor should we expect them to – especially if we’ve become good at projecting a strong image about ourselves. The greatest display of strength, however, is our ability to ask for help when we’re low. Vulnerability when genuinely expressed can help us far more than stoicism ever can when we’re at our lowest. You’re worthy of love – accept the love that is around you.

In the professional realm, it’s okay if you’re not able to handle everything that’s thrown at you. It’s also okay to admit when you’re overwhelmed by the burdens of responsibility that you carry. It’s only through asking colleagues and even superiors and subordinates for their help and guidance, will you find a way to achieve your ambitions – however lofty.

In the realm of your personal life, misery may love company, however, in times when we feel miserable about life, the best thing we can do is surround ourselves with those who genuinely love us. Isolation only works to protect us from the energies of toxic people. However, do not shut out those who truly want to love and support you. Do not be afraid to seek help from professionals as well. It may make all the difference.

Aquarius April 2022 Horoscope

As much as we love the comfort of our own set ways, we must realise that change is the only constant. If we don’t accept change willingly, then, ‘The Universe’ will create circumstances that will arm-twist you into accepting change. Sometimes the scariest thing we ever do in our lives is start from square one. However, it can also be the most powerful and transformative moment – because we’re willing to let go of being defined by our past and are all the more empowered to turn over a new leaf and spring forth into a whole new realm of possibilities. After all, a Phoenix rises up only from its own ashes.

In the professional realm, do not be afraid to change things up. The world is moving at a crazier pace than before, and thus we need to start adapting to it so that we’re able to keep up. Whether that means upgrading our skills or creating new ways of conducting our work for higher efficiency and growth or perhaps even moving on for bigger and better prospects – do it!

In the realm of your personal life, sometimes we need to let go of the familiar no matter how painful it maybe – especially if the familiar has become toxic for us. Doing so not only frees us from their toxicity but also helps clarify what is it that we actually want and need from our relationships, as well as, what is it that we’re truly looking for. When we make room in our heart by removing toxic ones, ‘The Universe’ fills it up with new souls that shall light up our lives in empowering ways.

Pisces April 2022 Horoscope

This week, we must understand that procrastinating over difficult decisions will not make them go away. In fact, doing so might just exacerbate their overall difficulty, making our lives all the more chaotic and complicated. Dilly-dallying will do us no good. Decisiveness, however, will do plenty of good because it’ll relieve us from unnecessary burdens. There’s a reason the word ‘stale’ is in ‘stalemate’. Thus, making decisions without any hesitation and fear will allow you to lead a powerful and ‘fresh’ life with ease. Fears of all kinds – especially of making a decision – can be the most crippling thing we endure. Let go of them and move on. It’s high time you did so.

In the professional realm, sometimes we need to make an ‘unpopular choice’ in order to get things done. It’s never easy to be the ‘bad guy’ at work, but sometimes it’s required for our individual, as well as, our collective professional success. Plus, it’s important to understand that not everything can be a popularity contest in our professional life, thus don’t be burdened by the need to be liked.

In the realm of your personal life, it’s time to make peace with all the rocky relationships within your life. The world around us is far too chaotic and complicated, we don’t more of those energies within our relationships – especially the one we have with ourselves. Even if you’re not the one at fault, sometimes it’s okay to be the bigger person and apologise first, just for the sake of maintaining peace and harmony. There’s a reason why forgiveness is divine!