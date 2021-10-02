What to watch in October: 11 best series and movies to binge on now

Get your popcorn and snacks ready; it’s time to add these new movies and shows to your watchlist in October.

If you can’t get enough of the sadistic horrors of Squid Game, there’s plenty more where that came from (more survival-themed shows to watch here). However, spooky season is also upon us, and if you’re looking for more thrills and spills then you’re in luck, because October is looking great in the horror and thriller department. If you enjoy the mind-boggling storyline behind You starring Penn Badgley, then be sure to add the season three to your watchlist.

If slasher and sci-fi movies are your type of thrill, There’s Someone Inside Your House and Reminiscence are highly recommended, especially when Hugh Jackman plays the leading role in the latter.

Mark your calendars and get ready to binge watch your weekend away with these new series and movies to stream in October.

There’s Someone Inside Your House

When: 6 October

With Halloween around the corner, tuning in a slasher-horror film seems fitting for the occasion. There’s Someone Inside Your House follows Makani Young as she settles in small-town Nebraska to live with her grandmother and finish high school. As graduation approaches, a masked killer terrorises the town and stalks her classmates while exposing their darkest secrets. Can Makani and her friends discover the masked killer’s identity in time before it’s too late?

You: Season 3

When: 15 October

Are you ready for season three? Joe and Love are leaving the past in LA and are heading for the suburbs. As the “happy couple” continue with their relationship and embraces parenthood, Joe continues to pursue his obsessive affections, but this time with his next-door neighbour.

Her Name

When: 15 October

Following her father’s murder, a revenge-driven woman puts her trust in a powerful crime boss — and enters the police force under his direction. She ends up taking on a new name to work undercover as a police officer which leads her to discover harsh truths while seeking revenge. The series stars Han So-hee and Park Hee-soon.

Sex, Love, and Goop

When: 21 October

Hosted by Gwenyth Paltrow, Sex, Love & Goop explores the lives of these brave couples through deep conversations on intimacy and relationships as they learn to improve their sex life.

Army Of Thieves

When: 29 October

There are no zombies but still plenty of action (and romance and comedy) in this trailer for the Zack Snyder-produced Army of Dead prequel. Taking place prior to the zombie adventure, the story revolves around a mysterious woman who recruits bank teller Dieter to assist in a heist of impossible-to-crack safes across Europe. Starring Matthias Schweighöfer and Nathalie Emmanuel.

Reminiscence

When: 4 October

In this action thriller, a private investigator of the mind who specialises in accessing lost memories finds his life forever changed when he takes on a new client, only to have her disappear. As he fights to find the truth about Mae’s disappearance, he uncovers a violent conspiracy. Stars Hugh Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson and Thandiwe Newton.

Succession Season 3

When: 18 October

Logan Roy, aging head of the family and family-owned conglomerate, finds himself in a precarious position as his rebellious son Kendall attempts to assert control. Now in its third season, the critically-acclaimed series follows the ongoing familial, political, and financial alliances that give rise to increasing tensions as a bitter corporate battle threatens to turn into a family civil war.

Black Widow

When: 6 October

Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger. Catch Scarlett Johansson in her final performance as Marvel’s Black Widow.

The Big Leap

When: 27 October

Written by Heldens and inspired by the UK reality series Big Ballet, The Big Leap is described as a modern tale about second chances, chasing your dreams and taking back what’s yours. The ballet-themed dramedy revolves around a group of diverse, underdogs tempting to change their lives by participating in a potentially life-ruining reality dance show that builds to a live production of Swan Lake. The Big Leap takes viewers on a journey of self-acceptance, body-positivity, and empowerment at any age.

The Problem With Jon Stewart

When: 1 October

Hosted by acclaimed host, writer, producer, director, and advocate Jon Stewart, this late night current affairs series explores topics from veterans’ health care to vaccine and mask mandates, all with a little humour peppered in between.

Foundation

When: Out now

Based on the award-winning novels by Isaac Asimov, the eponymous series here follows a band of exiles who discover that the only way to save the Galactic Empire and themselves is to defy it. This journey in the science fiction series will see them saving humanity and rebuilding civilisation as they know it, all amidst the fall of the empire. The team here includes the likes of David S Goyer of Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy and Zach Snyder’s Man of Steel fame, so expect a series worth binging on.

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur and Augustman Singapore.