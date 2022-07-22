EDM pioneer Alan Walker set to perform in Singapore this September

EDM fans, you’ll want to sit up for this: Renowned British-born Norwegian artist, DJ and producer Alan Walker is set to perform in Singapore this year on 9 September 2022.

The first stop of his new WalkerVerse tour will be held at the Marina Bay Sands Expo Hall from 7pm onwards, where the Faded artist will perform a set that’ll take concert-goers on an immersive journey that will uncover a new side of the dance music pioneer.

For those who need a reminder, Walker’s 2015 debut single Faded has garnered over a 1.5 billion Spotify streams and 3 billion YouTube video views to date, with collaborations with artists like Ava Max, Noah Cyrus, Sia, Bruno Mars and Coldplay under his belt as well.

(Image credit: @alanwalkermusic via Instagram)

Most recently, he was also the producer for American singer-songwriter Salem Ilese’s hit song, PS5, which featured Korean boy group TXT’s Yeonjun and Taehyun as well.

Early bird tickets will go at S$98 for the first 500 tickets, while standard and door prices are set at S$128 and S$158 respectively. All prices are exclusive of booking fees.

Early bird tickets can be purchased from 12 pm on 25 July, while standard ticket sales will commence 1 August, 12 am onwards. Tickets are available via www.marinabaysands.com or www.sistic.com.sg.