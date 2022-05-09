Weekly Horoscope: A tarot reading of May 9 – May 15, 2022

The Tarot is the mirror of our soul. Each card reflects what’s not only going on within us but also, symbolises our divine connection to the forces of the Universe – those which we can see and those which we cannot. The images printed on the cards are symbols that contain the keys to unravelling all the mysteries of our existence. However, these images have a life of their own, and thus, they change whenever the cards are shuffled. Every shuffle infuses them with magic. Every shuffle infuses us with magic. And so it goes for May 2022 horoscope.

Mercury goes retrograde this week, causing things to go all topsy-turvy, as the Moon begins its waning cycle before settling into a powerful lunar eclipse next week, while Saturn and Mars are still keeping us at war with our principles and karmas. However, Venus is exalted and Jupiter is empowered, and thus they’re spreading harmonising energies to temper the turbulent cosmos. The stars have beautiful messages to help us navigate this first week of the retrograde during the eclipse season. These have been lovingly divined by the Tarot and delivered to you with the wish that you have a brilliant week ahead!

May 2022 Horoscope for all zodiac signs

Aries May 2022 Horoscope

This is a week for you to sit back and relax, and not worry about what happens next. Spend time celebrating with your loved ones, and make sure that you express gratitude for having their loving presence within your life. You’ll be surprised how a few simple, yet heartfelt words of loving appreciation will deepen your connection with those you love. Remember that we can never change the past, and the only way we can manifest the future is by being mindful of the present moment.

In the realm of your professional life, build powerful bonds with the people you trust. You’ll be surprised how much your ambitions and goals are supported by the people closest to you. Make them feel appreciated and let them know how much their support means to you.

In the realm of your personal life, always remember that a family that plays together stays together. Take time to heal family wounds and generational trauma (and karma) by practising forgiveness and opening your heart to love.

Taurus May 2022 Horoscope

Whenever we feel stuck in life, we must remember that it’s because there are a lot of emotional blockages that have been created due to suppressing deep feelings and past memories. This is also what causes indecision, as well as, what makes us procrastinate and delay things because so much of our energy is being used to keep things bottled up. Find ways to open the emotional ‘flood gates’ in a healthy manner in order to be free from unwanted burdens and move on ahead in life.

In the realm of your professional life, the solution to all your problems is right in front of you. Remove the blindfold of denial and accept the truth that’s staring you in the face. Rather than being defensive, accept things as they are, and move on ahead mindfully.

In the realm of your personal life, understand that the more we suppress our past, the more it’ll haunt us, and the more it’ll paralyse our material, emotional, and spiritual progress. In order to evolve further and manifest a joyful and loving life – face your past, heal it, and release it with love.

Gemini May 2022 Horoscope

Yes, your ruler Mercury is going retrograde this week, and yes, things are going to go haywire and chaotic. However, what you need to understand is that all the chaos is only temporary, and it’s important that you do not take things personally – at least for the sake of your sanity. The best thing to do is to sit back and observe how things are playing out during the retrograde. Mindful observation can allow you to understand life from all possible perspectives, and you’ll be surprised by all that you learn.

In the realm of your professional life, do not rush things, nor let your impatience get the better of you. There are powerful forces working behind the scenes in subtle ways that our human senses cannot perceive. Be patient and have faith that things will work out for the best.

In the realm of your personal life, be careful not to let your anger run out of control. Remember that everyone is fighting their own battles, and thus may not have the bandwidth to deal with your outbursts. A little empathy goes a long way.

Cancer May 2022 Horoscope

We need to understand that the chaos that’s going on around us, is a reflection of the chaos that’s within us. Every battle we fight with others is a reflection of the battle that we fight within us. Thus, in order to find peace and love with the world around us, we need to develop a peaceful and loving relationship with ourselves. Yes, it’s easier said than done, but a little self-work on a daily basis can lead to powerful and perhaps even magical transformations within our lives in ways we cannot imagine.

In the realm of your professional life, remember that not all battles are worth fighting, and not everyone is out to get you. Learn not to take things personally and keep things professionally ‘kosher’. Rather than compete, learn to collaborate. Win-win situations are very possible.

In the realm of your personal life, focus on your own light, rather than the shadows of others. Rather than sink low, rise high and shield yourself from toxic influences. It’s not easy to always be ‘the bigger person’, however, it will help keep sane and carry on.

Leo May 2022 Horoscope

Remember that as long as you’re operating from a space of honesty and love, victory shall always be yours. Yes, the times are rough, and the world isn’t the most ethical place to be. However, you must remember that your life is determined by your own ethics and principles – not the shady behaviour of others. When they go low, you go high and march towards victory with your head held high. The mighty lion doesn’t dim its regal light over a pack of lowly hyenas.

In the professional realm, remember that no success story is a solo effort. Acknowledge the people who are by your side and have helped you along the way. Make sure to even give credit to your critics, for they motivated you to learn and fight back, and become a better version of yourself.

In the realm of your personal life, always keep your heart pure and free from malice. Whether it’s by consuming a healthy diet and keeping a mindful exercise routine, or by speaking your truth and practising forgiveness. Remember – a pure heart is a powerful one!

Virgo May 2022 Horoscope

Walk away from the drama – it’s just not worth it. There is no point wasting your time and energy on people, habits, and situations that drain you, as well as, pull you down instead of boosting you up. There’s so much for you to accomplish, and so much potential within you that’s yet to be discovered. Don’t squander all it away by allowing parasitical forces to damage your energy field. Walking away can perhaps be the biggest act of self-love you can ever do for yourself.

