How much prize money will Argentina actually win from the FIFA World Cup 2022?

How much prize money will the World Cup 2022 winners take home?

Well, you don’t have to move mountains to find that out because we’ve done the research for you. The winners of the 2022 FIFA World Cup will receive a whopping USD 42 million (approx. SGD 56.7 million).

The runners-up too won’t be going home empty handed. While we are sure that France will be highly disappointed for falling just short, they can at least take some respite with their prize money, a whopping USD 30 million (SGD 40.5 million) to split amongst the team.

What about the prize money for the third place?

The 2022 FIFA World Cup also gives quite a generous prize money to the third and fourth place teams. Croatia has taken home about USD 27 million (approx. SGD 36.5 million), while Morocco, which had an absolute dream run in the tournament, took home USD 25 million (approx. SGD 33.8 million).

(Hero and featured image credit: picture alliance / Contributor/Getty Images)