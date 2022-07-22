Lifestyle Asia
Home > Culture > EDM pioneer Alan Walker set to perform in Singapore this September
EDM pioneer Alan Walker set to perform in Singapore this September
Culture
22 Jul 2022 06:39 PM

EDM pioneer Alan Walker set to perform in Singapore this September

Jocelyn Tan
Senior Writer
EDM pioneer Alan Walker set to perform in Singapore this September
Culture
EDM pioneer Alan Walker set to perform in Singapore this September

EDM fans, you’ll want to sit up for this: Renowned British-born Norwegian artist, DJ and producer Alan Walker is set to perform in Singapore this year on 9 September 2022.

The first stop of his new WalkerVerse tour will be held at the Marina Bay Sands Expo Hall from 7pm onwards, where the Faded artist will perform a set that’ll take concert-goers on an immersive journey that will uncover a new side of the dance music pioneer.

For those who need a reminder, Walker’s 2015 debut single Faded has garnered over a 1.5 billion Spotify streams and 3 billion YouTube video views to date, with collaborations with artists like Ava Max, Noah Cyrus, Sia, Bruno Mars and Coldplay under his belt as well.

Alan walker singapore
(Image credit: @alanwalkermusic via Instagram)

Most recently, he was also the producer for American singer-songwriter Salem Ilese’s hit song, PS5, which featured Korean boy group TXT’s Yeonjun and Taehyun as well.

Early bird tickets will go at S$98 for the first 500 tickets, while standard and door prices are set at S$128 and S$158 respectively. All prices are exclusive of booking fees.

Early bird tickets can be purchased from 12 pm on 25 July, while standard ticket sales will commence 1 August, 12 am onwards. Tickets are available via www.marinabaysands.com or www.sistic.com.sg.

Jocelyn Tan
Senior Writer
Jocelyn Tan is a travel and design writer who's probably indulging in serial killer podcasts or reading one too many books on East Asian history. When she actually gets to travel, you can find her attempting to stuff her entire wardrobe into her luggage. Yes, she's a chronic over-packer.
Travel Design
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiasg

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.