In the professional realm, if you feel like you’re not being rewarded for your work – don’t hesitate to look for greener pastures. There will be plenty who will not only benefit from your skills and value them as well. Avoid getting involved with office politics.

In the realm of your personal life, it’s important for you to understand your value and worthiness are determined by the way you treat yourself. Seeking validation from others is going to forever be a losing battle. Let go of the need to please unworthy individuals. Know your worth!

Libra May 2022 Horoscope

Why complicate matters when there are easier and more peaceful alternatives? As important as it is to stand up for yourself, one should be mindful that they don’t end up isolated. Letting our anger get the better of us is the quickest way to alienate even our closest allies. Remember, not everyone is out to get you, and hence, try not to take everything as a personal attack. Battles are easier won (and entirely prevented) with strategy and diplomacy instead of raging away on battlefields of our own creation.

In the professional realm, think before speaking. Weigh all your options, and observe situations from all possible angles before you make your move. Remember, there’s a big difference between assertion and aggression. It’s a thin line that’s very easy to cross. Avoid doing so!

In the realm of your personal life, understand that there will always be people who disagree with you, as well as, people with very disagreeable personalities. That’s just the way they are, and there’s nothing we can do to change them. Accept it and avoid them. No point wasting energy on them.

Scorpio May 2022 Horoscope

Sometimes, in order to heal, we isolate ourselves so that we can soothe our wounds. However, too much isolation clouds our minds and blurs our judgment. In extreme cases, it makes us all the more suspicious of others and heightens our paranoia. Having a rich internal life is a good thing, but when we begin cutting off others, we begin to harbour toxicity within. Allow yourself to step out of your comfort zone. Head out and meet new people, hear new ideas, and gain new experiences.

In the professional realm, it’s important to remember that your way isn’t the only way. Be receptive to different points of view, and do not hesitate to try new strategies. Sometimes we need to give things a good ‘shake up’ in order to unblock channels of abundance and prosperity.

In the realm of your personal life, a heart that’s a lonely hunter is one that’ll never be strong enough to learn to love. Forgive the past and heal the wounds of your heart. To love someone is the bravest thing we can ever do. To remain embittered is an act of cowardice. Choose wisely!

Sagittarius May 2022 Horoscope

Stand up for what you believe in and do not back down. As long as you have the truth on your side, you have nothing to be afraid of. Trust your intuitive instincts, and pay attention to any signs, omens, and insights. If your conscience is clear and your principles are steadfast – then it is your duty to honour your convictions. However, remember there’s a fine line between being forthright and being dogmatically fanatical. The best way not to cross it is to hear the other side with an open mind and heart.

In the professional realm, it’s important you keep things transparent and be completely honest about things. All your ideas are valid and that they deserve to be heard and even implemented. However, remember to listen to others, and work on creating win-win situations.

In the realm of your personal life, as much as you know you are right in the situation, remember that you can’t really win people over by steamrolling them with your opinions – no matter how well informed. Personal truth is subject to each person. Listening works wonders.

Capricorn May 2022 Horoscope

Life is never constant. Neither does it go exactly the way we plan, no matter how meticulously we’ve mapped out all the details. The more we try to control life – the more we lose ourselves. It’s exhausting to always have to pick ourselves back up and start from square one. The only thing we can control is how we react to the ever-changing ebbs and flows of life. A little mindfulness with a dash of stoicism can help us navigate the choppiest waters while remaining afloat, as well as, at peace.

In the professional realm, rather than focus on being right and doing things your own way – take time to listen to others. Your obstinacy may cause you to miss out on many winning ideas. There’s no shame in seeking help, and neither is there any in taking it and applying it.

In the realm of your personal life, remember that just as we cannot control life – we also cannot control people – especially those we hold close within our hearts. Rather than react impatiently, allow them the space to speak their truth. It’ll be quite revelatory and healing to do so.

Aquarius May 2022 Horoscope

Nothing really ends. For every door that shuts, a window opens. Every sunset is followed by sunrise after a dark night. Thus, do not mourn that which has gone. It was its time to leave. Holding onto it would have prevented you from experiencing the wonderful new journey that is ahead of you – with a path that’s desperately waiting for you to tread upon it. Honour what has gone. Heal your heart. Then take that first new step on your brand new path filled with joy and the spirit of receptivity.

In the professional realm, do not take things personally. Not everything goes our way, and sometimes that can be a bummer. However, everything that happens, happens for a reason and happens for the best. Chin up, dust yourself off and move on ahead to better and brighter things.

In the realm of your personal life, sometimes saying goodbye is the biggest act of self-love we can ever do. Releasing ourselves from people, habits, and situations that deplete us can be difficult. However, when we find a way to break free – our world becomes a happier place.

Pisces May 2022 Horoscope

The motto of the week for you is – ‘Go for it!’ Take life by the reigns and giddy up for a fun wild ride. Do not be afraid to try new things or even experiment with new ideas. Breaking monotonous patterns is the perfect way to add a much-needed dash of vitality and exuberance to our lives. Allow your adventurous side to guide you into unknown realms. Taking risks can be incredibly thrilling, as well as, a powerful way to learn new things. Just be sure to look before you leap.

In the professional realm, this is a powerful time to power through and chase your dreams without letting any traces of doubt and uncertainty hold you back. Be bold enough to ask for what you want, and do not take no for an answer. It’s okay to be excited – just don’t get carried away.

In the realm of your personal life, if you’re single, don’t be afraid of making the first move. Do not let the fear of rejection keep you from experiencing the possibility of a happy relationship. If you’re in a relationship – a little experimentation can add the much-needed ‘spark’.